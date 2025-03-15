It might sound kind of wild to try and find movies that are like Twin Peaks, given how unusual and distinctive Twin Peaks was, as a show, but sometimes it’s fun to challenge oneself. Defining the first two seasons of Twin Peaks is difficult enough, as it was a soap opera, a mystery show, a crime drama, and something of a dark comedy, all the while having a ton of surreal horror. Then, its third season, 2017’s Twin Peaks: The Return, pretty much defies categorization.

David Lynch was the co-creator of Twin Peaks, and directed 1992’s Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, which is part prequel and part sequel to the original two seasons, and is the first movie one should watch (for obvious reasons) if one enjoyed Twin Peaks, the show. These other movies (a couple also directed by Lynch) have fewer directly comparable qualities to Twin Peaks, but do at least stand as eclectic, unusual, sometimes weird, sometimes funny, and sometimes horrifying works of fiction.

1 'Blue Velvet' (1986)

Directed by David Lynch

Twin Peaks starts with a solid hook before getting stranger as it goes along, and so for a while, you could consider it one of the least weird David Lynch works. Similarly, though Blue Velvet is intense and has its fair share of nightmarish stuff, it’s got a relatively straightforward premise by David Lynch standards, keeping the scope contained and the number of characters/tangents to a minimum.

Blue Velvet is also heavy on mystery, and Kyle MacLachlan plays the character who takes charge of investigating the respective central mysteries in both Twin Peaks and Blue Velvet. Also, both works explore evil in interesting and unsettling ways, principally through harrowing antagonists; BOB in Twin Peaks (portrayed by Frank Silva) and Frank Booth in Blue Velvet (played by Dennis Hopper).