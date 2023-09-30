The Big Picture Redditors discuss the most over-the-top villain deaths in movies, from "Con Air" to "RoboCop." These deaths involve explosions, impalement, and even being flattened by a steam roller.

Nicolas Cage's character in "Con Air" saves the day by handcuffing the villain, played by John Malkovich, to a firetruck ladder, which eventually leads to a series of gruesome events resulting in his death.

Sean Bean's character in "GoldenEye" falls from a radio telescope, survives, and then gets crushed by the falling telescope, marking one of his many over-the-top character deaths.

It's always satisfying to see a loathsome villain receive their comeuppance. (Quentin Tarantino has built a whole career on this fact). As a result, plenty of movies dispatch their baddies in spectacular fashion, whether it's via explosions, falling from buildings, or receiving a much-deserved chop from a sharp sword.

However, a few villain deaths take the cake for being particularly dramatic. Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit to discuss which movies feature the most over-the-top villain deaths of all. They came up with a ton of ridiculous examples, from GoldenEye to RoboCop.

This article contains spoilers for some of the films discussed.

10 'Con Air' (1997)

Nicolas Cage is Cameron Poe, a former U.S. Army Ranger and ex-con who finds himself on a prison transport plane filled with the nation's most dangerous criminals, including Cyrus 'The Virus' Grissom (John Malkovich). When Grissom takes over the aircraft, it's up to Poe to save the day, in peak '90s action fashion.

RELATED: The 10 Worst Netflix Shows, According to Reddit

Eventually, this results in Grissom meeting a grisly end. "Malkovich is handcuffed to a firetruck ladder as it's raised and plowed through an overhead glass walkway, thrown onto a random rock pile, loaded onto a conveyer belt, and finally dumped underneath a rock crusher headfirst," said Redditor JohnYCanuckEsq. Ouch.

9 'Broken Arrow' (1996)

Broken Arrow is a thriller directed by Hong Kong cinema legend John Woo. John Travolta plays rogue U.S. Air Force pilot Vic Deakins, who, in a daring act of betrayal, hijacks a military stealth bomber carrying nuclear warheads. Co-pilot Riley Hale (Christian Slater) teams up with a park ranger (Samantha Mathis) to stop Deakins from selling the stolen warheads, leading to intense aerial combat sequences, explosive action, and Woo's signature stylized gunplay.

Here, Travolta meets an even more ignominious fate than he does in Pulp Fiction. "Travolta's character [is] literally impaled by a deactivated nuclear warhead, flung into a giant pile of oil drums, and then explodes," user moosedude451 explains.

8 'GoldenEye' (1995)

Pierce Brosnan's Bond debut revolves around the theft of a satellite-based electromagnetic pulse weapon, codenamed GoldenEye, by a former MI6 agent gone rogue, Alec Trevelyan (Sean Bean). Bond is tasked with stopping Trevelyan's nefarious plan, which involves using the weapon to cripple global financial systems. Bean is famous for dying in many movies and shows, but his death here may be the most brutal.

RELATED: The 10 Best Low-Budget Horror Movies, According to Reddit

"He falls from the top of a radio telescope and survives. Then the telescope falls on him," said Redditor therobotisjames. "Collectively Sean Bean probably has the most over-the-top character deaths if you add them together," added user Far_Administration41.

7 'Batman Begins' (2005)

After training with the League of Shadows, Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) returns to Gotham City to take on the malevolent Scarecrow (Cillian Murphy). However, he later learns that the true nemesis is the real Ra's al Ghul (Liam Neeson), the League's master. Wayne battles Ra's on a train, finally overcoming him.

"[Ra's] is beaten and left in a train car as it runs off the track, slams into a concrete parking garage, crashes through several floors and support columns, and then explodes in a fiery end," said one user.

6 'The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad' (1988)

Leslie Nielsen stars in this cop comedy as the bumbling detective Frank Drebin, who is assigned to protect Queen Elizabeth II from an assassination plot during her visit to Los Angeles. Like director David Zucker's earlier Airplane!, The Naked Gun is filled with rapid-fire gags, visual puns, and deadpan one-liners - as well as a zany death.

RELATED: The 15 Best Spy Movies That Aren't James Bond, Ranked According to IMDb

Antagonist Vincent Ludwig (Ricardo Montalbán) "is shot with a dart, falls over the side of the stadium, is struck by a passing bus, run over by a steamroller and finally trampled by the USC marching band," said Redditor MovieMike007.

5 'Live and Let Die' (1973)

This time round, Bond (Roger Moore) is assigned to investigate the mysterious deaths of three British agents and stumbles upon a plot involving the drug lord Kananga (Yaphet Kotto). Bond's mission takes him to the swamps of Louisiana, where he encounters a range of memorable characters, including the enigmatic Solitaire (Jane Seymour) and the menacing henchman Tee Hee (Julius Harris).

User Salty_Fixer's pick for the most over-the-top villain death was "Yaphet Kotto being blown up like a big gas bag and exploding at the end of Live and Let Die. It seemed pretty hardcore at the time." The cherry on top is Bond's responding quip: "He always did have an inflated opinion of himself."

4 'RoboCop' (1987)

Image via Orion Pictures

In a dystopian future, police officer Alex Murphy (Peter Weller) is brutally killed and resurrected as the ultimate law enforcement cyborg, RoboCop. RoboCop seeks to avenge his own murder, while also grappling with questions of his own humanity. As he takes on various criminals, the film serves up many wild death scenes.

User hphex's choice for the most notable one was "that guy who gets drenched in toxic waste. Through his suffering from the burns of the chemicals, he gets ran over by a car and turns into a stew." "That scene freaked me out as a kid," agreed Redditor Fragiledog.

3 'Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End' (2007)

At World's End begins with Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) trapped in Davy Jones' Locker. To rescue him, Captain Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), and Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley) must unite with other pirate lords to confront the East India Trading Company and its leader, Lord Cutler Beckett (Tom Hollander).

Becket is killed when he "[walks] down a flight of stairs as it explodes and stops at the bottom as he [is] engulfed in flames. Then his body falls into the trading company flag in the water, all happening to loud dramatic finale music," said user YourLordShaggy. "I'd say [it's] one of the most deserving and feel-good deaths. [Beckett] was a real piece of sh*t and it felt good watching him get sandwiched," added Redditor ManoliTee.

2 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1992)

Before the hit TV show, there was this movie starring Kristy Swanson as Buffy, a high school cheerleader who is actually the chosen one, destined to battle vampires and other supernatural threats. With the guidance of her mentor Merrick (Donald Sutherland), Buffy undergoes training to harness her newfound powers.

Several Redditors praised the death of the evil vampire Amilyn (Paul Reubens). After Buffy stakes him through the heart, Amilyn dies slowly, all the while emitting a series of "Ow!"s and "Ah!"s. During the post-credits scene, he's still dying. "It's my favorite death scene of all time," said user blade944. "[Reubens is] the only one in the movie who plays it as silly as it is meant to be," said Redditor thatgeekinit.

1 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' (1988)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Who Framed Roger Rabbit is Robert Zemeckis's groundbreaking noir comedy blending live-action and animation, set in an alternate version of the 1940s where humans and cartoons coexist. It follows private investigator Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins) as he tries to figure out who has set up Roger Rabbit, thus stumbling upon the crimes of Judge Doom (Christopher Lloyd).

Doom is flattened by a steam roller, only for it to be revealed that he is a cartoon himself. Valiant then sprays him with the Toon-destroying chemical known as the Dip, causing the Judge to melt away. "[Doom's death is] wildly over-the-top… both times," said user BottleKnockers. "Best film ever made and I mean it," added Redditor ninomojo.

NEXT: 10 Movies With the Most Abrupt Endings, According to Reddit