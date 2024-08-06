There's a reason why the cat and mouse subgenre has become a trope in thrillers and horror movies. There is something enthralling and adrenaline-rousing about the tension and possibilities associated with an on-screen hunt, especially when watched from the comfort of a movie theater. That tense hunt is part of the reason why M. Night Shyamalan's latest effort, Trap, is one of the most exciting and promising films of the year.

If twisty horror films and tense thrillers appeal to fans of the movie, there's a wide world of possibilities beyond Trap. Films exploring cat and mouse chases and those set in limited and confined locations are seldom successful. However, when they do succeed, they give audiences an experience and a rush that is hard to come by. These movies all share similarities with Trap, making them perfect companions for Shyamalan's latest project.

10 'The Fugitive' (1993)

Directed by Andrew Davis

Renowned vascular surgeon Dr Richard Kimble (Harrison Ford) arrives home one evening and is confronted by an intruder. When the intruder flees, Richard gathers his composure and finds that his wife has been murdered. Despite his innocence, Richard is convicted of the crime but escapes after a bus crash while being transported to prison. Now a fugitive, Richard sets out to clear his name and evade the dogged U.S Marshall (Tommy Lee Jones) nipping at his heels.

The Fugitive is the quintessential cat-and-mouse thriller, and the film's origin is as fascinating and harrowing as the film itself. Based upon the 60s TV series of the same name, The Fugitive is loosely inspired by Sam Sheppard. Sheppard, an American doctor, was convicted and then later acquitted of the murder of his wife, Marilyn. Despite the murky and dubious nature of the Sheppard acquittal, Ford's portrayal of a clearly innocent man and Jones’ role as an indifferent and relentless pursuer solidify The Fugitive as one of the best action thrillers of the 1990s.

9 'Werewolves Within' (2021)

Directed by Josh Ruben

Forest ranger Finn (Sam Richardson) has just begun his new assignment in the small town of Beaverfield. Although the population is small, there's a lot of tension among residents due to an oil pipeline that may be built nearby. A snowstorm forces the small community to shelter together in the town's lodge, where personal differences turn into accusations and paranoia as the townspeople start getting killed one by one.

Based on the video game of the same name, Werewolves Within blends horror, comedy, gory set pieces and an "eat the rich" mentality into a tidy and entertaining whodunit mystery. Enjoyable werewolf films are few and far between, and Werewolves Within raises the bar for what audiences can expect from low-budget genre mashups.

8 'Ready or Not' (2019)

Directed by Tyler Gillett, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin

Former foster child Grace (Samara Weaving) is thrilled to be getting married and finally having the family she always dreamed of. Unfortunately for Grace, her new in-laws have some skeletons in the closet. The ultra-wealthy family of board game moguls invites Grace to participate in a wedding night tradition that devolves into a bloody, no-holds-barred fight for survival.

Ready or Not uses a dry and pitch-black sense of humor to explore the costs of generational wealth and the pitfalls of family. While Ready or Not has a lot going for it, the cat-and-mouse horror comedy is anchored by Samara Weaving's magnetic charisma and lovable grit in the leading role. Set entirely at the luscious and expansive estate of Grace's in-laws, the film's opulent backdrop gives sharp contrast to its violence and communicates Ready or Not's message with brutal efficiency.

7 'Hush' (2016)

Directed by Mike Flanagan

Author Maddie Young (Kate Siegel) leaves New York City behind and moves into a small and isolated home in the woods where she hopes to write a follow-up to her latest hit novel. A quiet life in the woods suits Maddie, who contracted bacterial meningitis as a young girl and can no longer speak or hear. However, the isolation she enjoys so much quickly becomes a dangerous enemy when a masked killer begins stalking her home and trying to kill her.

Hush is one of the many successful collaborations between filmmaker Mike Flanagan and star Kate Siegel. The duo, who are also married, have collaborated on other projects, including The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass and The Fall of the House of Usher. While Hush is smaller and much more stripped back than the pair's other projects, its quiet and lean approach to a home invasion is tense and enthralling.

6 'Don't Breathe' (2016)

Directed by Fede Álvarez

Rocky (Jane Levy) and her two friends make a living by robbing homes in Detroit. Rocky is desperate to leave Detroit and escape from her abusive mother and stepfather with her younger sister. When the group gets a tip that a blind and elderly Gulf War veteran (Stephen Land) has hundreds of thousands of dollars stashed in his dilapidated home, Rocky decides to make this robbery her last score. Despite having robbed many homes before, everything goes wrong for the group, and the elderly resident of the home turns out to be much more dangerous than they ever could have known.

Don't Breathe takes the cat-and-mouse trope to an entirely new level. The film's success is partly due to its smart and well-thought-out screenplay, which manages to terrorize and entrap its characters without dumbing them down too much. Don’t Breathe's third act might be a bit too outlandish and outright repulsive for some viewers. Still, for those looking for creative films set in confined spaces, the 2016 horror movie is mandatory viewing.

5 'Split' (2016)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

Teen girls Casey (Anya Taylor-Joy), Claire (Haley Lu Richardson) and Marcia (Jessica Sula) are on their way home from a birthday party. The group sits in a parked car and waits for Claire's father to finish packing gifts into the trunk. When the driver's side door opens and someone steps in, Casey is the first to notice that the man in the car is not Claire's father. Sometime later, the group wakes up in a locked basement, having been drugged and kidnapped by Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy) with 23 split personalities.

M. Night Shyamalan's movies don't always succeed, but they are always bold and creative. In a media landscape utterly saturated with sequels, remakes and franchise fodder, Shyamalan has remained steadfast in his commitment to giving audiences unique and unusual films, for better or worse. Split is one of Shyamalan's home runs. The eerie horror movie, which features his signature stilted dialogue and stiff visual style, benefits from the depth of Casey's character and the accompanying performance from Anya Taylor-Joy. Add to that the weird and risky performance from James McAvoy, and Split manages to succeed in spite of itself.

4 'Cape Fear' (1991)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Violent criminal Max Cady (Robert De Niro) is fresh out of prison after serving an extended sentence for rape and battery. Max used his years behind bars to study the law, leading him to believe the conduct of his defense attorney, Sam Bowden (Nick Nolte), might have contributed to his guilty verdict and his years in prison. Now that he’s free, Max makes it his mission to get revenge against his attorney.

Directed by Martin Scorsese, Cape Fear is a remake of the 1962 film of the same name. The modern approach to the story and the presence of Scorsese's deft hand over the 1991 film more than justify the existence of this remake. But if those factors weren't enough, the '90s classic is brimming with iconic performances. This includes a breakout performance from Juliette Lewis and an absolutely repulsive yet irresistible outing from De Niro, both of whom received Oscar nominations for their efforts.

3 'Crawl' (2019)

Directed by Alexandre Aja

Haley (Kaya Scodelario) is a swimmer at The University of Florida. After practice, she gets a call from her sister and learns that a category 5 hurricane is about to pass through the state. Before she evacuates herself, she stops at her father’s place to make sure he’s safe. Instead of finding him safe and sound, Haley finds her dad (Barry Pepper) unconscious in the crawl space. Before they can get out of the house, the water level starts to rise, and Haley realizes they are trapped in the crawl space with an alligator.

It’s hard to take a trope as overdone and silly as "trapped in (confined space) with (surprising animal)" and turn it into more than the sum of its parts, but Crawl does just that. The film from High Tension director Alexander Aja was Quentin Tarantino's favorite film of 2019, and it's no surprise why. The wet and rugged horror movie knows what its audience wants and gives exactly that. The cherry on top is Scodelario's performance, which is understated and brutally physical all at once.

2 'Green Room' (2015)

Directed by Jeremy Saulnier

The punk band Ain't Rights is touring throughout the Pacific Northwest. Sleeping in their van and siphoning fuel to get by, the band isn't lucrative, but it’s artistically satisfying. After their next gig is canceled at the last minute, the band lands a spot at a bar in the woods of Portland to earn some cash before they leave town. When they arrive, they realize the venue is a neo-Nazi skinhead hot spot. Things then go from bad to worse when the band witnesses something in the green room that they weren't meant to see.

Green Room is as much about punks as it is a punk film — that is to say, it’s extremely punk. With absolutely gnarly violence that is poignantly emphasized by the brutal realism of the story, Green Room is not for the faint of the heart. Its blood and guts are as visceral as what it has to say about the underground punk scene. Anchored by a stellar performance from the late Anton Yelchin, Green Room is vicious and iconic in equal measure.

1 'Grand Piano' (2013)

Directed by Eugenio Mira

Piano prodigy Tom (Elijah Wood) hasn't performed for an audience since he choked live on stage in front of hundreds of spectators. But now, with his beloved mentor dead and a tribute concert held in his memory, Tom has no choice but to take to the stage again. As Tom plays and turns the pages of his sheet music, he is stunned to see a message scrawled across the pages before him: “Play one wrong note, and you die.”

Written by Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle, Grand Piano is the ultimate concert-based thriller. Functioning like Speed but with a piano instead of a bus, the 2013 film is a perfect mix of cat-and-mouse thrills and edge-of-your-seat tension. The inherent silliness of the plot is entirely neutralized by the effective execution of the film's premise and the earnest lead performance from Elijah Wood.

