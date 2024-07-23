Disaster movies — whether they deal with extreme weather, volcanoes or even the end of the world — have been consistently successful cinematic ventures. There's just something about massive-scale property damage that tickles particular parts of the human brain while also pairing well with a mound of popcorn. It's a strange comfort, watching the simulated destruction unfold from the comfort of one's living room and not having to worry about the cleanup once the credits roll.

Lee Isaac Chung's Twisters is the latest disaster/action movie that's dominating the box office. Starring Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Anthony Ramos, Twisters follows a former storm chaser, along with a hot-shot social media star, in their effort to document a devastating series of tornadoes in Oklahoma. Twisters is sure to deliver on spectacle, but for any who left the theater craving more chaos, plenty of disaster movies should satisfy that itch. These movies are in the same vein as Twisters, ensuring fans who loved Powell's latest offering will also enjoy them.

10 'Twister' (1996)

Directed by Jan de Bont

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Retired storm chaser Bill Harding (Bill Paxton) seeks out his estranged tornado scientist wife, Jo (Helen Hunt), to finalize their divorce. However, with an F5 tornado imminent, Bill and Jo must come together again as a team to implement their advanced storm-tracking device and save as many lives as possible.

Twister is a crowd-pleasing summer blockbuster where nature itself is the villain, adding an element of unexpected fury to the plot. Paxton and Hunt are a compelling duo, and their rekindling of what once was provides a stable emotional core for what is ultimately a thoroughly entertaining action movie. Fans of Twisters would be remiss if they didn't give Twister a go — it has held up remarkably well. There's not much connective tissue between them, but Twister is an absolute must-see for those who loved Powell's new adventure.

9 'Armageddon' (1998)

Directed by Michael Bay

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

An asteroid the size of Texas is on a direct collision course with Earth. When the planet's destruction is all but imminent, NASA calls upon deep-sea oil driller Harry Stamper (Bruce Willis) and his team as Earth's final line of defense. With the whole world watching, they are to plant a nuclear warhead deep into the asteroid and obliterate it before all is lost.

Director Michael Bay is a blockbuster craftsman, and the bombastic Armageddon was one of his earliest successes. Supported by an all-star cast including Ben Affleck, Billy Bob Thornton, Liv Tyler, Owen Wilson, and Steve Buscemi, the theatrics of Armageddon cannot be understated. It's a big, loud, and unapologetically silly action movie executed with supreme conviction and accompanied by a now-iconic ballad from Aerosmith.

8 'The Day After Tomorrow' (2004)

Directed by Roland Emmerich

Image via Lionsgate Films

Paleoclimatologist Jack Hall (Dennis Quaid) makes a discovery in Antarctica promising disastrous consequences. Naturally, world governments are not quick to heed his warnings, and with a new ice age on the horizon, Jack must race to New York to save his son (Jake Gyllenhaal) and his friends.

The Day After Tomorrow is a snowbird's worst nightmare. While its commentary on global warming is obvious and upfront, the movie still does more than enough to entertain. There is no shortage of spectacle as tidal waves submerge New York City landmarks and tornadoes rip apart the Hollywood sign. The Day After Tomorrow sparked a discussion about climate change, which is more than many other disaster movies can claim.

7 'The Perfect Storm' (2000)

Directed by Wolfgang Petersen

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Inspired by true events, The Perfect Storm follows the crew of the Andrea Gail, a fishing boat operating in the North Atlantic. As a storm looms on the horizon, threatening the journey home and their lives, the skilled seafarers soon discover that nature's warnings are not to be taken lightly.

In The Perfect Storm, the clash between man and nature is as intense as it gets. George Clooney and Mark Wahlberg lead a sturdy cast that sells the harrowing nature of the events unfolding. Considerably smaller scale than many movies of its ilk but benefitting from its real-life inspiration, The Perfect Storm maintains focus and delivers a gripping, pulse-pounding struggle for survival that's just grounded enough to be terrifyingly engaging.

6 'Dante's Peak' (1997)

Directed by Roger Donaldson