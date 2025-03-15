Sometimes, a twist is the best part of a feature film. When the whole story leads to a big reveal that changes the way you see the movie, it's like a brand-new world of storytelling that just opened up. Sometimes, great twists can change a movie's genre, like in Parasite, which switches to a thriller halfway; other times, great twists make people want to rewatch the movie, knowing what they know now, such as in Fight Club or Shutter Island. Some movies are even improved by their plot twists, making them better in the long run.

However, there are also movie twists that don't do much benefit to the feature. Maybe they make the tension deflate like a leaky balloon or are distractingly nonsensical, making the story we spent an hour plus on feel like a waste of time. This list will discuss movies that lose their appeal once you know the twist, which could've had something great, but they're just not as fun after the big reveal.

10 'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

While Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy is among the best superhero film adaptations, many fans talked about the major twist in The Dark Knight Rises as one of the less impressive things. In it, Batman's (Christian Bale) biggest and most dangerous rival is Bane (Tom Hardy), an intelligent and physically overpowering man with a mask and a deep voice. Bane makes very smart moves throughout the movie, and his skill as a killer is unparalleled; he's pretty much a brilliant antagonist, making The Dark Knight Rises a great ending to a trilogy.

However, the big twist connects this installment to the first movie, Batman Begins. Bruce Wayne, who is in a relationship with Wayne Enterprises' new CEO, Miranda Tate (Marion Cotillard), is surprised to learn her true identity. Miranda's real name is Talia al Ghul, and she is Ra's al Ghul's (Liam Neeson) daughter, there to avenge his death. It turns out the cool villain, Bane, was just a lapdog for Talia, which disappointed fans; seeing intelligent effort turn to just exacting orders makes the rest of the movie bitter. Although Talia is in the comics, and her reveal is more or less the same there, the movie and Hardy made Bane too cool for the twist to be impressive. It's not bad, just underwhelming.