Thelma follows the titular character, played by June Squibb, a senior citizen on a mission. After being scammed by a con artist, Thelma goes on a quest not only to get her money back but also to seek justice. Along the way, she rediscovers herself in this new chapter of her life, gets closer to her family, and explores love and friendship. The movie pairs smart social commentary on how society views the elderly with hilarious commentary that makes the protagonist and her crew endearing.

There are plenty of movies to delve into for anyone who was charmed by Thelma’s story. Some, like Mission Impossible, highlight the heist genre overall and what makes it so exciting. Others, like The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, highlight how funny characters can be at any age. Each of these movies delves into some aspect of what makes Thelma so endearing as a story. Some of these movies highlight June Squibb's talent as an actor and what makes her so compelling to watch.

10 'Inside Out 2' (2024)

Directed by Kelsey Mann

Inside Out 2 is a follow-up to Pixar’s smash hit Inside Out. The sequel continues the story of Riley (Kensington Tallman) as she becomes a teenager. In addition to her core emotions led by Joy (Amy Poehler) and Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Riley has to navigate new emotions that come with puberty. In particular, Anxiety (Maya Hawke) wreaks havoc on Riley’s emotional well-being and throws her internal balance off.

Thelma star June Squibb appears as Nostalgia, one of Riley’s new emotions. While this is a brief appearance, it is a poignant one. As Riley grows up and is confronted with multiple new emotions, it makes sense that Nostalgia would be a part of this mix. Although this character may currently be a minor part of Riley’s emotional landscape, the story makes it clear that Nostalgia will eventually play an integral part of Riley's life as she gets older and looks back on all of her experiences.

9 'Blow the Man Down' (2019)

Directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy

Blow the Man Down is a comedy thriller that follows two sisters living in a small fishing town as they confront the aftermath of their mother’s death. They have to navigate the fact that their mother’s financial decisions put ownership of the family home in jeopardy. Chaos ensues as these two sisters get involved in a massive conspiracy and discover that there are many secrets in their sleepy fishing town.

June Squibb showcases her comedic talents in this story, which has many dark elements. She plays Susie, one of the women who becomes involved in this conspiracy to protect the Connolly sisters. In addition to showcasing her comedic sensibilities, Squibb demonstrates her ability to play a character deeply earnestly. Her character is also used effectively to create additional drama and to show that sometimes the most unsuspecting people cause the most anarchy.

8 'Mission: Impossible' (1996)

Directed by Brian De Palma

Mission: Impossible follows the fictional Impossible Missions Force, or IMF, led by Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise). The movie is based on the 1966 TV series of the same name. Mission: Impossible has become a franchise containing eight movies to date. The first movie in the series set the stage for a franchise containing massive stunts and thrilling action. Each subsequent entry follows Hunt and his team as they are given increasingly complex and seemingly impossible missions.

The entire Mission: Impossible franchise is one of the most popular heist stories of modern times. For viewers who were drawn to the heist story in Thelma, Mission: Impossible offers so much more of the same. While Mission: Impossible might feature wilder stunts than those shown on Thelma, there are some equally compelling stories and lovable characters in both. The heist stories in each of these movies lead to some sometimes unexpectedly poignant moments.

7 'Nebraska' (2013)

Directed by Alexander Payne

Nebraska is a 2013 movie directed by Alexander Payne starring June Squibb, Bruce Dern, and Will Forte. The movie follows the Grant family and all of their dysfunction. Woody Grant (Bruce Dern) is an elderly Montana resident who takes his family on a quest to claim a million-dollar sweepstakes prize that is an obvious scam. Along the way, his family has to reckon with the kind of father and husband that Woody has been and what needs to be done for the future.

Nebraska is considered Squibb’s breakout role. As the Grant family matriarch, Kate, Squibb repeatedly steals scenes and proves how well she is able to balance drama and comedy. Both Thelma and Nebraska reckon with the challenges that inevitably come with aging and how aging parents impact the entire family. Additionally, like Thelma, Nebraska is centered around a scam designed to target senior citizens.

6 'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' (2011)

Directed by John Madden

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel follows a group of British seniors as they move to a hotel in India. The movie stars Judi Dench, Bill Nighy, Penelope Wilton, Maggie Smith and Dev Patel, among others. The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel sees each of the seniors go on respective journeys of self-discovery in their retirement years. The movie is based on the novel "These Foolish Things" by Deborah Moggach.

Like Thelma, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel showcases the fact that there is no age limit on compelling character development. Each of the seniors featured in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel are allowed to explore their own legacies and their own futures, like Thelma is in her story. These movies are both endearing because they show that it is possible to create endearing and deeply human characters, regardless of their age.

5 'About Schmidt' (2002)

Directed by Alexander Payne

About Schmidt is another project by director Alexander Payne. The story follows Warren Schmidt (Jack Nicholson), a newly retired man who experiences difficulty adjusting to his new life. He tries different ways to connect with those around him, including writing to a child he sponsors through Plan USA. Throughout the movie, he has to rediscover a sense of purpose outside of his job. Squibb plays Helen, Warren's estranged wife.

Squibb plays a minor but important role in this movie. This is yet another example of her succeeding in a comedic and dramatic role. It is a shame that Helen doesn't play a larger role in this story, since she is clearly so important to Warren. In many ways, Helen is a catalyst for Warren's development. Warren is compelled to consider what kind of husband he was to Helen, which makes him look at other aspects of his life.

4 '80 for Brady' (2023)

Directed by Kyle Marvin

80 For Brady follows lifelong friends who are football fans as they set out to watch football star Tom Brady. These football superfans are celebrating one of the group's completion of a round of chemotherapy. They get into increasingly wild shenanigans along the way. Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field combine to make up this chaotic and lovable ensemble as they set out to fulfill their football-related fantasies.

What makes this story so similar to Thelma is that it celebrates older women and shows that there is no age limit on having wild adventures. These stories also both celebrate how passionate women can be at any age and the fact that it is never too late to fully realize one's interests. Like Thelma, 80,for Brady takes older women on a journey of self-discovery.