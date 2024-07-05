With practically all the great songs about relationships and finding love, which many think is the pinnacle of life, it's no surprise that romance movies once ruled the box office. Even most action and comedy films have some romantic elements. However, most romantic couples depicted in films are very standard; typically, age, sex, and race generally stay pretty uniform in on-screen romances — after all, this is Holywood, and Hollywood doesn't like to take chances. Drawing outside the lines can be the death of a movie, depending on the topic, so it's no surprise most on-screen romances look the same.

However, there is a significant number of exceptional films that completely defy this norm and have achieved remarkable success, particularly in the realm of May-December romances. Whether it's the thrill or the complexities that often accompany these unconventional relationships, films like Harold and Maude or Lost in Translation struck a chord with the audience. These films offer profound societal commentary that is both thought-provoking and relevant, stimulating our intellectual curiosity. Portraying the intricacies of a relationship where one party is younger than the other, these movies are as entertaining as they are thought-provoking.

10 'Shopgirl' (2005)

Directed by Anand Tucker

The last thing anyone expects from a drama film is for it to be based on a novella written by comedy icon Steve Martin. Yet, this drama about a woman who meets someone genuine but not put together and chooses an older man who's put together but doesn't want genuine commitment is surprisingly meaningful.

Shopgirl's thematic exploration of relationships mirrors its narrative: they are messy yet undeniably significant. Comedian Steve Martin showcases his versatility by portraying Ray, a character who is distant and aloof towards Mirabelle (Claire Danes) without being inherently villainous, a feat that is not easily accomplished. To Mirabelle's dismay, her ideal partner, Ray, never fully commits to her due to their age disparity, a poignant illustration that age and status do not necessarily equate to emotional maturity. Ultimately, every character winds up in healthy relationships, but only after growing as people first.

9 'How Stella Got Her Groove Back' (1998)

Directed by Kevin Rodney Sullivan

Not many movies can say they became a cultural moment, and their very name conjures up an image. How Stella Got Her Groove Back, about a career-focused woman who goes to Jamaica and starts an affair with a younger man, became a rallying cry for women that just because they're getting older doesn't mean they can't have any fun.

This 90s classic feels like an odyssey, as Stella (Angela Bassett) experiences a quarter-life crisis and tries to seek out what's missing in her life, potentially finding it in Winston (Taye Diggs). Similar to life, the movie is filled with fun and sad moments, taking the audience on an emotional roller coaster. Despite most films that focus on a couple with a considerable age gap typically ending with them realizing their age is a hindrance, Winston teaches Stella that she can balance work and passion.

8 'An Education' (2009)

Directed by Lone Scherfig

Based on an autobiographical essay by journalist Lynn Barber about her affair with a much older con man, An Education was a success upon release. Acclaimed by critics, it was nominated for three Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Actress.

Much like the predatory relationship portrayed in the movie, An Education lures the audience into thinking they know what they're getting, only to blindside them later. David comes across as sincere, but slowly, it becomes apparent he's not only playing her but also her parents, charming them into trusting him with their daughter. Unlike movies that glamorize a May-December romance, An Education warns how dating someone with more world experiences can become exploitative.

7 'All That Heaven Allows' (1955)

Directed by Douglass Sirk

After Rock Hudson and Jane Wyman's previous hit, Magnificent Obsession, Universal was anxious for another film and landed on an adaptation of a book about Cary, an older widower who falls for her young gardener, Ron. There's a lot to be said about a movie that feels romantic before anyone even says a word. The lighting is striking, with characters almost having an angelic glow similar to a black-and-white film.

However, All That Heaven Allows is full of contrasting colors and a hazy look, making it dreamlike and adding to its romanticism. The story focuses on how society judges relationships and people based on appearances. The couple is spiritually compatible, but everyone in the town and her family can't see past their age difference. All That Heaven Allows' takeaway is that society and even Cary herself were more concerned about Cary's public image than her happiness.

6 'Funny Face' (1957)

Directed by Stanley Donen

Funny Face, based on real-life photographer Richard Avedon, is about a Liberian who gets discovered by a magazine photographer. It has been lauded for its game-changing fashion and Audrey Hepburn's iconic dresses. It's appropriate that this film is about the fashion business, with every frame containing breathtaking imagery that could be on the cover of Vogue.

This sense of style bleeds into the musical scenes, with the set design and costumes feeling dynamic and making the music numbers stand out. Even though Hepburn and Fred Astaire were 30 years apart, the chemistry between these legends is irresistible, and the overall spectacle of the movie makes it hardly noticeable.

5 'Licorice Pizza' (2021)

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

If watching a movie about a thirty-year-old woman dating a fifteen-year-old feels uncomfortable to viewers, then Licorice Pizza is doing precisely what the director Paul Thomas Anderson set out to do. This strange and episodic period piece is the equivalent of watching a friend make all the wrong decisions but being powerless to stop them. Everyone in the movie warns Alana that dating a fifteen-year-old boy is a mistake, but she refuses to grow up and ignores them.

Interestingly, while Alana suffers from arrested development, young Gary tries to grow up as fast as possible. In most films, it's the younger participant who's naive and being taken advantage of, but Licorice Pizza flips that on its head. Alana's mature enough to realize he's not being faithful to her but not mature enough to do anything about it. Despite their suto-happy ending, the audience realizes this couple is as ill-fitting as licorice on pizza.

4 'Something's Gotta Give' (2003)

Directed by Nancy Meyers

Jack Nicholson rarely comes off as tender in films. However, this romantic comedy about an older playboy falling in love with a woman his age for the first time shows Nicholson's soft side. Something's Gotta Give could have been just another light and fluffy rom-com of the 2000s. However, Diane Keaton and Nicholson show depth and vulnerability behind their playful and witty dialogue.

More importantly, their relationship is just as swoon-worthy and exciting as any rom-com couple half their age. Something's Gotta Give subverts the moviegoer's expectations by making Nicholson and Keanu Reeves' characters choose the older woman over the young vixen. The movie dissects people's insecurities about aging, how society views women of a certain age, and the psychological reasons behind people's choices of significant others, giving it surprising depth.

3 'Hello, My Name is Doris' (2015)

Directed By Michael Showalter

This underrated rom-com about a mature hoarder who falls for the office hottie is known for making viewers squirm in their seats with secondhand embarrassment. While most films focus on the butterflies in the stomach part of having a crush, Hello, My Name Is Doris focuses on cringy moments like awkward leering and failed come-on attempts.

The age difference and Doris' oddball personality make audiences root for this underdog in her uphill battle to win her crush's attention. Sally Field proves why she's a legend, making Doris' weirdness charming to the audience instead of strange. Field makes her a sympathetic character when it could have been easy to make her the butt of the joke. While Dorris is seen as weird by her age group, the younger people in the movie see her as a cool hipster, giving Hello, My Name Is Doris the rare opportunity to comment on more than just love.

2 'Harold and Maude' (1971)

Directed by Hal Ashby

While critics were initially put off by Harold and Maude, the quirky and biting romantic black comedy has become an outright classic. The film follows the relationship between Harold, an oddball young adult fascinated by death, and Maude, an eccentric senior citizen ready to live life to the fullest.

A romance between a 20-year-old and a 79-year-old shouldn't work on screen, but Harold and Maude makes it feel plausible and charming. While vastly different in age, the film is about kindred spirits who bond over the idea of not following society's rules. This weighty message anchors the film's quirky moments and characters, making for a comedy full of laughs out loud and cry and cry-out-loud moments.

1 'Lost In Translation' (2003)

Directed by Sofia Coppola

Sofia Cooplas's brilliant directorial debut about two foreigners who bond while in Japan won her the Best Original Screenplay Oscar. Lost in Translation is also infamous for its famous ending, with fans guessing Bill Murray's mysterious last words to Scarlett Johanson in its final scene. This slice-of-life film conveys a lot while saying very little. The dialogue and plot are minimal, with most scenes consisting of the characters mundanely going through their day. Yet, thanks to the atmospheric direction, Japan almost feels like another planet, making this odd couple's gravitation towards each other understandable.

Bob and Charlotte meet at pivotal moments in their lives. One is just starting adulthood, and the other is well past middle age. Coppola relates these complicated feelings like a silent film with imagery and music. The couple doesn't have many grand jesters of love, and most of their conversation is seemingly platonic. Yet, thanks to Murray and Johansson's understated performances, the audience always understands what's not being said. When a character finally decides to pour his heart, audiences ironically never hear.

