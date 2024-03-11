The Big Picture All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land share the record for the most Oscar nominations with 14 each.

Despite differences in genre and style, the films are connected by their gripping character stories and captivating spectacles.

Titanic had many obstacles during awards season, but still won 11 Oscars, including Best Picture, while La La Land and All About Eve each took home six awards.

Oscar night 2024 is nearly here! After a massive year for movies, thanks to big screen events such as Barbenheimer, Hollywood's biggest night is already gearing up to be quite the competition with Oppenheimer, Poor Things, and Killers of the Flower Moon all closely aligned with their nominations. Yet, even with all their potential accolades, there remain three films that are so impressive, they still share the record for the most Oscar nominations.

What Three Movies Have the Most Oscar Nominations?

Released decades apart, All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land all earned 14 Oscar nominations. Generally speaking, none of the films are of the same genre, style or level of excitement. Eve is a classic film released in 1950, starring one of the all-time great stars, Bette Davis. While it is considered one of the greatest "behind the scenes" films of all time, the film is humbled when compared to James Cameron's epic-romance, Titanic, which itself is vastly contrasted from the dreamlike, musical world of La La Land. So how did these three films manage to wow Academy members enough to each garner such equal honors? From varied specifics regarding their nominations to the unique aspects of each film and the unseen methods that connect each film, the answer is not as black-and-white as the Davis-led classic.

'Titanic's Success Was Full of Controversy

Though All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land all share the record number of Oscar nominations, their specific lists and wins vary greatly. Eve was part of the 23rd Annual Academy Awards Ceremony. Held on March 29, 1951, the film received nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Sound Mixing, two for Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Cinematography (black-and-white), Best Art Direction (black-and-white), Best Film Editing, Best Director, two for Best Actress, and Best Picture. The film walked away with six awards, including Best Picture.

The power of Titanic cannot be understated. To date, it remains one of the most successful films ever made. Brought to the big screen by visionary director James Cameron, the epic romance set aboard a doomed ocean liner had movie goers enamored, raking in more than $1.8 billion, according to Box Office Mojo. The film was the first to tie All About Eve's 14 nominations. While there were some category crossover, Titanic garnered a few designations that were unique to its list, including Best Score, Best Visual Effects, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Its screenplay did not receive a nomination, and only two of its players received nods for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. Still, the film managed to sweep the night with 11 wins, including Best Picture and Best Director for Cameron, who proclaimed he was "King of the world."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Titanic's Oscar success was an uphill battle. Despite the film's massive success in theaters, the now-disgraced Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein, was determined that Miramax was going to take home the award for Best Picture. According to THR, Weinstein made his people aggressively campaign against Titanic. Try as Miramax might, Titanic was the year's big winner. 2017's categories were filled with nominations for La La Land. Like Titanic, it had a number of unique considerations, including Best Original Score and Best Original Screenplay. Like Eve, the original record holder, it walked away with six wins, for Best Original Song, Score, Production Design, Directing, Cinematography, and Lead Actress. Of the three films, however, it is the only one to not win Best Picture, for which it was also nominated, losing to the groundbreaking, romantic-thriller, Moonlight.

These Three Movies Are More Similar Than You'd Think

In terms of genre and story, the three films could not be more different. All About Eve is a dynamic drama that follows the anxieties of an aging actress on the verge of being replaced by her conniving prodigy. Titanic is a sweeping Romeo & Juliet story set on the infamous ship. La La Land is an enchanting musical that follows an aspiring actress who begins an encouraging romance with a jazz pianist. On paper, it's puzzling that these three films should share such a unique record in film history. However, a deep dive into the screenplays and structures of each film reveals that they are far more similar than they appear in a press release.

Each film has an element of spectacle. Titanic used larger than life movie making to recreate the horrific events of the terrible sinking. Director James Cameron's intense methods are well documented, but have often produced incredible results. Titanic is a cornerstone of his creativity and laid the way for the director's enduring Avatar franchise. La La Land may be a smaller scale love story than Titanic, but it's certainly filled with plenty of dazzling sequences. From the gorgeous production design to the sweeping, award-winning score, La La Land is equally enchanting, no sinking ship required. Then, there's All About Eve. The most modest of the movies, it's hard not to be pulled into the classic Hollywood glamour that is the film. The film is set in old-time Broadway theaters and populated with beloved Hollywood royalty. The costumes are stunning and, though there are no dance sequences or submerged sets, the cinematography is nothing short of glamorous.

The final shot of the film is particularly stunning, and also a masterpiece of storytelling. After the villainous Eve has managed to surpass Davis' Margo in the New York theater scene, a fan of Eve's breaks into her apartment with hopes of meeting her. When Eve leaves the room, the new aspiring actress picks up Eve's award and stares into a series of mirrors, where she's reflected all around. Not only does it foreshadow Eve's upcoming downfall, it serves as a reminder that acting is a fickle career and that there's always someone new ready to replace the old. The film serves as a reminder that there is always a place for a good story and a bit of spectacle in the world of movies.

At first glance, it's surprising that All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land should share the record for the most Oscar nominations. However, the specifics of their honors are as unique as the film's. And when one digs deeper, the movies aren't all that different after all. They each contain gripping character stories and use their genres to create a spellbinding spectacle. It's safe to say that these movies will continue to delight viewers for decades to come.

