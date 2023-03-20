Grossing $100 million is a major milestone for any movie. In recent years, we've seen some blockbusters cross this threshold with lightning speed: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness did it in two days, Avengers: Endgame in one. However, some films took a much longer time to reach this goal.

According to Box Office Mojo, the ten movies that took the longest to gross $100 million all did it in the exact same amount of time: 731 days. Talk about a coincidence. All these films came out in the 1970s as well. Although they're from the same decade, they could not be more different in terms of content. These projects run the gamut from disaster movies to romance, musicals to Westerns, crime films to comedies. Most of them are still worth watching today.

1 'Airport (1970)'

Airport is a classic disaster film about a crisis at a Chicago airport. A bomber threatens to blow up a plane mid-flight, so the crew and air control race to avert catastrophe. It stars two giants of '70s cinema: Burt Lancaster as the airport manager, and Dean Martin as the pilot.

The supporting cast includes Jean Seberg, Jacqueline Bisset, and George Kennedy, who won an Academy Award for his performance as Joe Patroni, a mechanic who tries to solve the problem of the stranded airplane. Although quite dated now, Airport remains a solid drama and a seminal work in the disaster genre.

2 'Love Story' (1970)

In this romantic drama, Oliver Barrett IV (Ryan O'Neal), a wealthy Harvard student, falls in love with Jennifer Cavalleri (Ali MacGraw), a working-class girl from Rhode Island. Despite their differences, the two fall deeply in love and get married. However, their happiness is short-lived when Jennifer is diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Love Story is a touching tale of love and loss that cemented O'Neal and MacGraw's status as stars of their era. The theme song, "Where Do I Begin," also became a hit and is still recognized as a classic love ballad. It's also the source of the iconic quote, "Love means never having to say you're sorry."

3 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' (1975)

Jack Nicholson delivers one of his all-time best performances in this drama directed by Miloš Forman. Based on the novel by Ken Kesey, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest tells the story of Randle McMurphy, a criminal who fakes insanity to serve his sentence in a mental institution. There, he clashes with the strict and oppressive Nurse Ratched (Louise Fletcher), who uses her power to control the patients. McMurphy's rebellious spirit inspires the other patients to stand up against their oppressor, leading to a powerful and tragic climax.

Forman's body of work includes several terrific movies, but this is his masterpiece; a darkly comic deep-dive into conformity, rebellion, and the dehumanization of mental health patients. Not to mention, it ends with one of the greatest closing shots in cinema history. It rightfully dominated that year's Oscars, winning five awards including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor.

4 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' (1975)

This cult classic musical tells the story of newly engaged couple Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), who stumble upon the bizarre world of Dr. Frank N. Furter (Tim Curry), a mad scientist who is about to unveil his latest creation, a muscular and sexually attractive man named Rocky.

Initially, reviews were negative, and ticket sales were mediocre. However, Rocky Horror's cult following began when New York's Waverly Theater began midnight screenings. Fans started shouting the movie's lines in the theater, which eventually turned into full-on audience participation. From there, its popularity rapidly grew. The film has since become legendary for its campy style, catchy musical numbers, and outrageous characters.

5 'American Graffiti' (1973)

Before he revolutionized cinema with Star Wars, George Lucas directed this coming-of-age comedy-drama. Set in 1962, American Graffiti follows a group of high school graduates as they cruise around town on their last night together before going off to college. The star-studded cast includes Richard Dreyfuss, Ron Howard, Cindy Williams, and Harrison Ford. It's also famous for its soundtrack, featuring classic songs from the '50s and '60s, which became a chart-topping album and helped revive interest in the oldies.

American Graffiti is a nostalgic look back at a simpler time, capturing the innocence, optimism, and excitement of youth in post-war America. It was a critical and commercial success, earning five Academy Award nominations and launching the careers of several of its young stars, not to mention catapulting Lucas to the forefront of Hollywood.

6 'The Towering Inferno' (1974)

Another disaster film, The Towering Inferno follows a group of people who are trapped in a 138-story skyscraper, the world's tallest building, when a fire breaks out during its opening party. Paul Newman plays Doug Roberts, the architect of the building, alongside Steve McQueen as Chief O'Hallorhan, the fire department's head. They must work together to rescue the trapped victims and put out the blaze.

The special effects and action sequences were impressive for their time, especially the famous scene of a helicopter crashing into the building. The main appeal, though, is seeing Newman and McQueen on screen together. This was their only collaboration. They were known for similar kinds of roles, but here they complement rather than distract from each other.

7 'Rocky' (1976)

This beloved sports drama focuses on the eponymous small-time boxer from Philadelphia (played by Sylvester Stallone) who gets the chance of a lifetime to fight the heavyweight champion of the world, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). With the help of his trainer Mickey (Burgess Meredith), Rocky trains hard and prepares for the fight of his life.

It's the most iconic boxing movie ever, and it's not close. The training montages alone pack more entertainment value than most other whole films in the genre. It launched a mega-franchise that continues to dominate the box office today, most recently with Michael B. Jordan's Creed III.

8 'Blazing Saddles' (1974)

Warner Bros.

Blazing Saddles is Mel Brooks' satirical take on the western. Cleavon Little stars as Bart, a black sheriff who is appointed to a racist town in the Old West. Gene Wilder plays the role of the Waco Kid, a gunslinger who becomes Bart's ally and friend. The film also features an ensemble cast of comedic talents, including Madeline Kahn, Harvey Korman, and Brooks himself in a memorable role as the bumbling Governor William J. Le Petomane.

Blazing Saddles is known for its irreverent humor, outrageous gags, and social commentary on issues of race and politics. It had a massive influence, inspiring countless spoofs and parodies in popular culture. Even Tarantino's Django Unchained pays homage to it.

9 'Smokey and the Bandit' (1977)

Smokey and the Bandit is a high-speed action-comedy directed by stuntman Hal Needham. Bo "Bandit" Darville (Burt Reynolds) is a truck driver who is hired to smuggle 400 cases of Coors beer from Texas to Georgia in 28 hours. Along with his partner-in-crime, Cledus Snow (Jerry Reed), Bandit takes on the challenge while being chased by Sheriff Buford T. Justice (Jackie Gleason). Sally Field also features as Carrie, a runaway bride who joins Bandit on his adventure.

The film is famous for its car chases, stunts, and comedic performances. It captures the spirit of the 1970s: fast cars, country music, and a rebellious attitude. Smokey and the Bandit is still completely absorbing today; pure feel-good entertainment that breezes by at just 96 minutes long.

10 'The Sting' (1973)

Directed by George Roy Hill, The Sting is a classic crime film starring Paul Newman, Robert Redford, and Robert Shaw. Set in the 1930s, it follows two con men, Johnny Hooker (Redford) and Henry Gondorff (Newman), as they plot a massive scam to take down a powerful and dangerous mob boss, Doyle Lonnegan (Shaw).

A critical as well as a commercial success, the film revitalized Newman's career after a string of flops. With its intricate plot, clever dialogue, and superb acting, The Sting towers over the crime genre as one of the most entertaining capers ever made. Its DNA lives on in countless heist movies that have followed in its wake.