Many people, both anime fans and not, have heard of the 2016 film Your Name, written and directed by Makoto Shinkai. The movie was a huge success in Japan, becoming one of the country's highest-grossing films, while also wowing critics worldwide and winning many awards on the festival circuit. Your Name tells the story of a teenage girl named Mitsuha Miyamizu (Mone Kamishiraishi) who lives in the rural town of Itomori and feels bored by her day-to-day existence, wishing specifically to be a boy from Tokyo in her next life. Well, someone is listening, as she wakes up the next day in the body of a real boy named Taki Tachibana (Ryunosuke Kamiki) who goes to high school in Tokyo. He awakens in Mitsuha's body, and both initially assume it’s a dream.

Over time, Mitsuha and Taki figure out how to communicate with each other by leaving notes during their body swaps, and soon the two start to get close and develop feelings for one another, attempting to connect in real life. Unfortunately, Taki’s investigation to find Mitsuha leads to the discovery that the two are not just separated by space, but also by time, as Mitsuha exists three years in the past. To make matters worse, her town is about to be destroyed by a meteor, so it’s up to Taki to save her and change history.

Your Name connected with a lot of people due to its unique story of love and connection, and it’s generally seen as one of the best anime films, if not films in general, of all time — or at least the 21st century. Of course, that’s a matter of opinion, but if you're here, you probably agree. So if you are looking for anime movies with the same beautiful cinematography and emotional impact, here are seven fantastic movies like Your Name.

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time

The 2006 film The Girl Who Leapt Through Time has quite a few similarities with Your Name, but both movies also stand on their own as amazing films. In The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, a 17-year-old girl named Makoto Konno (Riisa Naka) has a strange experience in school that gives her the ability to “time-leap,” traveling through time. Knowing little about the ability, Makoto begins to use it often and carelessly, preventing small issues like being late and cooking mistakes. But over time, she realizes that her time-leaps have a negative effect on the people around her, and on top of that, she has a limited number of jumps. Makoto then attempts to use her time-leap ability to right her wrongs and fix what’s changed, but she might be too late. The Girl Who Leapt Through Time is written by Satoko Okudera and directed by Mamoru Hosoda, who also directed the Academy Award-nominated film Mirai, which was released in 2018. Like Your Name, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time is a beautiful coming-of-age story with a fantasy/sci-fi twist, and it’s a truly magical film that I recommend to everyone I can.

A Silent Voice

A Silent Voice is a story of understanding, mental health, and redemption, as a boy named Shoya Ishida (Miyu Irino), whose poor choices to be a bully when he was younger lead to him being bullied himself, decides to make things right. He approaches his old bullying victim, a girl named Shoko Nishimiya (Saori Hayami) whose deafness led her to be a target for harassment in the past. Shoya asks if they can be friends and Shoko surprisingly says yes, finally giving Shoya the chance to make up for past mistakes and become a better person. A Silent Voice is directed by Naoko Yamada and written by Reiko Yoshida, based on the manga of the same name written and illustrated by Yoshitoki Ōima. The movie might not have any fantasy or science fiction elements like Your Name and The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, but A Silent Voice is an extremely touching film that will certainly impress fans of the previous two.

When Marnie Was There

The only Studio Ghibli film on the list, When Marnie Was There was released in 2014, based on the 1967 novel of the same name by Joan G. Robinson. Written and directed by Hiromasa Yonebayashi, the drama film is about a 12-year-old girl named Anna Sasaki (Sara Takatsuki) who is having a tough time adjusting to life with her foster parents. After a doctor recommends that some fresh air would benefit her, Anna’s foster parents send her to a town in the Kushiro wetlands in Hokkaido, to spend the summer with her foster mother’s family. There she discovers a dilapidated mansion where a young girl named Marnie (Kasumi Arimura) lives. The two start up an earnest friendship and meet each other often, but Marnie asks Anna to keep it secret. As the summer goes on, Anna and Marnie get closer, but it all changes as Anna discovers that there’s a lot more to the story than meets the eye.

5 Centimeters per Second

There are actually two more of Makoto Shinkai’s films on this list, as the writer and director manages to create such magnificent — both visually and emotionally — animated stories portraying deeply human experiences that anyone can relate to. With 5 Centimeters per Second, which came out in 2007 as Shinkai’s second feature-length film, the story is styled as an anthology, following the same character, a boy named Takaki Tōno voiced by Kenji Mizuhashi, through three important periods in his life. The first segment, titled “Cherry Blossom,” is set in 1991 through 1994 when Takaki is in elementary school, meeting and falling in love with a girl named Akari Shinohara (Yoshimi Kondō/Ayaka Onouei). Segment two, “Cosmonaut,” is in 1999, with Takaki attending high school somewhere else and seemingly unable to get over Akari, while segment three, “5 Centimeters per Second,” is set in 2008, depicting one final encounter between Takaki and Akari and what happens after. The story in 5 Centimeters per Second is very down-to-earth and honest, focusing on Takaki’s realistic journey of growing up and moving on.

Liz and the Blue Bird

From the director of A Silent Voice, Naoko Yamada, also comes Liz and the Blue Bird. The 2018 film is a similarly deep and poetic story of friendship and emotion, with the film following the complicated friendship between two girls who are musicians in high school, Mizore Yoroizuka (Atsumi Tanezaki) and Nozomi Kasaki (Nao Tōyama). Almost done with school and forced to make important decisions about their future, both Mizore and Nozomi find themselves at a crossroads without a full understanding of the depth of their relationship with one another. The girls’ story is paralleled by a duet music piece that the two are to perform together called “Liz and the Blue Bird,” which is about a girl named Liz and a blue bird turned human who become best friends, but then suddenly grow apart. The soundtrack of the film, which was created by Kensuke Ushio and Akito Matsuda, plays a major role in portraying the girls’ journey together. Liz and the Blue Bird is a special movie, and it’s the perfect pick for fans of Your Name.

Weathering with You

Another film by Makoto Shinkai, the director of both Your Name and 5 Centimeters per Second, the 2018 animated movie Weathering with You has been well-loved by both critics and audiences since it was released. In the film, a boy named Hodaka Morishima (Kotaro Daigo) flees his home unexpectedly to travel to Tokyo, where the weather has been abnormally rainy. There he struggles to survive, eventually hearing about a rumored “sunshine girl” who can control the weather. Hodaka soon finds out that she is real, and her name is Hina Amano (Nana Mori), who can bring sunshine by praying. Needing money, the two start a business where people can rent out Hina’s services for special events, but it quickly grows out of control, as Hina’s ability is revealed to be more complicated than initially thought, and Hodaka gets in trouble with the law. Weathering with You is a favorite film for many, and it is a great choice for fans of Your Name to watch next.

Patema Inverted

As the most science fiction-based movie on the list, Patema Inverted, which is written and directed by Yasuhiro Yoshiura, is a dramatic adventure about a future in which an experiment gone wrong in 2067 has led gravity on Earth to be reversed. The story takes place years after that, with the survivors living as well as they can in an underground society. A girl named Patema (Yukiyo Fujii) decides to venture out of her home, discovering that there is another society nearby that experiences regular gravity. Patema befriends a boy named Eiji (Nobuhiko Okamoto) who welcomes their differences, but his community isn’t as kind, and the leader, in particular, threatens both Patema and her home. Patema Inverted has a central friendship between Patema and Eiji that is the emotional heart of the movie, but the surrounding sci-fi storyline is just as compelling and action-packed. Like Your Name with Mitsuha and Taki’s relationship and the comet storyline, both Patema and Eiji’s friendship and the inverted gravity conflict come together perfectly to create an amazing film.

