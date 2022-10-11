Even though Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been generally disappointing thus far, fans were in for a treat with the “Special Presentation” of Werewolf by Night. Directed by veteran composer Michael Giacchino in his debut, the hour-long special explores one of the more obscure characters in the Marvel universe. The anti-hero known as Werewolf by Night originated in a 1972 issue of Marvel Spotlight. Gael Garcia Bernal stars as Werewolf by Night’s alter ego, Jack Russell.

Werewolf by Night feels unique within the MCU because it is shot like a classic Universal Monster Movie. As fans of classic creature features know, the characters that we know as “monsters” are often just lonely souls who are in search of love. One of the strongest elements of Werewolf by Night is the relationship with fellow hunter Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly). If Werewolf by Night didn’t satisfy your appetite for monster romance, check out these other great films.

RELATED: How Does 'Werewolf By Night' Connect to the MCU?

King Kong (1933)

“It was beauty that killed the beast.” Although it’s been remade and reworked many times, 1933’s King Kong will never be topped. The incredible stop-motion animation was a breakthrough in special effects at the time, but it’s the tragic romance at the center of the story that makes the film so heartbreaking. Kong is forced to pay the ultimate price for loving Ann Darrow (Fay Ray) when he plummets from the Empire State Building.

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Young Frankenstein is one of the best parody movies ever made, but it’s also remarkably faithful to the themes of Mary Shelly’s original novel. Among the funniest bits in the film is the monster’s (Peter Boyle) relationship with Frankenstein’s (Gene Wilder) fiancée, Elizabeth (Madeline Kahn). During an intimate moment with the monster, Elizabeth sings the refrain of “Ah, The Great Mystery Of Life.”

The Fly (1986)

Image Via 20th Century Fox

While 1958’s The Fly is simply a fun midnight movie with inventive gore effects, David Cronenberg’s 1986 remake makes the story of doomed scientist Seth Brundle (Jeff Goldblum) even more heartbreaking. As Brundle begins to transform into the “Brundlefly” hybrid, he slowly loses all aspects of his humanity. Brundle’s descent into monstrosity is seen through the frightened eyes of his girlfriend, Ronnie Quaife (Geena Davis).

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Image via 20th Century

Tim Burton has affection for monsters, freaks, and everyone else that isn’t quite ordinary. Edward Scissorhands feels like his most personal film; Edward (Johnny Depp) is kind-hearted and sensitive, but he’s hated by a community that fears him. Although Kim Boggs (Winona Ryder) is initially frightened of him, she learns that Edward only wants to become “human.” Their earnest romance makes the film’s conclusion even more devastating.

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Ignore the disastrous 2017 remake at all costs; the original animated classic Beauty and the Beast doesn’t need any updates. The best film of the Disney Renaissance became the first animated film ever nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, and it’s easy to see why. It’s a timeless story about love in the face of persecution, and why the most “monstrous” people might have more empathy than anyone realized.

Tammy and the T-Rex (1994)

Image Via Imperial Entertainment

If you haven’t seen Tammy and the T-Rex, you’re missing out on one of the most bizarre movies of all time. The film begins with the graphic dismemberment of the teenager Michael Brock (Paul Walker), whose mind is preserved in the body of a Tyrannosaurus Rex. However, Michael stops his quest for vengeance when he rediscovers his girlfriend Tammy (Denise Richards); they somehow manage to make this relationship work. If that doesn’t sound bonkers enough for you, the film’s ending is somehow even weirder.

Hellboy (2004)

Although Mike Mignola’s Hellboy (Ron Perlman) isn’t particularly empathetic in the original comics, Guillermo del Toro decided to add some aspects of humanity to the character. One of his revisions to the original source material was Hellboy’s relationship with the Bureau agent Liz Sherman (Selma Blair). This storyline was expanded upon in Hellboy II: The Golden Army when Liz reveals to her demonic boyfriend that she’s pregnant with his child.

Corpse Bride (2005)

Image Via Warner Bros. Pictures

The second Burton film on this list is also his first feature-length animated film. The 2005 dark fantasy musical follows the perpetual clutz Victor Van Dort (Johnny Depp) as he screws up his wedding rehearsal to Victoria Everglot (Emily Watson). Victor never gives up his love, but he finds a sensitive soul in the disembodied woman, Emily (Helena Bonham Carter), who is brought back from the dead thanks to magic. Corpse Bride is surprisingly grotesque for a children’s film, but it ultimately ends on a joyous note by settling Victor’s obligations to both the living and the dead.

Warm Bodies (2013)

Image via Lionsgate

Who knew that “zom-rom-com” is a genre that we needed? Warm Bodies is actually a pretty straightforward romantic comedy, with the exception that one of the young lovers is a zombie. Nicholas Hoult gives a remarkably expressive performance as R, a young zombie who gives up his barbaric ways when he falls in love with the living and breathing Julie (Teresa Palmer). It’s through their relationship that R begins to become more human and brings an end to the conflict between the living and the undead.

The Shape of Water (2017)

Image Via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Del Toro’s tribute to classic monster movies (particularly The Creature From The Black Lagoon) also became the first fantasy film to ever win the Academy Award for Best Picture. It’s no coincidence that Del Toro sits his earnest monster romance in the middle of the Cold War; it’s during the time of social unrest that two neglected souls find each other. While children may be able to enjoy the classic Universal films, The Shape of Water is definitely R-Rated. It’s unafraid to show the intimacies of monster sex between Elisa (Sally Hawkins) and the enigmatic amphibious creature (Doug Jones).