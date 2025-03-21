There’s no shortage of powerful movies that have been released throughout cinema’s history. Even as far back as the silent era, there was a recognition of film’s capacity to provoke strong emotions and inspire empathy for characters either fictional or based on real people. Look no further than 1928’s The Passion of Joan of Arc, for one early example, or Charlie Chaplin’s City Lights (1931) for another.

But did movies become even more striking and emotionally potent as the art form developed? Maybe… it’s a bold take, but maybe. The following movies are more recent than the two aforementioned examples, but most are old enough to be considered classics nowadays. All are here because they explore big emotions in greatly impactful ways. They're not necessarily all depressing or brutally sad, either (though some are, as a potential warning that things might get a little heavy here).

10 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Especially during its opening and closing scenes, Saving Private Ryan is all about capturing the intensity of combat during World War II. The battle sequences aren’t particularly thrilling to watch, and nor are they “fun” by any means. War, to be perfectly blunt, is shown to be hell here, and there’s a similar unease that hangs over the longer middle section of the film, even though there’s comparatively less combat depicted there.

On top of provoking those emotions, Saving Private Ryan is also a tear-jerker in the more traditional sense, highlighting heroism, sacrifice, and what it means to live on in a world without those who might be responsible for you being there in the first place. Most war movies that explore conflict in a serious manner are powerful perhaps by default, but Saving Private Ryan really does go the extra mile.