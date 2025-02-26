Tombstone is a deliriously entertaining Western. From its endlessly quotable dialogue to the iconic performances, the Kurt Russell-led film has only grown in popularity since its release. It came at a time in the early 90s when the genre was experiencing a resurgence that was all too short-lived, but which left behind some films that are now considered classics. Many fans would include Tombstone among those classics, and it's hard to disagree with that assessment.

Tackling real-life icon Wyatt Earp and his cohorts, the movie approaches them in a larger-than-life manner that's perfectly encapsulated by the theatrical performances, especially Val Kilmer's as Doc Holliday. There isn't any other Western quite like Tombstone, but there are plenty of others that fans are likely to appreciate just as much because of their similar flair or shared cast members. For anyone looking for their fix of Western thrills like those outside the O.K. Corral, these ten movies are the best cinema has to offer.

10. 'My Darling Clementine' (1946)

Directed by John Ford

Tombstone was far from the first Western to tackle the legacy of Wyatt Earp. The biographical book Wyatt Earp: Frontier Marshal had already provided the basis for two film versions by the time legendary director John Ford came along to make what was arguably the most definitive movie about the lawman in My Darling Clementine. Ford had actually met Earp early in his career while working as a prop boy, and he used Earp's own account of the events of the shootout at the O.K. corral to influence his film.

Clementine chronicles the events leading up to the infamous gunfight, and despite Ford receiving a first-hand account from the man himself, the movie is far from factually accurate. Most published accounts of the real events were prone to creative exaggeration and Earp himself was known to self-aggrandize, so it's not unusual that this film version isn't entirely true to life. In that way, the film is very similar to the mythologizing of Tombstone, but Ford's precise direction is all his own and Henry Fonda's more reserved performance in the lead role is a wonderful counter-balance to Russell's grittier one.