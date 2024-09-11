Music is an essential, often quite underappreciated element of movies. A great, intelligently placed song can sometimes single-handedly elevate a scene to stratospheric heights it wouldn't have been able to reach otherwise. Whether it's a stirring instrumental song from the film's original score or a pre-existing pop song that's given a new meaning, many films live and die by their soundtrack, from Saturday Night Fever to Boogie Nights.

Over the years, many movies have re-popularized old songs that might otherwise not be nearly as famous as they are today. These iconic scenes are blasts from the past that start trends, become pillars of modern pop culture, or simply remind viewers of the magic of songs they might have put in the back of their minds. From disco classics to '80s rock and roll, these songs are truly timeless yet still received a considerable push from some of Hollywood's best movies.

10 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

Song: "Hooked on a Feeling" by Blue Swede

Image via Marvel Studios

The MCU, in general, is often responsible for making old songs relevant again, but one franchise is better at it than all others: James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy, one of the best superhero trilogies of all time. The first movie, which first introduced audiences to the titular ragtag group of outlaws finding themselves on a mission to save the world, might just have the coolest soundtrack of the bunch.

First heard in the trailer for the film, Swedish rock group Blue Swede's cover of B.J. Thomas's "Hooked on a Feeling" became one of the main sounds associated with the Guardians. The song was a success when it came out back in 1973 and never exactly became obscure, having been used in Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs, among other movies. However, Guardians truly brought it into the mainstream and gave it a spike in sales that it had never seen before.

9 'Saltburn' (2023)

Song: "Murder on the Dance Floor" by Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Image via MGM

One of 2023's most divisive and talked-about films, Saltburn is a dark comedy thriller about Oliver Quick, an Oxford student who finds himself drawn into the world of a charming aristocrat classmate who invites him to his family's luxurious estate for an unforgettable summer. The film has outstanding performances, a stunning color palette, and a terrific series of needle drops that are bound to stay in viewers' heads for weeks.

The movie's most iconic needle drop comes at the very disturbing end, during a rather bizarre song-and-dance sequence where a naked Oliver dances naked around his new house. Though the visuals will probably not be to every cinephile's taste, there's absolutely no complaining about the sound. This sequence forever changed Sophie Ellis-Bextor's "Murder on the Dance Floor," making it a TikTok sensation and recontextualizing it as the soundscape of a murderous, darkly comedic plot.

8 'Beetlejuice' (1988)

Song: "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)" by Harry Belafonte

Image via Warner Bros.

Music has always been vastly important to the filmography of Tim Burton. For example, look no further than Beetlejuice, the director's second-ever movie and one of the best sophomore features of all time. It's a dark comedy where the spirits of a deceased couple are harassed by a family that's moved into their home, so they hire a malicious spirit to drive them out.

Beetlejuice has remained timeless thanks to several factors, from the quirky, practical effects to Michael Keaton's zany performance as the titular character. The many iconic scenes have also helped, including the one where the dead couple possesses a group of dinner guests and makes them involuntarily dance to Harry Belafonte's rendition of the traditional Jamaican folk song "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)." Many may still remember this as "the Beetlejuice song," and how could they not? The film effectively gave this tune a second life by bringing it into the international mainstream.

7 'Fight Club' (1999)

Song: "Where Is My Mind?" by Pixies

Image via 20th Century Studios

At the time of its release, David Fincher's Fight Club was a critical and commercial failure all around. As it sometimes happens, however, the film found a resurgence when it started gaining a cult following, and nowadays, it's remembered by many as one of the greatest psychological thrillers of all time. Fight Club follows an insomniac office worker whose life changes after he meets a devil-may-care soap maker. Together, they form an underground fight club that evolves into something far more dangerous.

The movie's explosive finale unfolds to the sound of Pixies' 1987 track "Where Is My Mind?". Due to the popularity of this legendary cult classic, the band's magnum opus has now become one of those songs automatically associated with a movie. It immediately skyrocketed in popularity and has now been widely used on multiple movies and television shows, on top of being covered by many an artist.

6 'Almost Famous' (2000)

Song: "Tiny Dancer" by Elton John

Image via DreamWorks Distribution

A beloved 21st-century classic, Cameron Crowe's Almost Famous is a delightful coming-of-age dramedy about a high school boy in the early 1970s. He's given the chance to write a story for Rolling Stone magazine about an up-and-coming rock band as he travels with them on their concert tour. A star-studded, beautifully written road trip adventure ensues. As one would expect from any movie about rock, this one has a terrific list of songs, chief among which is Elton John's "Tiny Dancer."

When "Tiny Dancer" came out as a single, it was a flop. By the turn of the century, it had become somewhat buried in Elton John's illustrious library — until Almost Famous brought it back to life, as Elton John himself has admitted. If "Tiny Dancer" is remembered nowadays as one of the '70s' most beloved rock songs, it's in no small measure thanks to Crowe's outstanding film.

5 'Deadpool & Wolverine' (2024)

Song: "Bye Bye Bye" by NSYNC

Image via Marvel Studios

The Deadpool movies have always had great songs that they brought back into the spotlight. Deadpool & Wolverine — the most popular movie in the franchise and one of the highest-grossing R-rated movies ever, even with its theatrical run not over yet — even more so. Perhaps the song from the film that's become the most relevant, or at least the most viral on social media, is American boy band NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye."

The film single-handedly brought the tune back to the top of the international music charts, an achievement that's not exactly easy for a movie to achieve. The fact that the song is played in what might be one of the MCU's funniest and most memorable scenes definitely helps. It has become so popular on TikTok that the song's official video changed its title to "Bye Bye Bye (Official Video from Deadpool & Wolverine). One thing is certain: NSYNC hadn't been this popular in a rather long time.

4 'Risky Business' (1983)

Song: "Old Time Rock and Roll" by Bob Seger

Image via Warner Bros.

It's always awesome to see him defy death in his jaw-dropping stunts, but every now and then, it's just as enjoyable to watch Tom Cruise in a more down-to-earth movie. Such is the case with the iconic Risky Business, the actor's fifth-ever movie and his definitive breakout role. It's a raunchy teen comedy about a Chicago teenager looking for fun at home while his parents are away, though the situation quickly gets out of hand.

The movie has aged well enough, but there's one scene in particular that's ensured that it stays as a pillar of '80s pop culture: Cruise's character, Joel, singing and dancing at home in his underwear to the beat of Bob Seger's 1979 hit "Old Time Rock and Roll." The scene perfectly showcases not only Joel's personality but also the charisma that would turn then-19-year-old Cruise into a big-screen legend in the future. Nowadays, the song tends to be immediately associated with Risky Business.

3 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Song: "You Never Can Tell" by Chuck Berry

Image via Miramax Films

Tarantino's Pulp Fiction is the kind of movie that doesn't really need an introduction. Hailed by many as one of the greatest American films ever made, it's a multi-story narrative that follows the lives of several characters — two hitmen, a boxer, a gangster and his wife, and a pair of thieves — all while these stories intertwine in an overarching gangster epic of violence and redemption.

Among the many things that have made Pulp Fiction so timeless is its iconic soundtrack, populated with great songs that today can't avoid connecting to Tarantino's masterpiece. The soundtrack's best-remembered song is a track by the father of rock 'n' roll, Chuck Berry. "You Never Can Tell" plays while Mia and Vincent are dancing for a competition in a restaurant, a scene which has become one of the most iconic of '90s cinema. The choreography is pretty much ingrained into our subconscious, and Berry's song is the perfect accompaniment.

2 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

Song: "Come and Get Your Love" by Redbone

Image via Marvel Studios

There's a good reason why most fans still refer to Guardians of the Galaxy as having the MCU's best soundtrack. It's packed with beloved songs from the '80s and '70s, all of which have vital in-narrative importance to Star-Lord as a character. Perhaps the most popular track from the film plays at the start, in one of the MCU's best opening scenes: Redbone's "Come and Get Your Love."

The song is the band's highest-charting single, but Guardians really made it as ubiquitous as it is today. It was popular enough to be heard again in Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and is likely the first sound that most people think of when they think of the MCU's intergalactic superhero lineup. The song itself is incredible enough, but Pratt's enthusiastic dancing truly takes it to another level.

1 'Wayne's World' (1992)

Song: "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen

Image via Paramount Pictures

One of the best movies birthed from a Saturday Night Live sketch, Wayne's World is probably Mike Myers's most popular movie, give or take an Austin Powers. It's a buddy comedy about two slacker friends trying to promote their public-access cable show. The movie is still as funny, memorable, and highly quotable as it was back in the '90s, keeping it as one of the decade's funniest comedies.

There are plenty of reasons why this is one of the best movies based on a TV show, including the iconic scene where Wayne, Garth, and their friends rock out to Queen's magnum opus, "Bohemian Rhapsody," in their car. The movie re-popularized both the band and the song in the United States at a time when the American public wasn't exactly in love with the British lineup. This is perhaps the most famous case of a movie that gave an old song a second life, and it couldn't have happened to a better song.