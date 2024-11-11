It's not an overstatement to say Young Justice is among the best and most revered animated series of the new millennium and possibly the best DC animated project since Batman: The Animated Series. The show follows a group of young heroes and sidekicks who form a covert group, simply named The Team, to handle delicate missions the more formal and by-the-book Justice League can't handle.

The show produced four incredible seasons, and while it's not technically canceled, it hasn't been renewed yet and likely won't return, at least not anytime soon. However, those looking for similar projects should do well to watch these movies. From fellow DC projects to separate movies that don't have much to do with the world of superheroes, these movies are perfect companions for Young Justice, matching its energy, themes, tone, and humor.

10 'Teen Titans: The Judas Contract' (2017)

Directed by Sam Liu

What better way to start than with a movie about The Team's spiritual sibling organization, the Teen Titans? Set in the now-defunct DC Animated Movie Universe, Teen Titans: The Judas Contract adapts the eponymous classic comic book storyline and sees the titular team facing their perennial foes, Slade Wilson, AKA Deathstroke (Miguel Ferrer) and Brother Blood (Gregg Henry).

"The Judas Contract" is arguably the most iconic Teen Titans storyline from the comics, and this movie does right by its legacy. The relationship between Nightwing (Sean Maher) and Starfire (Kari Wahlgren) is quite compelling, and the infamous Terra (Christina Ricci) shines brightly during her one and only appearance in the DCAMU. Entertaining and surprisingly emotional, Teen Titans: The Judas Contract is among the most underrated films in the DCAMU and a wonderful companion to any season of Young Justice.

9 'Super 8' (2011)

Directed by J.J. Abrams

J.J. Abrams's Super 8 is among the best sci-fi movies of the 2010s. The film stars Joel Courtney, Elle Fanning, and Kyle Chandler and follows a group of teenagers who witness a train derailing in 1979. Soon, strange occurrences begin happening in their small Ohio town, and they realize they have something to do with the train incident.

Super 8 is full of youthful energy, curiosity, and enthusiasm in service of a classic coming-of-age tale with a healthy dose of science fiction. Like Young Justice, Super 8 uses its story to capture a very particular time in a teenager's life, exposing its naive protagonists to unexpected dangers that mirror their real-life experiences. An ode to the work of Steven Spielberg and the sci-fi movies of the 1980s, Super 8 is a worthy teen sci-fi adventure that has aged quite well.

8 'Chronicle' (2012)

Directed by Josh Trank

Josh Trank's 2012 cult classic Chronicle is an unconventional found-footage sci-fi that toes the line between thriller and superhero movie. Dane DeHaan, Michael B. Jordan, and Alex Russell star as three teenagers whose lives change when they receive superpowers. However, things soon spiral out of control, and their worst impulses get a hold of them.

Chronicle explores the dark side of a superpowered existence, a recurring theme in all four seasons of Young Justice. Using its found-footage approach to its fullest, Chronicle tells a tense, often disturbing, and quite dark tale of the dangers of superpowers at an age when one has little control over one's impulses. Offering no answers to its puzzling questions, Chronicle is a modern and underrated sci-fi gem and a wonderful alternative to the otherwise homogenous and MCU-dominated superhero landscape of the 2010s.

7 'Midnight Special' (2016)

Directed by Jeff Nichols

And speaking of unconventional superhero movies, Jeff Nichols' Midnight Special is a true outlier. Two-time Oscar nominee Michael Shannon stars as Roy, a concerned father protecting his young, superpowered son Alton (Jaeden Martell) from the government and a group of religious extremists. Joel Edgerton and Oscar nominee Kirsten Dunst also star.

Like most other Jeff Nichols movies, Midnight Special offers very little in the way of answers to its many thought-provoking plots. Instead, it's all about the journey, with Shannon and Martell making the best of it, creating a loving portrayal of a father-son relationship seldom seen in the superhero genre. Nichols is far more concerned with the human side of the story, something it shares with Young Justice. Both projects use the superhero genre to frame a classic tale of human connection, and they are all the better because of it.

6 'Love and Monsters' (2020)

Directed by Michael Matthews