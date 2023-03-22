Getting everyone on board a comedy is perhaps one of the hardest things to do. It’s no wonder that many films in the comedy genre often go unappreciated and become cult classics years later (Drop Dead Gorgeous and Jennifer’s Body come to mind). What works for the critics doesn’t necessarily align with the views of the audiences and 2013’s We’re The Millers is a great example of that. The Jason Sudeikis-Jennifer Anitson-led comedy sits at a measly 49% on Rotten Tomatoes but is frequently being consumed by audiences on streaming services. That’s precisely why we’ve come up with some good alternatives to movies you’d want to check out if you’re a fan of We’re The Millers.

Vacation (2015)

Image Via Warner Bros. Pictures

In this comedy sequel to the National Lampoon's Vacation series, grown-up Rusty Griswold decides to take his family on a nostalgic road trip to Walley World. However, their journey becomes a series of mishaps including car theft, a river rafting disaster, and a visit to Rusty's sister's farm that turns out to be anything but relaxing. As they race to reach the amusement park before it closes, Rusty and his family are forced to battle it out with everyone from cops to helpful locals on their way to the park. The film stars the likes of Ed Helms, Christina Applegate, and Chris Hemsworth and is best consumed when you’re in the mood for something borderline silly.

The Hangover (2009)

Image via Warner Bros.

Long before Todd Phillips reinvented himself as an avant-garde filmmaker with a knack for turning comic book stories into Awards bait, he was behind a trilogy of raunchy comedies, the first of which was The Hangover. In it, three friends embark on a wild bachelor party weekend in Las Vegas that goes awry when they wake up with no memory of the previous night's events and find that the groom is missing. As they try to retrace their steps to find their friend, their memories are jogged by a tiger in their hotel room, a baby in their closet, and other outrageous situations that push them to the brink of insanity. Featuring the talents of Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helms, Ken Jeong, and Justin Bartha, this comedy is great for a night in with friends, especially with two sequels to lead into, should you enjoy the movie.

Peter Highman (Robert Downey Jr.), a high-strung businessman, is forced to hitch a ride with an eccentric aspiring actor, Ethan Tremblay (Zach Galifianakis), to make it home for the birth of his first child. However, their road trip takes an unexpected turn when they encounter car accidents, a border patrol detention, and a mishap at a pet store. Along the way, they learn to put their differences aside and form an unlikely friendship. Like We’re The Millers, it's a road comedy, and it's cast is topped off by ​​​​​​Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan, and Juliette Lewis.

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

This heartfelt comedy-drama follows the quirky and dysfunctional Hoover family as they take a cross-country road trip to enter their daughter, Olive (Abigail Breslin), in a beauty pageant. Along the way, they overcome unexpected obstacles and confront their personal struggles, from mental illness to colorblindness to even death. Through their shared experiences, they learn the true meaning of family, love, and acceptance. Unlike the other movies on this list, this one is a little darker, but there are plenty of laughs to be found with a cast that features heavyweights like Steve Carell, Greg Kinnear, Alan Arkin, Toni Collette, and Paul Dano. It’s no surprise that it was nominated for four Academy Awards including Best Picture.

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Image Via Warner Bros.

In Horrible Bosses, three frustrated and overworked employees hatch a plan to murder their abusive bosses. To evade all suspicion, they do it Strangers on a Train-style, meaning they kill each other's bosses. However, their plan spirals out of control when they discover dark truths about their bosses, who prove to be more difficult to kill than they anticipated. Charlie Day, Jason Bateman, Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, Colin Farrell, and Jamie Foxx all starred in this box-office hit. The tone of the film matches We’re The Millers quite a bit and with Sudeikis and Aniston both being in the movie, this may be the first one you’d want to see after finishing Millers.

Road Trip (2000)

Image Via DreamWorks Pictures

Far less prestigious than his Joker, this Todd Phillips college comedy sees a group of friends embark on a cross-country road trip to retrieve a sex tape mistakenly sent to a girlfriend. Along the way, they encounter a series of hilarious and often raunchy mishaps, including a cheating girlfriend, a bus hijacking, and a run-in with a snake. The movie stars Breckin Meyer, Seann William Scott, Paulo Costanzo, and DJ Qualls.

Identity Thief (2013)

Melissa McCarthy has had many a chance to showcase her comedic chops but 2013’s Identity Theif remains some of her best work. In the movie, a mild-mannered businessman named Sandy Patterson (a charming Jason Bateman) discovers that his identity has been stolen by a con artist, Diana (McCarthy), who has been living it up on his credit cards. To clear his name and save his job, Sandy travels from Colorado to Florida to bring Diana to justice. However, things don't go as planned when they cross paths with bounty hunters and hitmen who are after Diana for their own reasons.

This is 40 (2012)

This romantic comedy follows the lives of a married couple Pete (Paul Rudd) and Debbie (Leslie Mann) as they turn 40 and face the challenges of parenthood, marriage, and mid-life crisis. As they try to balance their professional and personal lives, they reckon with life's realities such as financial troubles, cheating, and parenting issues. It sounds dour, but it still remains hilarious, just like its predecessor Knocked Up. Through it all, they learn to appreciate their love for each other and find new ways to reignite the passion in their relationship. ​​​​​​Megan Fox, John Lithgow, and Albert Brooks all round out the cast.

Game Night (2018)

Image via Warner Bros.

We’re The Millers fans can also find much to love in 2018’s Game Night. In this action-packed comedy, a group of friends who regularly get together for game night find themselves in a real-life mystery when one of them is kidnapped. Their relationship is further tested by dangerous criminals and mad twists as they try to solve the puzzle. Rachel McAdams and Jason Bateman lead the ensemble featuring Billy Magnussen, Micheal C. Hall, Jessie Plemmons, and Kyle Chandler.