For some — it really is just an honor to be nominated.

Many filmmakers' life-long dream is to be nominated by the Academy. Not only does it permanently etch a movie's place in cinematic history, but it also forever maintains its legacy and reputation. At the end of the day, clinching that win is a tall order. The title of "Best" anything is something everyone wants — especially in the competitive environment of the entertainment industry.

Sadly, this win never came true for many movies, even with several contending nominations. From Taxi Driverto The Color Purpleto It's A Wonderful Life — numerous iconic movies that are seen as staples to any great film list were snubbed from receiving a single prestigious award despite their many nominations. So here's your warning as you may be left befuddled.

'A Clockwork Orange' (1971) — 4 Nominations

After committing a horrific crime spree with his gang, Alex (Malcolm McDowell), their leader, is caught and imprisoned. As a means to reduce his sentence, he chooses to participate in an experimental rehabilitation technique run by the government. Given that it utilizes psychological conditioning, unexpected twists happen along the way.

As one of Stanley Kubrick's most polarizing and controversial films, some fans would argue that it isn't surprising that A Clockwork Orangelost in all its nominated categories. Up for awards like Best Picture and Best Director, it wasn't a huge downer for Kubrick since he had already received his Oscar in 1968 for 2001: A Space Odyssey.

'Taxi Driver' (1976) — 4 Nominations

Travis Bickie (Robert De Niro), an insomniac ex-marine, takes on work as a cabbie on the streets of New York. With a deteriorating mental state and violent and obsessive tendencies, Travis develops a misguided idea that he's the savior of the city's streets. One of his missions is to save Iris (Jodie Foster), an underaged prostitute, from her pimp.

As one of Martin Scorsese's most iconic films, some may wonder how Taxi Driverdidn't score an Oscar win. Where the high praises for De Niro were expected, Foster was seen as a breakthrough star as she earned her first nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the age of 14. Neither of them would be complaining now, given that they have two Oscars each.

'It's A Wonderful Life' (1946) — 5 Nominations

Clarence (Henry Travers), a guardian angel from heaven, is sent down to help George Bailey (James Stewart), a severely frustrated businessman who's suicidal after a series of financial mishaps. To convince him not to carry out any final acts, Clarence shows George what life would have looked like if he had never existed.

Despite being one of the most beloved romantic Christmas movies of all time, It's A Wonderful Lifesadly didn't do so wonderfully during its Oscar season. However, this Christmas classic proved that accolade wins don't always mean anything. The film was featured in several influential Best Film lists, including the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress.

'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013) — 5 Nominations

Based on the true story of wealthy stockbroker Jordan Belfort (DiCaprio), this movie follows the highs of his extravagant life of money, sex, and drugs, as well as its quick fall as he's caught committing crimes and corruption.

In the same year as American Hustle, The Wolf of Wall Streetcouldn't bring any more accolades to Scorsese despite being a highly beloved picture with stellar performances from stars like Jonah Hill and Margot Robbie. Not only that, but it continued the unfortunate Oscar dry spell of DiCaprio, who was up for Best Lead Actor for the third time (making this his fourth acting nomination).

'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994) — 7 Nominations

Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins), a young successful banker, is wrongfully convicted of murdering his wife and her lover; sadly, only he knows of his innocence. Now, charged with two consecutive life sentences, he navigates through the brutalities of prison life while making a few allies along the way — one of them being Red (Morgan Freeman).

Often described as one of the greatest movies of all time, it was a great shock when The Shawshank Redemptionexited the Academy Awards empty-handed. Nominated for big categories like Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Cinematography, they were unfortunately up against powerhouse films like Forrest Gump.

'The Elephant Man' (1980) — 8 Nominations

Based on the true story of Joseph Merrick, this movie follows John Merrick (Sir John Hurt) - a man from the late 19th century who's severely disfigured due to a congenital disease. Making ends meet by being a side-show attraction, he's discovered by Dr. Fredrick Teeves (Sir Anthony Hopkins), who takes him under his care. Together, both men learn important lessons from each other that last a lifetime.

An iconic and influential piece, this film is special as, despite not winning in any of its nominated categories, it caused the creation of a new one. The Academy Award for Best Makeup was created in 1981 (and handed out in 1982) as a result of The Academy being flooded by letters of protest when Christopher Tucker's makeup for The Elephant Man wasn't at least honored with a nomination.

'Gangs of New York' (2002) — 10 Nominations

In the aftermath of his father's brutal death, Amsterdam Vallen (Leonardo DiCaprio) seeks revenge against Bill "The Butcher" (Daniel Day-Lewis), the crime lord who instigated the fatal gang fight that killed his father. All the while, the American Civil War continues to approach.

With iconic pictures like Chicago and The Lord of the Ring: The Two Towersalso being nominated that year, it was always going to be a squabble for Gangs of New York to win the big awards, even despite them having the second-most nominations. Unfortunately, the film had a terrible outcome at the award ceremony and became the first to lose all 10 nominations.

'True Grit' (2010) — 10 nominations

Mattie Ross (Hailee Steinfeld), a fiery 14-year-old farm girl, hires the aging yet tough US Marshall Rooster Cogburn (Jeff Bridges) to help track down the outlaw, Tom Chaney (Josh Brolin) for murdering her father. Along the way, the squabbling duo is joined by Texas Ranger LaBoeuf (Matt Damon), who's also been searching for Chaney.

Sadly for this beloved western remake, True Grit lost in all its categories, even with Steinfeld's brilliant feature film debut that earned her a Supporting Actress nomination. Its poor outcome made it the second film in history to be nominated for 10 awards and win nothing. However, it was in the running with The King's Speech, Inception,andThe Social Network, which paints a clearer picture of its chances.

'American Hustle' (2013) — 10 Nominations

Having been caught by the FBI, con artists Irving Rosenfeld (Christian Bale) and his lover Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams) must now work with FBI agent Richie DiMazzio (Bradley Cooper) in an undercover sting operation to take down New Jersey's mayor, Carmine Polito (Jeremy Renner). One threat to the operation is Irving's jealous wife, Rosalyn (Jennifer Lawrence).

As one of the films who received the most nominations that year (American Hustletied with Gravity), this David O. Russel flick was expected to clinch at least one award. Sadly, it severely underperformed and became the third film to lose all 10 categories. This year, however, was particularly competitive for the Oscars race given that its contenders were films like 12 Years a Slaveand Dallas Buyers Club.

'The Color Purple' (1985) — 11 Nominations

Celie (Desreta Jackson as a child and Whoopie Goldberg as an adult), a young Black woman from the early 20th century, spends years suffering in abusive households as a result of her father and her husband. This tragic yet epic tale follows Celie's life across 40 years as she grapples with her identity.

Despite its huge box-office success and high critical praise, The Color Purple failed to win a single one of its whopping 11 nominations. As a result, it tied with 1977's The Turning Point to become the film with the most nominations in Oscar history without any wins. Luckily for Goldberg, her talent was finally rewarded five years later in Ghostas she won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

