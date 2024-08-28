The Dutton family's exploits have been entertaining audiences for five years and counting on Paramount drama Yellowstone. The series follows the family's struggles as the owners of a Montana rach, the largest in the United States, as various others try to take over their land, from developers to the neighboring Native American tribe. It premiered in 2018 and has lasted for five seasons, with the second part of Season 5 expected to air in November 2024. The series has also led to multiple spin-offs, including prequel series focused on earlier generations of the Dutton family. It was created by Taylor Sheridan.

For fans of Yellowstone looking for similar themes between seasons, or when the series comes to an end, Hollywood has plenty to offer, from modern-day Westerns to dramatic epics. The picturesque settings, often in Montana, are practically characters themselves in the films, while the stories often have a troubled family at the center, fractured by violence and complicated relationships. And in more than one instance, some of the best movies evoking the feel of Yellowstone are by Sheridan himself or feature its star, Kevin Costner.

10 'Legends of the Fall'

Directed by Edward Zwick

Set in the early 1900s, Legends of the Fall is a story of Col. William Ludlow (Anthony Hopkins) living in the Montana wilderness with his three sons: Tristan (Brad Pitt), Alfred (Aidan Quinn) and Samuel (Henry Thomas). Samuel brings his new fiancée, Susannah (Julia Ormond), to his father’s property, and shortly after, all three brothers enlist to fight in World War I. When one is killed, it sets off a series of events which threaten to tear the family apart.

Part Western, part romance, the visually stunning Legends of the Fall is a sprawling drama which deals with everything from family turmoil and the strength of family bonds to the lingering effects of war, specifically PTSD. Although it has a low score on Rotten Tomatoes—it has its moment of unnecessary melodrama—it was nominated for three Academy Awards, and renewed interest in recent years has focused on the film’s strengths as a tragic epic.

Legends of the Fall Release Date December 16, 1994 Director Edward Zwick Cast Brad Pitt , Anthony Hopkins , Aidan Quinn , Julia Ormond Henry Thomas , Karina Lombard Writers Jim Harrison , Susan Shilliday , William D. Wittliff

9 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

Directed by Taylor Sheridan

In Those Who Wish Me Dead, Hannah (Angelina Jolie), a skydiving firefighter also known as a smoke jumper, encounters a traumatized 12-year-old boy, Connor (Finn Little), whose father was murdered after discovering something sketchy in the financing in his job for the District Attorney. As Hannah tries to get Connor to safety, they’re pursued by the same assassins who killed his father, all while a fire engulfs the forest. The movie was based on novel of the same name.

Another project of Sheridan’s, Those Who Wish Me Dead is a fast-paced thriller in which the threat isn’t just violent people—it’s nature, too, perhaps even more dangerous and unpredictable. At its core, it’s a story of redemption, as Hannah is still reeling after a bad call resulted in three deaths. The cast all deliver wonderful performances, but Jon Bernthal especially impresses as the sheriff and brother of Connor’s father.

8 'God's Country' (2022)

Directed by Julian Higgins

God’s Country has been criticized for being too predictable, but it’s still a good story about a person trying to defend themselves and their property, similar to Yellowstone, combining elements of Westerns with thrillers. Newton’s performance in particular stands out. In a major change from the original short story, the protagonist is not a white man but a Black woman, adding the themes of racism, cultural differences and social issues to the story.

God's Country Release Date September 16, 2022 Cast Thandiwe Newton , Jeremy Bobb , Joris Jarsky , Jefferson White

7 'Wind River' (2017)

Directed by Taylor Sheridan

After a wildlife officer Cory (Jeremy Renner) finds the body of an 18-year-old woman (Kelsey Asbille) on an Indian reservation in Wyoming, an autopsy reveals she was raped in Wind River. An FBI agent, Jane (Elizabeth Olsen), is then sent to find out what happened to her, and the two are soon targeted themselves as they investigate. It was written and directed by Sheridan and was inspired by a true story.

In addition to being Sheridan’s directorial debut, Wind River also shares some of its cast with Yellowstone—Asbille plays Monica in the series. The movie also highlights the issues facing Indigenous communities in America, much like Yellowstone, specifically the frequency of sexual assault and murder of Indigenous women. Similar to some of Sheridan’s other works, it also has the theme of redemption, with Cory trying to atone for past mistakes.

Wind River A wildlife officer, who is haunted by a tragedy that happened because of him, teams up with an FBI agent in solving a murder of a young woman on a Wyoming Native American reservation and hopes to get redemption from his past regrets. Release Date August 18, 2017 Director Taylor Sheridan Cast Elizabeth Olsen , Jeremy Renner , Graham Greene , Kelsey Asbille , Julia Jones , Teo Briones

6 'Hell or High Water' (2016)

Directed by Taylor Sheridan

In Hell or High Water, after learning the bank is about to foreclose on their family ranch, brothers Toby (Chris Pine) and Tanner (Ben Foster) plan a series of robberies targeting multiple branches of the bank to get enough money to pay them back, with revenge as an added bonus. As they begin to plan their final heist, a Texas Ranger (Jeff Bridges) is determined to find them. The movie was written by Sheridan.

Similar to Yellowstone, Hell or High Water follows brothers willing to do whatever it takes to protect their ranch, with the themes of familial loyalty and moral ambiguity—and given Sheridan’s involvement in both, these similarities aren't surprising. The movie features sharp writing and stellar performances from its cast. Despite the brothers’ horrible actions, it’s still easy to sympathize with them, especially when they’re played so well.

5 'Let Him Go' (2020)

Directed by Thomas Bezucha

In Let Him Go, a retired sheriff turned horse farmer and his wife, played by Kevin Costner and Diane Lane, leave their ranch in 1960s Montana to rescue their young grandson, who’s living with their daughter-in-law and her new abusive boyfriend, as well as his dangerous family, all living off the grid. When they arrive, they find the family doesn’t intend to let the boy go. The movie was based on the novel of the same name.

Like Yellowstone, Let Him Go stars Costner—who is fantastic in the film—and is set in Montana, but those aren’t the only things the two have in common. The film is a tense, high-stakes family drama about the lengths concerned grandparents will go to for their grandchild, as well as the horrors and cyclical nature of domestic violence. Because it was released during the COVID-19 pandemic, the film largely flew under the radar.

Let Him Go A retired sheriff and his wife, grieving over the death of their son, set out to find their only grandson. Release Date November 6, 2020 Director Thomas Bezucha Cast Kevin Costner , Diane Lane , Lesley Manville Writers Thomas Bezucha , Larry Watson Tagline Fight For Family

4 'The Power of the Dog' (2021)

Directed by Jane Campion

In The Power of the Dog, set in 1925, cattle rancher Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch) has a tense relationship with his brother, George (Jesse Plemons), due in part to their extremely different personalities. When George brings home his new wife, Rose (Kirsten Dunst)—a widow—and her teenage son, Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee), Phil cruelly torments them, until Peter and and Phil begin spending more time together. It was based on the book of the same name.

Reactions to The Power of the Dog have been divisive, but it’s a dark, powerful story about depression, toxic masculinity and ego. The film is a slow burn which remains compelling until the very end thanks to a few twists along the way, with memorable performances from every member of the cast, particularly Cumberbatch, who plays Phil with an unnerving intensity. The movie won an Academy Award for Best Director.

3 'Dances with Wolves' (1990)

Directed by Kevin Costner

Lieutenant John J. Dunbar (Costner), a Civil War soldier, is stationed alone at a military fort and eventually chooses to leave his life behind to join the neighboring Lakota Indians in Dances with Wolves. He is ultimately accepted into the tribe and falls in love with a white woman who was raised with them. In addition to starring as Dunbar, Costner also directed and produced the film. It was based on the novel of the same name.

Yellowstone creator Sheridan has credited Dances with Wolves as one of the Westerns which inspired the show, making it a great choice for fans of the show looking for something to watch—and it just so happens to feature Costner as its star. It boasts stunning visuals thanks to its picturesque setting, and its compelling story earned it seven Academy Awards. It’s still hailed as Costner’s best work and is his most famous outside of Yellowstone.

Dances With Wolves Lieutenant John Dunbar, assigned to a remote western Civil War outpost, finds himself engaging with a neighboring Sioux settlement, causing him to question his own purpose. Release Date March 30, 1990 Director Kevin Costner Cast Kevin Costner , Mary McDonnell , Graham Greene , Rodney A. Grant , Floyd Westerman , Tantoo Cardinal Writers Michael Blake

2 'No Country for Old Men' (2007)

Directed by the Coen Brothers

In No Country for Old Men, Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin) finds the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong while out hunting in the desert and decides to take the money—over $2 million—for himself. He soon finds himself being hunted down by Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem), a hitman tasked with recovering the money, while Sheriff Bell (Tommy Lee Jones) is hoping to protect him. It was based on the Cormac McCarthy novel of the same name.

No Country for Old Men is a faithful adaptation of its source material, and it combines the Western and the noir with a plot centered around the idea that violence is meaningless, as well as the themes of coincidence and consequences, no matter the action. The movie brilliantly builds tension and features a particularly chilling performance from Bardem. It won four Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor.

1 'Blue Ruin' (2013)

Directed by Jeremy Saulnier

In Blue Ruin, after learning the man he believes killed his family is being released from prison, a drifter named Dwight (Macon Blair) living out of his car returns to his childhood home to get revenge. And although he succeeds, he realizes evidence of his involvement is left all over the scene—and perhaps even worse, that the family has not reported the murder to police, meaning they intend to get revenge of their own.

Revenge stories are all too common in movies and TV, and as such, they can be predictable—but the thrilling Blue Ruin proves they don’t have to be, and that they can also feel very realistic. It’s a very raw film, gritty film, and the cast all deliver impressive performances. The movie has also received critical acclaim. It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won the FIPRESCI Prize.

Blue Ruin A mysterious outsider's quiet life is turned upside down when he returns to his childhood home to carry out an act of vengeance. Proving himself an amateur assassin, he winds up in a brutal fight to protect his estranged family. Run Time 90 minutes Director Jeremy Saulnier Actors Macon Blair, Devin Ratray, Amy Hargreaves, Kevin Kolack, Eve Plumb, David W. Thompson

