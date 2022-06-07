Feel the need to watch these seven legacy sequels to watch after Top Gun: Maverick.

Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the 1986 hit movie Top Gun, is blasting its way to the top of the box office, breaking all kinds of records. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick continues the story of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), one of the Navy’s top aviators who is ordered to train a group of hotshot pilots to complete a daring mission, a task that will test all the skill and confidence the older and (somewhat) wiser Maverick has attained over the last 30 years.

Taking the template of the Tony Scott directed original Top Gun and upgrading it with superior action sequences and a more depth filled story, Top Gun: Maverick is the latest in a long line of legacy sequels that have become a favorite go-to of late by movie studios and audiences alike, with its blend of nostalgia and curiosity creating a winning formula, as evident in these seven legacy sequels that fans of Top Gun: Maverick will enjoy.

Related:'Top Gun: Maverick' Soars Into Second Weekend With $548 Million at the Global Box Office

Image Via Warner Bros.

An unexpected yet welcome continuation of the Rocky franchise, Creed focuses on Adonis Johnson Creed (Michael B. Jordan), the son of former heavyweight champion Apollo Creed. Pursuing his dream of becoming a professional boxer, Creed seeks help from his late father’s best friend and boxing legend Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) to train him into a great fighter worthy of the Creed legacy.

The Ryan Coogler directed Creed proved to be a moving and innovative addition to a beloved film series that many believed had reached its pinnacle with Rocky Balboa, which was released 9 years previously. Michael B. Jordan delivers a bravura performance in the title role, while Sylvester Stallone is triumphantly good in his seventh portrayal of Rocky Balboa. Coogler pays homage to the Rocky legacy while adding his own expertly placed additions to make an exciting legacy sequel that has now spawned its own franchise.

Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Released 28 years after the ground-breaking original, Tron: Legacy stars Garrett Hedlund as Sam Flynn, the rebellious son of revolutionary software programmer Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) who disappeared without a trace. Sam’s search for his father leads him to be transported into “The Grid," a digital realm his father created decades prior, now under the rule of a tyrannical force who threatens to invade the real world.

Much like the original Tron, the Joseph Kosinski directed Tron: Legacy is a visual feast that transports the audience to a neon-lit world where the stakes are raised the further the viewer delves into the film’s state-of-the-art techno metropolis, beautifully constructed and catching to the senses with a pulsating and moody score by Daft Punk. Starring original Tron stars Bridges and Bruce Boxleitner, Tron: Legacy successfully replicates the tone and feel of the cult-hit original while upgrading its visual elements for a new generation.

Watch on Disney+

A direct sequel to the seminal 1978 horror classic directed by John Carpenter, Halloween circa 2018 finds masked monster Michael Myers stalking the same Haddonfield streets in which he left a trail of bodies 40 years previously. There to stop him again is lone survivor Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), now armed to the teeth and pushed to the brink of madness.

Directed by David Gordon Green, Halloween is sharp in its aim and cutting in its execution, a new nightmare in a storied horror franchise now retconned with a laser focus on removing the clutter of several sequels and remakes that have taken away from the primal fear of the 1978 original. Green wisely brought on original Halloween director and horror genre master John Carpenter as a creative consultant, resulting in a slasher that pays homage to the legacy of a horror classic while making its own mark.

Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Directed by J.J. Abrams, Star Wars: The Force Awakens lived up to lofty expectations as an entertaining sci-fi pop-culture opus that successfully throwbacks to the cherished original Star Wars trilogy while establishing a new chapter in this iconic film series.

Set 30 years after the events of Return of the Jedi, this seventh installment in the Star Wars film series focuses on a new band of resistance fighters (Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac) who team up with heroes of the past (Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher) in a battle against a new threat to the galaxy: The First Order, led by the ruthless Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

Re-establishing the pure communal spirit and visual ingenuity of the original Star Wars classics while successfully establishing new elements to drive the storied franchise forward, Star Wars: The Force Awakens also continues the series’ core theme of the eternal struggle between the sides of light and dark (good vs evil), in the process reawakening the belief in a galaxy far, far away.

Watch on Disney+

Image via Warner Bros

Much like the influential 1982 original directed by Ridley Scott, Blade Runner: 2049 is a visually stunning and emotionally rich exploration of the eternal questions that plague creation and creator. Released 35 years after the original, Blade Runner: 2049 follows K (Ryan Gosling) a “blade runner” (a cop who hunts down humanoid fugitives) who is ordered to investigate a monumental discovery that can change the very fabric of society.

Director Denis Villeneuve takes a beautifully written script filled with twists, turns, an intelligent mind, and a haunting soul, and creates a breathtaking, awe-inspiring, sci-fi spectacle filled with humanity, depth, and terrific performances from a cast that includes Gosling, Ana De Armas, Robin Wright, and Harrison Ford who reprises his iconic role of Deckard.

Watch on Netflix

Image via Warner Bros.

Released 30 years after the underwhelming Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome, expectations were high that Mad Max: Fury Road would continue the vehicular action mayhem that made the Australian-made Mad Max films world-famous. Those expectations were met…. and then some!

Continuing the post-apocalyptic wasteland adventures of tortured survivor Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy), Mad Max: Fury Road features the title character teaming up with the equally courageous and gritty Furiosa (Charlize Theron) in a battle against tyrannical ruler Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne.)

George Miller's innovative and madcap direction, along with excellent performances from Hardy and Theron, combine to make an epic action experience of little comparison. While it is indeed rare for a legacy sequel not to feature the original star (in this case Mel Gibson), Mad Max: Fury Road delivered as a breathtaking action movie extravaganza that did the classic Mad Max movies justice.

Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Related:‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Joseph Kosinski Tells You Everything You'd Ever Want to Know About Making the Sequel

Ghostbusters: Afterlife lives up to the “legacy sequel” title in a very significant way, with this 2021 continuation to the 1980s Ghostbusters franchise directed by Jason Reitman, son of the late Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife tells the story of a single mother (Carrie Coon) and her two children (McKenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard) who move to a small town where they discover their recently deceased grandfather is non-other than famed Ghostbuster Egon Spengler (the late Harold Ramis).

Jason Reitman successfully merges Ghostbusters mythology with the kid’s adventure movies of the 1980s to make for a fun and entertaining watch with the right number of call-backs to the original film. The return of original GhostbustersBill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson help bring things full circle, yet it is the younger actor, and indeed Reitman himself, who fills Ghostbusters: Afterlife with spirit and excitement.

Watch on Starz