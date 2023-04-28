Redditors on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, recently got together to discuss the movies that made them cry as kids. Their picks include some classic tearjerkers, like The NeverEnding Story and The Fox and the Hound. These movies feel like they were made just to tug on the audiences' heartstrings.

However, some unexpected inclusions exist, like the '90s animated Batman movie and the original Godzilla. Between all-ages comedies and dramas to more niche films, their selections include a lot of great viewing for anyone looking for a nostalgia trip — though be warned: you may need tissues.

10 'My Girl' (1991)

My Girl is a coming-of-age comedy-drama starring Anna Chlumsky and Macaulay Culkin. Chlumsky is Vada Sultenfuss, an 11-year-old girl growing up in a small town in Pennsylvania in the 1970s. Her mother's death during childbirth has left her with emotional scars, and she is fascinated with death. Culkin plays Thomas J., Vada's best friend, and confidant, who also happens to be allergic to everything.

The film explores themes of friendship, loss, and growing up in a heartwarming and poignant way, with impressive performances from its young leads. "I’m the same age as Macaulay Culkin, and 'He can’t see without his glasses!' will forever be seared into my brain. I’ve only seen it once, in the theater at 12," said user TheRover06.

9 'The Nutty Professor' (1996)

The Nutty Professor features Eddie Murphy as Sherman Klump, a brilliant but overweight professor mocked and humiliated by his colleagues and students. In an attempt to impress his love interest and fellow professor, Carla Purty (Jada Pinkett Smith), Klump creates a formula that transforms him into a suave and confident alter ego named Buddy Love.

"The Nutty Professor is the first time I cried while watching a movie. Something about the slow push-in on Sherman Klump's face as the comedian completely eviscerates him in front of everyone — it was so emotionally devastating," said user denizen_shane. "That scene just hurts so much," another Redditor agreed.

8 'The Brave Little Toaster' (1987)

The Brave Little Toaster is a classic animated movie about a group of household appliances who embark on a perilous journey to find their beloved owner, who they fear has abandoned them. It's an interesting blend of comedy and drama, with themes of loyalty, friendship, and self-discovery; basically an '80s Toy Story.

"The Brave Little Toaster films have such a deep sadness to them," one Redditor said. "Feeling completely helpless in an ever-changing world. Being left to wander about, unable to fill a hole in your heart, the very function you were designed to do. It's a big recurring theme in all 3."

7 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

The third installment in Peter Jackson's groundbreaking trilogy follows the journey of Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) and his friend Sam (Sean Astin) as they go to Mount Doom to destroy the One Ring and defeat the evil Sauron.

It has several heartbreaking moments, including multiple deaths and final goodbyes. "'Go home, Sam.' I bawled," said user Nimble-Crabb. Redditor Qwenched agreed, saying, "'You bow to no one, my friends' gets me every time."

6 'Marley and Me' (2008)

Marley and Me follows the life of a young couple, played by Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston, and their mischievous but lovable dog, Marley. The movie explores the challenges and joys of marriage, family, and the unbreakable bond between a pet and its owners.

It's notorious for its sad ending, which undoubtedly left millions of viewers crying buckets. "Marley and Me absolutely killed me," said user Fabulous_Smile_789. "They captured that feeling so perfectly."

5 'The Neverending Story' (1984)

The NeverEnding Story is a fantasy film about a young boy named Bastian (Barret Oliver) who becomes immersed in a magical book that transports him to the world of Fantasia. The special effects were ahead of their time and still hold up today. The creatures and landscapes of Fantasia, in particular, are incredibly detailed and imaginative.

"Watched in class when I was a kid (back when it was new, so a while ago)," said Redditor Maganus. "My hamster had died about a week earlier, so when Artax slips into the swamp of sadness, I was a broken child, and my third-grade teacher had to console me."

4 'Batman: Mask of the Phantasm' (1993)

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm is an animated Batman movie about the Cape Crusader's pursuit of a mysterious figure known as the Phantasm, targeting Gotham City's crime bosses. It's a stunning and surprisingly gritty portrayal of the Dark Knight and his world, focusing on the psychological toll that being Batman takes on Bruce Wayne.

"For me, it was the ending of Batman: Mask of the Phantasm," one user said. "I think it was the first time I ever saw a tragic romance in anything, and I wasn't used to there not being a happy ending. It's why it's still my favorite Batman movie."

3 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937)

Disney's first animated feature film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, recounts the classic fairytale about a princess forced to flee from her evil stepmother and finds refuge with seven dwarfs in the forest. It's iconic in so many ways, from the animation style to the songs.

It's almost believable that the movie is nearly 90 years old now, as the visuals are still striking and immersive. "It had me crying out of fear," said user erniebarguckle213. "The queen's death scared me, even though she was the villain."

2 'Godzilla' (1954)

Image via Toho

The original Godzilla was a groundbreaking work, single-handedly laying the foundation for the kaiju genre. It's a simple concept: a giant monster, created by atomic radiation, rises from the depths of the ocean to wreak havoc on Tokyo. Nevertheless, it would prove potent, capturing the imagination of generations of audiences.

It's not a movie that one thing atomically thinks of as a tearjerker, but one Redditor said it left them in tears. "When I was a kid I watched Godzilla '54 and balled my eyes out after they killed Godzilla. My little brother did the same thing," said user TheCosmicFailure.

1 'The Fox and the Hound' (1981)

The Fox and the Hound tells the story of an unlikely friendship between a young orphaned fox named Tod and a hound dog named Copper. Despite being natural enemies, the two animals form a bond that is tested when they grow up and their instincts take over. It has become a beloved classic among Disney fans, showcasing the studio's ability to create enduring stories that resonate with audiences of all ages.

The user simpletonclass said several scenes brought them to tears. "[The hound] being abandoned as a puppy. The lady abandoning him. The friendship they had. The almost death chase. Them no longer being friends. Dammmn."

