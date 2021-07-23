If you enjoy watching the Twilight series, the movies below are great ones to add to your watchlist. Many of these have similar love stories or storylines to those explored in the Twilight Saga. Others include supernatural beings, Twilight stars, and even deep dives into the human condition. At their core, many of these are love stories, with love overcoming difficult circumstances.

You will not be disappointed with these high-quality follow-ups that meet or, in some cases, even exceed the appeal of Edward and Bella's story. Here are seven films to watch that are like Twilight.

The Host (2013)

If you enjoyed Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight Saga, you might be interested in her other books as well. Her novel The Host was turned into a movie in 2013. While this movie is not as well-known as Twilight, it is a lot of fun to watch. It also features supernatural elements, but this time in the form of aliens taking over the bodies of humans. These parasites completely take over and erase the original owner’s consciousness. They have eliminated much of humanity and seek to destroy it completely. When Melanie Stryder, played by Saoirse Ronan, is captured and infused with one of these aliens, her will is so strong that she cannot be eliminated; she and the alien actually form a sort of friendship. The movie is a worthy complement to the novel and a great chance to see another of Meyer’s books adapted to a film.

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Just like Twilight is a different look at the original literary vampire, Red Riding Hood is a different look at that classic fairytale from Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke — this time, turning the original idea on its head by featuring the heroine falling for a monster. Amanda Seyfried stars as Valerie, who dons the iconic red cape, but in this adaptation falls in love with the werewolf-leaning Peter, played by Shiloh Fernandez (it also features Twilight’s Billy Burke, who plays Valerie’s dad). This film is so much fun to watch; there are many twists and turns as you struggle to figure out who the Big Bad Wolf is and what is going on in this crazy town.

Underworld

If you are looking for well done vampire action movie, you need to check out the Underworld series. The first film, released in 2003, is the strongest, and features both vampires and werewolves at war with each other. Kate Beckinsale stars as Selene, the vampire-warrior protagonist who goes against her orders. She falls for a human, played by Scott Speedman, who ends up being bitten by a Lycan/werewolf, and she struggles over whether to complete her duty and kill him or let him live. Similar to Twilight, it is a classic story of falling in love with someone you shouldn’t. You will also see Michael Sheen, who played Aro in the Twilight series, as the Lycan leader, Lucian.

Like Twilight, Underworld is a film series. There are currently six films in this series: Underworld, Underworld: Evolution, Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, Underworld: Awakening, Underworld: Blood Wars, and the animated prequel Underworld: Endless War.

Water for Elephants

If you cannot get enough of Robert Pattinson after indulging in Twilight, check out his performance in Water for Elephants. He stars as Jacob, a young man about to finish up his veterinary degree when his parents are killed in a car accident. Instead of finishing school, he hops aboard a train and discovers an entirely new world.

On the train are individuals of a traveling circus, including a cruel ringmaster, August, played by Christoph Waltz, and his beautiful wife, Marlena, played by Reese Witherspoon. Due to his veterinary medicine knowledge, Jacob is hired by August, and the adventure begins.

The costumes and sets are gorgeous, making the movie is a feast for the eyes. Pattinson and Witherspoon are in their prime in this 2011 film as star-crossed lovers. Although Marlena initially resists Jacob's charm, her husband's cruelty toward both her and the animals pushes her into his arms.

Warm Bodies

Another love story between a teenage girl and a dead boy, Warm Bodies is a 2013 film that is also based on a book. This time the dead boy is not a vampire, but a zombie called R played by Nicholas Hoult. When he encounters Julie, played by Teresa Palmer, he is immediately drawn to her. He is so interested that he eats her boyfriend then saves her from the other zombies.

This story is actually a twist on Romeo and Juliet. It is also a great example of the healing power of love. As R falls in love with Julie, his humanity begins to return. This film is a lot of fun to watch and presents a unique take not just on a love story, but on the zombie genre as well.

Beautiful Creatures

For another trip into the supernatural, check out the 2013 movie Beautiful Creatures. Based on the novel by Kami Garcia and Margaret Stohl, this love story involves Ethan, played by Alden Ehrenreich, who dreams of Lena, played by Alice Englert, before he even meets her. They strike up a relationship, and she confides in him that she and her family can perform spells, and that when she reaches sixteen, her true nature of light or dark will be revealed. The film is an exciting mix of love, magic, and deceit as you root for the couple to remain together. It is an excellent example of how love can make you a better person. Add in the magic, and it is a fun ride from beginning to end.

Meet Joe Black

Meet Joe Black, loosely based on the 1934 film Death Takes a Holiday, features a young Brad Pitt in the title role. This film is a thought-provoking and romantic fantasy film that shows what would happen if you could not only converse with Death, but make Death see what it was like to be human, even if just for a little while.

The 1998 film follows Bill Parrish, played by Anthony Hopkins, who begins to hear the voice of Death confirming his suspicions that he will soon die. He is then visited by Death in the form of a young man, Pitt’s Joe Black. It is entertaining to watch as Death enjoys peanut butter for the first time and is legitimately confused about performing basic human functions such as eating and drinking. When Bill’s daughter Susan, played by Claire Forlani, shows up, she recognizes Death, or at least the body that he is in, having met him before. She is confused that he does not seem to be the man that initially intrigued her. Despite that, his innocence still attracts her, and she falls in love with him. It is a story that will captivate you from the beginning. Pitt is brilliant, and the themes about true love and death will have you appreciating your existence.

