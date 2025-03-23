One of the most important pieces of a kaiju or disaster film is that it often requires a massive city to destroy, because this is how the destructive capabilities of the threat are showcased. It wouldn't exactly be very impressive if King Kong ravaged his way across a bunch of corn fields, now would it? Because of this, filmmakers must decide on a city that not only makes sense story-wise, but that allows room for lots of eye candy visuals.

Unfortunately, filmmakers tend to go for the same cities over and over again, usually due to a variety of factors. Sometimes this is due to recognizable landmarks, a city's overall fame in the world, or cinematic scope. It's gotten to the point where some have taken it upon themselves to list which cities are most likely to be reduced to rubble in cinema... kind of like the following list, which details this exact topic.

10 Chicago, USA

Times destroyed: 6+

Image via Paramount Pictures

Chicago, Illinois, sits on the shores of Lake Michigan, and is a metropolitan centre known for its skyscrapers and iconic skyline. Lots of movies are set in Chicago, but only a few have actually decide to off the entire city by having it serve as the backdrop for some sort of sci-fi battle. So far, this has only happened in about six films, which doesn't sound like a lot, but it's quite a bit more than pretty much any other city in the world.

Most notably, Chicago is positively annihilated in Transformers: Dark of the Moon, directed by Michael Bay. Here, the villainous Decepticons do battle with the valiant Autobots, which are supported by humanity. The towering robots bring buildings down with their firepower and strength, and it's honestly a feast for the eyes. There are a couple other movies in which Chicago bites the dust, but the number is small in comparison to other metropolitan areas in the world.