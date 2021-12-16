Few directors have managed to create such an instantly recognizable filmmaking style quite as Wes Anderson has (indeed there are few directors like Wes Anderson who have such a distinct brand). The visual brand he has developed has inspired restaurant owners, hoteliers, other filmmakers, and just about every other type of creator you can imagine in their artistic endeavors.

Anderson's exquisite visual design is the most well-known and widely discussed feature of his works, sometimes causing critics to say that he puts style over substance in his films. However, fans know that his films also contain witty dialogue, unique characters, adventurous storylines, and themes of death, love, and family, making it challenging to find Wes Anderson-like movies that blend these elements so seamlessly.

10 'Somewhere' (2010)

Among the Wes Anderson-type movies fans may have not heard of, Sofia Coppola’s drama Somewhere follows actor Johnny Marco (Stephen Dorff) as he adjusts to life as the caretaker of his 11-year-old daughter, Cleo (Elle Fanning). Johnny has become accustomed to the stereotypical celebrity lifestyle, constantly partying and not having any responsibilities, and Cleo joining the mix disrupts his routine quite a bit.

The film is thematically similar to many of Anderson’s works, particularly in its portrayal of a complicated parent-child relationship and the discovery of what can be done to fix it (one of the most recognizable Wes Anderson trademarks). Additionally, Somewhere is a visually gorgeous film, from its vivid color palette to its picturesque landscape shots, Coppola never misses the chance to find and highlight the beauty of her subjects.

9 'Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events' (2004)

Brad Silberling's A Series of Unfortunate Events is an eccentric tragicomedy based on the book series by Lemony Snicket. The tragedies in the film are presented in a very deadpan manner, but, as with Anderson’s films, audiences know the delivery of these catastrophes does not lessen the emotional impact they have on the characters.

When family financier Mr. Poe (Timothy Spall) abruptly appears and tells the Baudelaire siblings (Liam Aiken, Emily Browning, Kara and Shelby Hoffman), that their parents have died in a fire, the children are silent yet heartbroken. Much like in Anderson’s stories, events occur in the film that would be unbelievable in our world, but make perfect sense in the world that the story takes place in. Perhaps the biggest similarity between these works is the manner in which they take an otherwise dark and depressing story and infuse it with comedy to make an even greater impact on their audiences.

8 'The Hudsucker Proxy' (1994)

In the often-overlooked Coen brothers film The Hudsucker Proxy, mailroom worker and extreme goofball Norville Barnes finds himself appointed as the new CEO of Hudsucker Industries after the company’s founder, Waring Hudsucker, dies by suicide. Unbeknownst to him, this promotion is all a part of the board members’ plan to intentionally drop the price of the company’s stock.

A lot of the theatrical and imaginative elements of The Hudsucker Proxy, from the acting style to the blocking of shot compositions, are present in Anderson’s films as well. Additionally, in The Hudsucker Proxy, the death of Hudsucker is shown and discussed by characters in a very dispassionate, even humorous manner, and this type of black comedy and deadpan reaction to tragedy can also be seen in Anderson’s projects, although they serve a different purpose in his films. It's undoubtedly among the films like Wes Anderson's masterpieces so far.

7 'Paddington' (2014)

Paul King's Paddington is a family-friendly adventure film based on the children’s books by British author Michael Bond. Stylistically speaking, the similarities between Paddington and Wes Anderson’s films are unmissable, as the former adopts a bright, warm color palette as well as visually pleasing shot compositions and camera movements.

Thematically, Paddington explores familial relationships and redefines who can be a member of your family, much like many of Anderson’s stories. Paddington is the perfect film for anyone looking for a light, family comedy that is full of heart and richly detailed.

6 'Submarine' (2010)

The British teen comedy Submarine, directed by Richard Ayoade, stars Craig Roberts as Oliver Tate, a fifteen-year-old who is determined to keep his parents together and to lose his virginity by his next birthday.

This off-beat, coming-of-age film is full of flawed, quirky characters, quick back-and-forth dialogue, and beautifully shot scenes. However, the comedic aspects of the film do not prevent it from being emotionally heavy at times. Fans of the film have compared it to Anderson’s Rushmore and Moonrise Kingdom, although Submarine is devoid of any flawless, idealistic settings in favor of presenting the film’s location of Wales in a true-to-life manner.

5 'Boy' (2010)

Boy, directed by Taika Waititi, tells the story of a young Michael Jackson-obsessed boy named Boy, (James Rolleston) who is growing up in Waihau Bay, New Zealand during the 1980s. Like many of Anderson’s films, Boy approaches complicated and sad family dynamics with a sense of humor and adventure.

Boy has never met his father, Alamein (Waititi), but has created a very idealized version of him in his head. One day, Alamein returns to Waihau Bay to retrieve money that he had buried there years ago. As he is finally united with his father, Boy begins to see that the man he viewed as a hero is far from the sort. This zany, picturesque, coming-of-age comedy is a great choice for anyone looking for something similar to Anderson’s other films in terms of themes and visuals.

4 'The Magnificent Ambersons' (1942)

One of Wes Anderson’s key influences for The Royal Tenenbaums was Orson Welles’ The Magnificent Ambersons. Visually, the level of opulence and detail that Welles and his art department put into the design of Ambersons can also be seen in several of Anderson's films, including The Grand Budapest Hotel as well as The Royal Tenenbaums.

Both films also feature ensemble casts and center around dysfunctional families and the effects each members’ actions have on one another. However, where the flawed father Royal Tenenbaum makes choices to redeem himself by the end of the film, the spoiled and cruel son George Amberson Minafer only experiences any kind of remorse for his actions after receiving a hefty dose of karma.

3 'Kubo and the Two Strings' (2016)

If you’re a fan of Wes Anderson’s stop-motion animation feature films Isle of Dogs and Fantastic Mr. Fox, or just stop-motion animation in general, you might be interested in checking out Travis Knight’s Kubo and the Two Strings. The titular character, Kubo (Art Parkinson), is sent on a quest by his ailing mother to travel across Japan in search of his late father’s armor.

The film deals with topics that are present in Wes Anderson’s films, such as familial death and children that are forced to take on adult responsibilities due to the circumstances they find themselves in. The animation of the film in and of itself makes it worth watching, as it was nominated for and won several Annie awards after its release in 2016.

2 'Harold and Maude' (1971)

This Hal Ashby film from 1971 has often been compared to Wes Anderson's early films, such as Rushmore. A comedy that's also really sad, Harold and Maude tells the story of a young man (Bud Cort) who is obsessed with death that meets a woman (Ruth Gordon) who wants to experience life to the fullest.

The influence of the film’s humor and plot can be seen in Anderson’s frequent use of dark comedy. Additionally, the film explores taboo romantic relationships (the main characters do not let a 60-year age gap deter them from getting together) just as Anderson does with adopted siblings Richie and Margot in The Royal Tenenbaums.

1 'Amelié' (2001)

The beautifully shot French film Amelié, directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet, shows the titular character adapting to her new life in the heart of Paris. Amelié Poulain’s (Audrey Tautou) childhood was spent in an extremely sheltered home, as her parents believed she was very ill. This seclusion from the rest of the world resulted in her developing a quirky, peculiar personality as an adult, much like many of Anderson’s offbeat characters.

Soon after moving into her own apartment in Montmartre, she discovers the joy she gets from helping others and decides to dedicate her life to making other people happy. Just as all of Anderson’s films are famous for their stunning production design, Amelié is also known for its imagery and use of color, not to mention its quirky and lovable main character.

