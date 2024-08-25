Few movies are as influential and pivotal to the modern perception of the possibilities and depth of Western cinema as Clint Eastwood’s Oscar-winning masterpiece Unforgiven. With Eastwood starring as a notorious former gunslinger who comes out of retirement to pursue the bounty on a man who disfigured a prostitute, the film is a striking meditation on violence that intrinsically dissects the great American myth of the Old West.

Audience fascination with the gritty revisionist Western has endured for well over three decades now, with many fans of the genre and the film itself always on the lookout for movies that explore similar themes. From other quintessential revisionist Westerns to contemplative pictures from different genres that touch on the same notions of violence and America’s cultural identity, these movies are must-see events for lovers of Unforgiven and cerebral, dark dramas like it.

10 'Cry Macho' (2021)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Image via Warner Bros

Working on the assumption that fans of Unforgiven have also seen Eastwood’s other great films like Gran Torino and Million Dollar Baby among the several Westerns he has directed, Cry Macho is a worthwhile viewing experience. An underrated gem that meshes modern-day woes with old Western narrative, it follows a retired Texas rodeo star in 1979 as he drives down to Mexico City to retrieve his former boss’s 15-year-old son from his criminal mother.

It proved to be quite a polarizing film, dividing critics and fans alike with its sensitivities, tone, and thematic focus on ideas of love, grief, and redemption. Thriving with its heartfelt core bond between the aging rodeo and the problematic teen, Cry Macho still has plenty to offer, especially to fans of Eastwood and lovers of neo-Western cinema who enjoy seeing the genre’s usual violence toned down for a more nuanced story of human connection.

Cry Macho Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date September 16, 2021 Cast Clint Eastwood , Dwight Yoakam , Fernanda Urrejola , Brytnee Ratledge , Horacio Garcia Rojas , Paul Alayo Runtime 125 Writers N. Richard Nash , Nick Schenk

9 'Logan' (2017)

Directed by James Mangold

Image via 20th Century Studios

While superhero films may play it too safe and straight for viewers who love the ambiguity of revisionist Westerns, 2017’s Logan thrives as a poignant and pulsating meshing of the two genres that has a lot in common with Unforgiven. Aging and decrepit, Logan (Hugh Jackman) gets by as a limo driver while tending to an ailing Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart). However, when he learns of a young mutant being hunted by a sinister organization, he reluctantly agrees to take her to a haven on the Canadian border.

Whereas most Westerns only have pre-established mythos and legends to reflect upon, Logan brilliantly uses the X-Men movies and comics to explore Wolverine’s past heroism, which clashes violently in the unforgiving and brutal world he inhabits in Logan. The significant tonal change is brilliant; the film’s embracing of Western tropes makes it the perfect superhero choice for viewers more inclined towards cowboys than caped crusaders.

8 'Natural Born Killers' (1994)

Directed by Oliver Stone

Image via Warner Bros.

Unforgiven and revisionist Westerns at large are meticulous about deconstructing the mythos of the Old West and exploring the ugly side of the heroic American fable. While these films typically address legends of the past, audiences would be remiss to think such issues aren't still prevalent in modern society. Exploring similar ideas regarding the celebration of violence, the controversial Natural Born Killers excels as an indictment of people’s eagerness to grant celebrity status to dangerous figures.

It stars Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis as a deranged couple on the run whose deadly road trip captures the imagination of the public as the two figures are sensationalized by the media. Whereas Unforgiven skewers romanticized perceptions of America’s violent past, Natural Born Killers offers harsh criticism of its appetite for violence in the modern day. Breathtakingly striking and with its stylistic fervor and its use of comedy, Natural Born Killers is uncomfortably attuned to the way people accept and embrace heinous acts in the modern world.

7 'Children of Men' (2006)

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón

Image via Universal Pictures

If Unforgiven is an unceremonious reflection on the violent society of the past, then Children of Men is a cautionary tale of the future, taking place in a world on the cusp of collapse, given humanity’s inability to procreate. Its premise can be loosely tied to Unforgiven, following a former activist recruited by his ex-wife, a political activist whose group discovers the first pregnant woman in 18 years. While the activists try to use her to further their cause, Theo (Clive Owen) strives to get her to a haven at sea.

Its focus on a man defined by his past trying to do the right thing amid a world of corruption, indifference, and violence makes for poignant commentary on humanity and social values. Further complemented by outstanding world-building, awe-inspiring action sequences, and a host of enthralling characters, Children of Men is a gritty, gripping sci-fi drama that scintillates with its meditations on human nature.

Children of Men Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 19, 2006 Cast Juan Gabriel Yacuzzi , Mishal Husain , Rob Curling , Jon Chevalier , Rita Davies , Kim Fenton Runtime 109 minutes Writers Alfonso Cuarón , Timothy J. Sexton , David Arata , Mark Fergus , Hawk Ostby , P.D. James

6 'The Searchers' (1956)

Directed by John Ford

Image via Warner Bros.

Few actors embody a genre to the degree that John Wayne completely defines the American Westerns of the '40s, '50s and '60s. In a way, it could be viewed that Unforgiven spits in the face of Wayne’s career, considering how instrumental the actor was in forging the myth of the Old West. However, despite being the trademark cowboy, Wayne was no stranger to more challenging and nuanced takes on Western cinema, a notion best supported by his starring role in 1956’s The Searchers.

Wayne stars as Ethan Edwards, a Civil War veteran who sets off to find his niece when Comanches murder his family and kidnap the young woman. The film finds incredible depth in Wayne’s performance, with Edwards a vile and prejudiced man designed to actively test viewers and their perspective of heroism. Complemented by a brilliant story and sweeping visuals, The Searchers represents the very best of American Western cinema and has maintained a timelessness even as many other films from the era have aged poorly.

The Searchers Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 26, 1956 Cast John Wayne , Jeffrey Hunter , Vera Miles , Ward Bond , Natalie Wood Runtime 119 minutes Writers Frank S. Nugent , Alan Le May

5 'Paris, Texas' (1984)

Directed by Wim Wenders

Image via Tobis Film

A major part of Unforgiven consists of Will Munny's reckoning with his past. Few films have explored this kind of journey with such depth and insight as Wim Wenders's neo-Western road movie, Paris, Texas. Travis Henderson (Harry Dean Stanton) wanders out of the desert after being listed as missing for four years and struggles to reconnect with the life he left behind.

In addition to featuring a powerful tale of reflection and reunion, Paris, Texas also takes a lot of inspiration from Western cinema, particularly in terms of its visual presentation of America, which is characterized by arid desert landscapes that gradually start to resemble civilization more and more as Travis’ journey progresses. While it examines everyday American life more so than violence, Paris, Texas still maintains a fascinating and pointed commentary on the nation’s cultural identity through human connection.

Watch on Max

4 'The Wild Bunch' (1969)

Directed by Sam Peckinpah

Image via Warner Bros.

It would be difficult to discuss revisionist Western cinema in any capacity without addressing the polarizing and enduring impact of Sam Peckinpah’s controversial masterpiece, The Wild Bunch. A tale of extreme and frequent violence, it follows a band of outlaws looking to carry out one last heist before retiring. However, when the plan is thwarted by a violent ambush, the survivors regroup in Mexico, where they find themselves hunted by ruthless bounty hunters who leave death and destruction in their wake.

Released as the genre’s heyday was coming to an end, The Wild Bunch stripped the glamour and heroism from the genre and reveled in the violence of the era. Set in 1913, it also captures the final days of the Old West with a poignant tone of shattered possibility for the main characters. Ending quite brutally, the film's anti-violence sentiment is rooted in the graphic violence that is shown throughout. To this day, The Wil Bunch remains one of the bleakest Westerns, widely regarded to be the greatest revisionist entries in the genre.

The Wild Bunch Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 19, 1969 Cast William Holden , Ernest Borgnine , Robert Ryan , Edmond O'Brien Runtime 135 Minutes Writers Sam Peckinpah , Walon Green , Roy N. Sickner

3 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' (2017)

Directed by Martin McDonagh

Image via Fox Searchlight

Justice is one of the primary thematic focuses of Western cinema; Unforgiven makes it all the more pointed with victims going beyond the law to see their perpetrators face the consequences for their crimes. Another film to explore justice in such a way is Martin McDonagh’s Oscar-winning black comedy drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. It follows an enraged mother’s (Frances McDormand) efforts to pressure the police into finding the man who raped and murdered her daughter by placing inflammatory messages on billboards outside the town.

An engrossing tale of angst and crime anchored by three astonishing central performances, the film is an intriguing exploration of the technical parameters of the law and where that intersects with the realities of the world. Venomously rage-inducing at times, yet sweet and tender at others, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is an emotionally rousing story of love, justice, and violence that poses important questions despite not really having the answers.

2 'High Noon' (1952)

Directed by Fred Zinnemann

Image via United Artists

While Unforgiven popularized and rejuvenated revisionist Western cinema for a new generation of moviegoers, High Noon deserves a lot of praise for pioneering the subversive analysis of genre tropes way back in 1952. It focuses on a former U.S. Marshall who learns he is being targeted by a recently released convict he put away years earlier. While his pacifist wife urges him to leave town, Will Kane (Gary Cooper) tries to rally a posse to stand with him, only to be denied at every turn.

It was a contentious film upon release, given how it strays from genre conventions by depicting the townsfolk as cowards, but it did still win several Oscars and has come to be revered as a revolutionary classic. While it may not explore violence like Unforgiven does, High Nonn challenges established and romanticized notions of the Old West in a fashion that is intriguing and narratively brilliant.