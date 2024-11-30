After hitting Broadway, the musical Wicked became a beloved phenomenon, and now, it's finally been adapted into a film. The musical tells the story of misfit witch Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), who stands out due to her green skin and forms an unlikely friendship with the popular, bubbly witch Glinda (Ariana Grande) after meeting at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. The movie was directed by Jon M. Chu and was also based on the novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire.

The film is the first of two, with the second due to arrive in theaters in late 2025. Fans of Wicked will find plenty to enjoy in similar films, from dark twists on familiar stories to origin stories exploring how famous characters came to be, as well as journeys to faraway magical realms. And, of course, some of the best movies also take place in the magical world of Oz, including more stories about the land's history and its most important characters.

10 'Cinderella' (2021)

Directed by Kay Cannon

In the jukebox musical Cinderella, the titular ambitious orphan (Camila Cabello) lives with her stepmother and stepsisters and dreams of owning a dress shop. She gets some help at making her dreams come true from her fairy godmother, Fab G (Billy Porter). Meanwhile, Prince Robert (Nicholas Galitzine), pursued by every girl in town, spots and falls for Cinderella. The movie was based on the fairy tale of the same name.

Cinderella is a reimagining of the classic fairy tale, similar to how Wicked recontextualizes the events of The Wizard of Oz. While some elements of the original story remain intact, the plot goes in a different direction. Cabello makes for a charming Cinderella, while Porter is a standout as a very refreshing take on the Fairy Godmother. Idina Menzel, who played Elphaba on Broadway, also appears in a memorable role as Cinderella’s stepmother.

9 'Frozen' (2013)

Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee

Reclusive princess Elsa (Idina Menzel) accidentally plunges the kingdom of Arendelle into eternal winter with her powerful icy touch. Thus, her sister, Anna (Kristen Bell), sets out to find her—with the help of mountaineer Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), his reindeer companion, and a magical talking snowman (Josh Gad)—to undo the damage. Frozen was inspired by The Snow Queen by Hans Christian Andersen and was followed up with Frozen 2 in 2019.

Frozen and Wicked both deal with female relationships and how they can become strained—much of Wicked’s plot has to do with the friendship between Elphaba and Glinda, while Frozen centers around sisters Elsa and Anna. It’s a moving story about the power of love, especially between siblings rather than romantic partners. It also features another great performance from Menzel, including her powerhouse vocals, which helped make “Let It Go” an iconic song.

8 'Enchanted' (2007)

Directed by Kevin Lima

After Giselle (Amy Adams) falls in love with the charming Prince Edward (James Marsden) in the fairy tale land of Andalasia, his evil stepmother (Susan Sarandon) banishes her to New York City. Edward follows in an attempt to rescue her, but as Giselle navigates life in the city and a world without magic, she meets Robert, a divorce lawyer (Patrick Dempsey) who helps her adjust to the real world and the two fall in love.

Enchanted is a clever film that takes the very familiar stories and character archetypes of fairy tales and puts them in modern-day New York, serving as part spot-on parody and part lovely homage. While it differs from Wicked in that it's set in the real world, the plot is still very much in line with the fantastical stories that inspired it. It also features a fun fish-out-of-water element—like Elphaba, Giselle is an outsider, albeit in a very different way.

7 'Beauty and the Beast' (2017)

Directed by Bill Condon

In Disney’s live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, a handsome but cruel prince is turned into a beast (Dan Stevens) and his staff is turned into various inanimate objects until he can find a woman who can love him for who he is. The Beast keeps the beautiful and intelligent young Belle (Emma Watson) captive in his castle, and gradually, she comes to see past the beast’s appearance and his flaws and falls in love with him.

The classic story of Beauty and the Beast has been retold countless times, and while Disney’s animated version remains the most beloved, its live-action remake is just as compelling. The beast, like Elphaba, is judged because of his appearance, but unlike Elphaba, he’s cursed to live that way as a result of his actions until he’s able to learn a crucial lesson. Beauty and the Beast is a moving love story about looking past appearances.

6 'Labyrinth' (1986)

Directed by Jim Henson

After 16-year-old Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) becomes frustrated after being asked to babysit her baby brother, she wishes for him to be taken away. Her wish is granted by Jareth, the Goblin King (David Bowie), and she is given 13 hours to make her way through his dangerous labyrinth to get to his castle, or the baby will stay with him forever. The movie was written by Terry Jones, also known for his comedy work with Monty Python.

Similar to Wicked—and most notably, The Wizard of Oz before it—Labyrinth largely takes place in another world, but it’s one much bleaker than the bright, colorful Land of Oz. The movie is also similar to The Wizard of Oz in the way the main characters are helped by friends they meet along the way, as well as in its themes, especially that of not taking one’s home or loved ones for granted. Although a cult classic now, Labyrinth was a box office bomb at the time; luckily, it has aged beautifully.