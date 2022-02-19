After seven games spanning three console generations, the action-adventure video game Uncharted finally has a Hollywood adaptation. The series, which premiered in 2007, was created by Amy Henning (also known for the Jax and Dexter series) and developed by Naughty Dog Studios. Uncharted follows treasure hunter Nathan Drake as he traverses the world uncovering various historical mysteries.

The official trailer for Uncharted dropped back in December 2021, giving fans their first look at Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor "Sully" Sullivan, Drake’s mentor and father figure.

Uncharted is now in theaters as of February 18, 2022. And if you’re looking for more movies to scratch your action-adventure itch, here are seven movies like Uncharted.

Sahara (2005)

Before he became known for more dramatic roles, Matthew McConaughey had a solid stint as the leading man in romantic comedies and action-adventure films, 2005’s Sahara being amongst them. Based on the 1992 Clive Cussler novel of the same name, Sahara follows renowned explorer Dirk Pitt, played by McConaughey, as he is enlisted to search for a missing Confederate battleship rumored to contain treasure. Pitt’s exhibition soon becomes entangled in a conspiracy involving a West African dictatorship and a French industrialist whose energy plant is responsible for dumping toxic waste in local waterways.

Joining McConaughey is Steve Zahn as sidekick Al Giordino, and Penélope Cruz as WHO doctor Eva Rojas, who assists Pitt and Giordino in taking down dictator General Kazim (played by a pre-Walking Dead era Lennie James). Production and box office issues aside, Sahara is still an entertaining action-adventure romp with a larger-than-life plot and memorable characters.

Watch Sahara on Paramount+

Into the Blue (2005)

The mid-aughts were quite the time for action-adventure films. It was also somewhat of a peak for stars like Paul Walker (Fast and Furious Franchise) and Jessica Alba (Sin City), the pair coming together in 2005’s Into the Blue. Set in the Bahamas, Into the Blue follows couple Sam (Alba) and Jared (Walker) living it up on a gorgeous tropical island. Things go sideways, however, when their friend Bryce (Scott Cann) invites them on a treasure-hunting trip, searching for the legendary pirate ship The Zephyr, where they discover a submerged airplane full of cocaine. Things go double pear-shaped when Bryce decides to sell the cocaine, drawing the ire of local drug dealer Reyes, played by True Blood’s James Frain.

Watch Into the Blue on Starz

National Treasure (2004)

Possibly the second most beloved treasure hunting film on this list, and definitely the one with the most memes, National Treasure is considered one of Nicolas Cage's more iconic roles as well as a modern classic. Directed by Jon Turteltaub, best known for Cool Runnings and more recently The Meg, National Treasure follows Cage as Benjamin Franklin Gates, a historian and cryptographer who discovers a clue that can lead him to a Freemason stockpile of historical artifacts. The kicker is that the next clue is located on the back of the Declaration of Independence, meaning Gate’s will have to steal the most guarded historical document in the US. Cage leads a stellar cast including Diane Kruger (Inglourious Basterds), Harvey Keitel (Reservoir Dogs), Jon Voight (Holes), Christopher Plummer (Knives Out), and Sean Bean (Game of Thrones).

Watch National Treasure on Disney+

Tomb Raider (2018)

Like Uncharted, Tomb Raider is also based on a beloved action-adventure game franchise, Tomb Raider being a staple of Sony Playstation since the first generation console. The franchise was originally adapted back in the aughts, with two films starring Angelina Jolie. In 2013, the Tomb Raider game franchise was rebooted and Hollywood soon followed, mirroring updates to the character design and story made in the games.

This time around, Oscar-winning actress Alicia Vikander (Ex Machina) fills the role of Lara Croft, the intrepid explorer and treasure hunter. 2018’s Tomb Raider sees Croft travel to a remote island in search of her father, Lord Richard Croft (Dominic West), who disappeared many years before. In 2021, Vikander told Collider that a sequel for Tomb Raider is currently in development but is yet to be greenlit by the studio.

Rent Tomb Raider (2018) on Amazon

Fool's Gold (2008)

McConaughey is back again on this list in 2008’s Fool’s Gold. Directed by Andy Tennant, who recently directed 11 episodes of The Kominsky Method, Fool’s Gold is about recently divorced and currently broke deep-sea treasure hunter Benjamin “Finn” Finnegan” (Matthew McConaughey), who uncovers a clue to a once-in-a-century discovery: the wreck of the Aurelia - a Spanish galleon that was lost at sea in 1715. Things get complicated however when the rapper Finn owes money to hires a rival treasure hunter (who also happens to be Finn’s former mentor) to uncover the gold hidden in the Aurelia before Finn does. Starring alongside McConaughey is Kate Hudson, who also appeared in My Best Friend’s Girl that year, as his ex-wife Tess. The pair reunited after working on How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days back in 2003.

Fool’s Gold also features screen legend Donald Sutherland as Nigel Honeycutt, a multimillionaire Finn tries to get money for his expedition from who also happens to be Tess’s employer. Other stars appearing in the movie include Ray Winstone, who audiences may recognize from his recent stint as a Marvel villain in 2021’s Black Widow, Ewen Bremmer, of Trainspotting fame, and Kevin Hart in one of his early roles as gangster rapper "Bigg Bunny”.

Watch Fool’s Gold on Netflix

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Saving the best for last, it goes without saying the Indiana Jones franchise is the flagstaff of action-adventure cinema, especially films involving treasure hunting. Directed by Steven Spielberg, collaborating with George Lucas, Indiana Jones really set the precedent for modern action films.

Raiders of the Lost Ark takes place in 1936 when archeologist Dr. Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) is hired by the US government to recover the lost Ark of the Covenant, containing the stone tablets Moses inscribed the ten commandments on, before the Nazis do. Karen Allen, also known for 1984’s Starman, stars alongside Ford as Jones' former love interest and fellow adventurer, Marion Ravenwood. Raiders of the Lost Ark is a spectacular start to the Indiana Jones franchise and a must-watch.

Rent Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark on Amazon

The Mummy (1999)

A late-nineties classic featuring Brendan Fraser at his best before his recent resurgence with roles in Doom Patrol and No Sudden Move, The Mummy is not only a good remake but a catalyst for the revitalization of classic monster movies we’ve seen in the last 20 years, for better and worse.

Directed by Stephen Sommers, who also directed the sequel The Mummy Returns, The Mummy follows Fraser’s Rick O’Connell, an adventurer who comes into contact with an ancient mummy, Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo), while fighting alongside the French Legion in the ruins of Hamunaptra. Much later, O’Connell teams up with English egyptologist Evelyn Carnahan (Rachel Weisz) and her brother Jonathon (John Hannah) to stop Imhotep from wreaking havoc upon Egypt. Aside from some poorly-aged CGI, The Mummy holds up very well for a 20-year-old film and is certainly a crowd-pleaser.

Watch The Mummy on HBO Max

