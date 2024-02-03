There are some thematically heavy films up for Best Picture at the 2024 Oscars. The most popular of these is likely Oppenheimer, a dread-filled story about the invention of the atomic bomb, and the implications that had for the world at large. That one was set (at least part) during World War II, as was fellow Best Picture nominee The Zone of Interest, which is an even more challenging (and certainly more abstract) film that looks at evil and ignorance in a striking and sometimes even distinctly un-cinematic way.

Jonathan Glazer tells a story about the Holocaust where audio proves more important than visuals, given most of it is set in the house of the commandant of Auschwitz, with Rudolf Höss and his family trying to ignore the horrors of what's going on within the concentration camp. It's a look at how one can justify terrible actions, either through malice or ignorance, and the approach also works to provide a stripped-back, brutally realistic, and uneasy film about an intense and horrifying event from the 20th century. The following films deal with similar heavy themes, have comparable ways of depicting grim stories, or revolve around historical atrocities, and can thereby be compared to The Zone of Interest (with many being similarly hard to watch and haunting viewing experiences).

10 'Shoah' (1985)

Director: Claude Lanzmann

The enormity of the Holocaust is captured in Shoah partly due to its immense length, with this acclaimed documentary running for over nine hours. Pretty much the entire runtime is dedicated to interviewing people who experienced the event in some way, with concentration camp survivors, people who were once a part of the Nazi Party, and those who lived near certain concentration camps at the time all interviewed.

The interviews with perpetrators and “bystanders” give some insight into the idea of the banality of evil, or the ignorance one can have (be it willing or otherwise) in the face of evil, which is what The Zone of Interest is also largely about. Similarly, both The Zone of Interest and Shoah play out without showing anything taking place inside concentration camps, with only sounds heard in the former and only interview footage (no archival material) used in the latter.

9 'A Hidden Life' (2019)

Director: Terrence Malick

Like Jonathan Glazer, Terrence Malick is a filmmaker with a distinct artistic style and is a similarly enigmatic figure (The Zone of Interest is Glazer’s first feature film in a decade, while Malick’s well-known for being absent from the world of filmmaking for two decades, between Days of Heaven and The Thin Red Line). A Hidden Life is visually different from The Zone of Interest, sure, but it is an example of a renowned auteur filmmaker tackling a real-life story set in Europe during World War II.

A Hidden Life follows a very different family to the one in The Zone of Interest, as here, the plot’s centered on the consequences that befall a man and his family when he refuses to fight for Nazi Germany during World War II. Both films are set around the same time, prove powerful, are somewhat slow-paced, and investigate morality (or the lack thereof) during a time when great evil was being committed, oftentimes rather casually.

8 'Under the Skin' (2013)

Director: Jonathan Glazer

Jonathan Glazer’s second most recent film, coming out a full decade before The Zone of Interest, Under the Skin is admittedly pretty different on the surface, considering each film belongs to a different set of genres. Under the Skin is certainly a science fiction film, but with a distinctly arthouse spin, and one that’s unafraid to be pretty ambiguous/mysterious and rather horrific at times, too.

And sure, the plot is very different here, compared to The Zone of Interest, as Under the Skin is about some sort of alien lifeform that preys upon men for reasons that aren’t entirely clear, but both films are uncompromising and feel deconstructive in nature. The Zone of Interest takes on a historical event in a way that strips away cinematic conventions to feel raw and particularly bleak, while Under the Skin takes a similar approach to the sci-fi genre, doing something radical and indeed alienating with it.

7 'The Memory of Justice' (1976)

Director: Marcel Ophüls

Marcel Ophüls is a documentarian/filmmaker best known for his extensive and very long war documentaries, the most famous likely being The Sorrow and the Pity, which was about the Nazi occupation of France during World War II. His best and most devastating documentary, however, might well be the underrated The Memory of Justice, which spends a good deal of its lengthy 4.5-hour runtime covering the Nuremberg trials.

From there, The Memory of Justice also looks at certain conflicts that occurred after the end of World War II, and asks difficult questions about hypocrisy and justice on an international scale, looking at how the victors of a war can establish themselves as heroes, to some extent. It’s a movie about challenging any nation that willingly declares war on another, especially if said nation has already accused another of doing the same. Thematically, it therefore touches upon evil and how evildoers justify what they’ve done, with the fact it covers the post-World War II Nuremberg trial also helping it feel like something of an epilogue/extension of things covered in The Zone of Interest.

6 'The White Ribbon' (2009)

Director: Michael Haneke

The White Ribbon isn’t a war film, but it does take place in a small German town shortly before the commencement of World War I. It’s a movie that unfolds slowly and proves horrifying in subtle ways; it’s not in-your-face, but the way it explores evil and cruelty at arm’s length can make much of what happens feel even more insidious and alarming, somehow.

It’s all very much on point for filmmaker Michael Haneke, who tends to explore violent and disturbed characters in ways that provide little by way of catharsis or cinematic excitement. The White Ribbon is one of his best films overall (and a Palme d’Or winner), and one of the most effective at instilling anxiety and dread within those who choose to watch it. The experience of sitting through The White Ribbon, therefore, is similarly emotionally shattering to how it feels getting to the end of The Zone of Interest.

5 'Come and See' (1985)

Director: Elem Klimov

Another World War II movie that focuses on the European side of the conflict, Come and See has a certain level of infamy for being one of the most horrifying and emotionally daunting war films in cinema history. It’s set in Belarus, and follows a young boy who wants to join a group of resistance fighters to stand up to the Nazi forces occupying the country, only for the experience of fighting in a war to be unlike anything he could’ve anticipated.

Come and See certainly shows more horrific sights than The Zone of Interest, but much of the horror happens out of sight (there’s some haunting use of audio in both), or viewers are shown the aftermath of certain violent acts. Come and See does this to take away any sense of excitement or action that can be found in other war movies; sometimes even anti-war films (like Platoon) do contain some explosive action. This 1985 film strips away anything like that, and is pure psychological horror as a result, being somewhat comparable to the unrelenting psychological drama found in The Zone of Interest.

Come and See Release Date September 3, 1985 Director Elem Klimov Cast Aleksey Kravchenko , Olga Mironova , Liubomiras Laucevicius , Vladas Bagdonas Runtime 142 minutes

4 'The Act of Killing' (2012)

Director: Joshua Oppenheimer

There’s a moment near the end of The Zone of Interest that is reminiscent of one of the most haunting scenes in The Act of Killing, but to elaborate more would run the risk of ruining either film. But, more generally speaking, it does say something about the realism and starkness of The Zone of Interest that it feels comparable to a handful of devastating documentaries about horrifying real-life events, The Act of Killing among them.

This acclaimed 2012 documentary looks at how various men participated in a brutal genocide known as the Indonesian mass killings of 1965–66, particularly focusing on how they justified their actions and revealing how casually they look back on what they did. It does this with a unique and uncomfortable approach, asking these killers some 40+ years later to re-enact what they did for a “film” they’re told is being made. It unpacks horrific acts of evil in a chilling way, and does so without ever showing real violence directly; the approach and one key scene found in The Act of Killing does give it some similarities to Jonathan Glazer’s latest film.

3 'Killers of the Flower Moon' (2023)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Alongside Oppenheimer and The Zone of Interest, Killers of the Flower Moon is another well-acted Best Picture nominee released in 2023 that looks at a dark historical event from the 20th century in a unique way. Here, Martin Scorsese depicts distressingly mundane and horrifyingly normalized violence that occurred over years in Oklahoma, with various individuals plotting to murder members of the Osage people to obtain their valuable wealth and property, much of it linked to newly discovered oil.

Killers of the Flower Moon focuses on both victims and perpetrators, and does so regarding the latter to unpack just how devastating coordinated evil can be on a wide scale, and how powerless those being targeted can feel if they’re within a group of people who are already ostracized. You could describe it as a thriller, due to how intense the story is, but Scorsese also strips back the violence and murders, compared to some of his flashier gangster movies. When it comes to murder scenes, they're never spectacular, they’re often sudden, and they always feel hauntingly realistic. It’s the exploration of evil here, as well as the unglamorized violence/crime side of things that makes Killers of the Flower Moon and The Zone of Interest feel a little similar when it comes to content and themes.

2 'Night and Fog' (1956)

Director: Alain Resnais

Night and Fog grapples with the enormity of the Holocaust within a fairly brief runtime, playing out over the course of about half an hour but proving to be one of the most impactful and important documentaries of all time, regardless of length. It uses archival footage to show, in unflinching detail, what happened behind the walls of Nazi Germany’s concentration camps, all in an effort to argue that violence and cruelty on such a scale should not ever be allowed to happen again.

It's certainly persuasive as an indictment of violence and what happened during the Holocaust, and notably takes the opposite approach to the historical event than The Zone of Interest. That film’s all about hearing the horrors, and showing characters ignoring such things, while Night and Fog is all about making the viewer see what happened, forcing them to process it, and ensuring that they’ll never forget what went on. For those reasons, Night and Fog is a difficult but essential historical document about evil and death that occurred on an unprecedented scale.

1 'Funny Games' (1997)

Director: Michael Haneke

It might not be quite as ambitious or complex as The White Ribbon, but Funny Games (both the 1997 and 2007 versions) is likely Michael Haneke's best-known work. It's also a film that best demonstrates his unique sensibilities as a filmmaker, because none are quite as cutting or accusatory towards the viewer. Essentially, Funny Games is a home invasion thriller that toys with the audience, continually questioning them on why they chose to watch such violence and horror.

It's a real punch to the gut, and an angry film; indeed, it attacks the viewer, breaks the fourth wall, and is all about ensuring that nothing feels cathartic or even particularly exciting. It deconstructs home invasion movies much the same way that The Zone of Interest can be seen to deconstruct war/Holocaust films of the past, all the while challenging the viewer throughout and making them feel hollow by the time things eventually come to an inevitably grim end.

