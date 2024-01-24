Hollywood movies earning more than a billion dollars at the global box office have become a recurring phenomenon, fueled by a combination of captivating narratives, widespread appeal and, of course, calculated marketing. There are over 50 movies that have reached this milestone and their massive success often stems from strategic planning and execution by producers and the studios. This hope of earning box office grosses that eclipsed some developing countries' GDP is why Hollywood studios invest heavily in high-profile franchises, sequels, and blockbuster releases every year. The use of cutting-edge visual effects, star-studded casts, international locations and engaging narratives help the movies transcend cultural and linguistic barriers.

However, international audiences are tricky for Hollywood studios as there is no formula to ensure a film's success, which is why the success of both Barbie and Oppenheimer was viewed as a surprise. While there are franchises that are equally beloved by audiences by box office standards, such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are franchises that are worth more domestically than abroad (like Star Wars) or vice versa (like The Fast and the Furious). The movies that are more popular abroad tend to be newer franchise entries that have established a strong fanbase throughout the world. From fast cars to sentient robots, these following billion-dollar movies took more than 70% of their box office earnings from international audiences.

10 'Minions' (2015)

International Box Office: $823,398,892 (71% of Total)

Minions is a spin-off from the wildly popular Despicable Me franchise. The prequel focuses on Gru's lovable minions, tracing the origin and adventures of the yellow creatures. Set in the 1960s, the film follows three Minions – Stuart, Kevin, and Bob – as they search for a new evil master to serve. The animated hit features an all-star voice cast that includes Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm, and Michael Keaton.

As recorded by BoxOfficeMojo, Minions hauled $1,159,444,662 worldwide in 2015. It is the fifth highest grossing film of the year, beating seasoned franchise entries such as Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation and Spectre. Animated movies tend to bring big bucks, as parents will take their children to the movies, which translates to at least two tickets. The cute yellow creatures took over $823 million from abroad, making up 71% of their total. China was the market hit by the Minion craze the most, with over $68 million coming from the Middle Kingdom alone.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

9 'Frozen' (2013)

International Box Office: $996,089,521 (71.3% of Total)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

In Disney's Frozen, Elsa, the Snow Queen, accidentally traps her kingdom in eternal winter with her icy powers. Her sister Anna, along with an ice harvester Kristoff, his reindeer Sven, and a magical snowman named Olaf, embark on a journey to save the kingdom and mend Elsa's relationship with Anna. The smash hit also spawned the hit song "Let It Go," which all household with a child must know and have memorized by heart.

As the number one movie of 2013, the audiences "let go" of their money to the tune of over $1.3 billion, as per BoxOfficeMojo. International audiences made up over $996 million. Japan took a monster $249 million of that share, cementing the movie as the second-best Hollywood movie ever in the country, just behind Titanic. The movie was followed by Frozen II which was even more successful with $1.4 billion dollars in earnings.

Frozen When the newly crowned Queen Elsa accidentally uses her power to turn things into ice to curse her home in infinite winter, her sister Anna teams up with a mountain man, his playful reindeer, and a snowman to change the weather condition. Release Date November 20, 2013 Director Chris Buck , Jennifer Lee Cast Kristen Bell , Idina Menzel , Jonathan Groff , Josh Gad , Santino Fontana , Alan Tudyk Runtime 108

WATCH ON DISNEY+

8 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2' (2011)

International Box Office: $975,393,769 (71.9% of Total)

It's the movie that popularized splitting the final book into two parts. The final installment in the Harry Potter series follows Harry, Ron, and Hermione as they find and destroy the remaining Voldemort's horcruxes, culminating in the Battle of Hogwarts and the ultimate confrontation between Harry and the Dark Lord himself. The movie franchise remains an iconic accomplishment that managed to attract legendary talents and maintain its consistency throughout its 8-movie run.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 was the franchise's best movie — financially speaking — with $1.35 billion in box office receipts as recorded by BoxOfficeMojo. It was also the first installment to hit the billion-dollar milestone in its original run (the first movie became the second film in the franchise to do so after re-releases). Internationally, the movie took in 71.9% of its earnings from international audiences, with Japan leading the pack with $124 million, way above the UK's $94 million. So it is no surprise that Warner Brothers decided to open the second Harry Potter Studio Tour in Tokyo.

WATCH ON MAX

7 'Avatar' (2009)

International Box Office: $2,138,484,377 (73.1% of Total)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Directed by James Cameron, Avatar is set in the lush alien world of Pandora, where a paraplegic ex-Marine is recruited for a special mission to learn about the local inhabitants but also involved in the search for a seemingly unobtainable mineral indigenous to the planet. As the number one film in history, audiences are familiar with the advanced technology involved with the making of this film and have been enthralled endlessly by its stunning visual effects.

Avatar earned over $2.7 billion in its original run in 2009. With subsequent extended versions and re-releases, the figure grew to $2.9 billion as reported by BoxOfficeMojo. It is the only movie in history to hit the $2 billion mark only from international markets. In fact, in just over 3 re-releases, the movie hit $246 million in China, alone. Its use of 3D and Premium Large Formats certainly helped to boost the ticket sales. This incredible run was followed 13 years later by Avatar: The Way of Water, which took in $2.3 billion at the box office.

WATCH ON MAX

6 'Skyfall' (2012)

International Box Office: $838,111,018 (73.4% of Total)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Skyfall is the 23rd film in the James Bond franchise, which features 007 facing off against a cyber-terrorist named Raoul Silva, who aims to destroy MI6. Aside from continuing the gritty action film style that became the trademark of the Daniel Craig era, the film took a step back and explored Bond's vulnerabilities and past. Audiences and critics adored how it deconstructed Bond for the modern audience and still made room for nostalgia.

Nobody does it better than Bond. After suffering a slump with Quantum of Solace, the producers hired Academy-Award winning Sam Mendes and acclaimed cinematographer Roger Deakins. This combination proved to be a winner as Skyfall became the best reviewed and the highest-grossing entry in the 60-year-old franchise. With a total earning of $1,142,471,295 (as per BoxOfficeMojo), over 73% of the box office gross came from abroad. The leading market for its remarkable box office numbers was its home turf, the United Kingdom, with over $161 million. It beat Avatar as the highest grossing film in the country until Star Wars: The Force Awakens dethroned it 3 years later.

Skyfall When James Bond's (Daniel Craig) latest assignment goes terribly wrong, it leads to a calamitous turn of events: Undercover agents around the world are exposed, and MI6 is attacked, forcing M (Judi Dench) to relocate the agency. With MI6 now compromised inside and out, M turns to the one man she can trust: Bond. Aided only by a field agent (Naomie Harris), Bond takes to the shadows and follows a trail to Silva (Javier Bardem), a man from M's past who wants to settle an old score. Release Date October 25, 2012 Director Sam Mendes Cast Ralph Fiennes , Naomie Harris , Berenice Marlohe Daniel Craig , judi dench , Javier Bardem Runtime 143

WATCH ON MAX

5 'Despicable Me 3' (2017)

International Box Office: $770,175,831 (74.4% of Total)

Image via Universal, Illumination Entertainment

Gru discovers he has a long-lost twin brother, Dru, in the third Despicable Me film. The brothers team up for a heist against the formidable villain Balthazar Bratt, a former child star turned evildoer with a penchant for '80s nostalgia. For the studio, there's nothing despicable about this movie series — other than despicably profitable. The franchise has brought a total of $4.4 billion worth of tickets over 5 movies. That figure is bound to change as the fourth entry is scheduled to drop this summer.

To prove its worth, audiences can look at Despicable Me 3, which outgrossed all the superhero films from Marvel and DC released in 2017 by grossing $1,034,800,131, according to BoxOfficeMojo. With 74% of its earnings coming from outside of America, it is no secret that the language of these yellow beings transcends all languages. Similar to Minions, China contributed the most with over $158 million.

WATCH NOW ON DIRECTV

Related 10 Epic Action Movies That Underperformed at the Box Office While these action movies didn't break the box office they're still great films.

4 'Furious 7' (2015)

Worldwide box office: $1,162,334,379 (76.7% of Total)

In Furious 7, the world's favorite family led by Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto faces a new enemy, Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), who seeks revenge for his brother's defeat in the previous film. Apart from the staple physics-defying stunts, the film is notable for its emotional farewell to Paul Walker who tragically passed away during production, and its intricate use of visual effects to complete the film with the help of Walker's brothers.

The Fast & Furious series got a well-needed refresh with Fast Five, and it was already building up to be a gigantic franchise that managed to connect with audiences worldwide. Furious 7 is no different, as it collected over $1.5 billion with more than three quarters of it coming from audiences abroad. The financial success and warm audience reaction celebrated Paul Walker's invaluable contribution by making this entry the third highest grossing film of 2015.

Furious 7 After defeating international terrorist Owen Shaw, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) and the rest of the crew have separated to return to more normal lives. However, Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), Owen's older brother, is thirsty for revenge. A slick government agent offers to help Dom and company take care of Shaw in exchange for their help in rescuing a kidnapped computer hacker who has developed a powerful surveillance program. Release Date April 3, 2015 Director James Wan Cast Michelle Rodriguez , Tyrese Gibson , Ludacris , Jordana Brewster Vin Diesel , Paul Walker , Dwayne Johnson Runtime 137 minutes

WATCH NOW ON MAX

3 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides' (2011)

International Box Office: $805,649,464 (77% of Total)

Image via Disney

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides sees Captain Jack Sparrow embarking on a solo quest to find the Fountain of Youth. In his journey, he encounters his old flame and faces formidable foes, including the notorious pirate Blackbeard. Geoffrey Rush's Barbossa returned to assist the flamboyant captain, but Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley skipped this adventure.

A soft reboot like the fourth Pirates film is tricky and risky. Nevertheless, without the presence of its two main actors, the franchise succeeded financially by grossing $1,046,721,266 worldwide, making it the third-biggest film of 2011. Almost 77% of its loot came from abroad, with Japan taking one-eighth of its international gross. It also held the title of Disney's highest grossing movie overseas once. Unfortunately, the film was not able to replicate its predecessors' success in launching a new trilogy as the subsequent entry recorded a franchise low, which in turn made the franchise being considered for full reboot.

WATCH ON DISNEY+

2 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' (2014)

International Box Office: $858,614,996 (77.8% of Total)

Image via Paramount Pictures

In Transformers: Age of Extinction, a mechanic/inventor played by Mark Wahlberg discovers a dormant Optimus Prime and becomes entangled in a battle between Autobots, Decepticons, and a sinister organization attempting to create their own line of sentient robots. Michael Bay is still in the director's chair to deliver the ultra-kinetic, orange-teal, bombastic spectacle.

This movie is notorious for blatantly pandering to the Chinese market to turn a profit. The third act of the movie takes place in Hong Kong and China, with the addition of multiple Chinese product placements throughout. However, the strategy worked as the movie became the sole billion dollar earner in 2014 with over $1.1 billion as reported by BoxOfficeMojo. As expected, the bulk of its international gross came from China with over $300 million, which was then the highest grossing Hollywood film in the market.

WATCH ON PRIME

1 'The Fate of the Furious' (2017)

International Box Office: $1,009,996,733 (81.7% of Total)

Image via Universal Pictures

The eighth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, The Fate of the Furious sees Dominic Toretto turn rogue as he is coerced into betraying his family by a cyber-terrorist named Cipher, played by Charlize Theron. The team must race against time and partner with their former adversary to prevent global chaos. This time, F. Gary Gray (The Italian Job) sits in the director's chair.

The franchise is slowly hitting the brakes at the American box office as the movie only grossed over $226 million. But internationally, it collected over a billion dollars. As of January 2024, there are only 11 movies that managed to hit the billion dollar mark only from ticket sales outside of America. Once again, China dominated and contributed over $392 million worth of tickets. While the series is now slowing down overall, it still does not hide the fact that this series resonated overseas, with F9 and Fast X's international gross making up 73% and 79% of their total, respectively.

WATCH ON PRIME

NEXT: The 10 Highest-Grossing Sequels of All Time