A film's score is one or more pieces of original music composed and recorded especially for the film. Instantly recognizable scores include Bernard Herrmann's sharp and pointed compositions for Psycho and John Williams' theme for Jaws which has since become synonymous with suspense. Unlike a score, a soundtrack is a collection of existing music that is licensed and used in a film.

Soundtrack songs can be diegetic or non-diegetic. A diegetic song is one that is playing in the same world as the characters, and can be heard by those onscreen, like Stuck in the Middle With You in Reservoir Dogs. Conversely, non-diegetic music doesn't exist in the world of the film, and is for the benefit of the audience. Many films will use a combination of score and soundtrack to achieve the desired mood. But for some films, music becomes more than a vehicle for atmosphere and functions more like a character. These ten films all use their unique approach to score and/or soundtrack to shape their narratives.

10 'Moonrise Kingdom' (2012)

Music by Randall Poster

The small New England island of New Penzance is home to 12-year-olds Sam (Jared Gilman) and Suzy (Kara Hayward). Both introverted and smart, the pair meet and become pen pals. During their correspondence, they decide that they're in love and should run away together the following summer. When the time comes, they follow through on their plan. Sam's absence is noticed by his scout troop almost immediately, and Suzy's absence is noticed by her family. Both parties and the small island's police force begin looking for the young runaways.

Alexandre Desplat's score for Moonrise Kingdom takes a backseat to the soundtrack. The soundtrack, by music supervisor Randall Poster, draws heavily from The Bernstein Favorites: Children's Classics by Leonard Bernstein. This record includes a musical series called 'The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra', in which a young narrator introduces pieces of music and identifies which areas of the orchestra feature in each one. This educational collection of classics takes on a charming and whimsical feel when employed in the Wes Anderson film, and reinforces the youthfulness of the film's characters and outlook throughout.

9 'Dune: Part 2' (2024)

Score by Hans Zimmer

After the fall of House Atreides, Paul (Timothée Chalamet) embeds himself with the Fremen people in the deserts of Arrakis. At the same time, Paul's mother Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) is pregnant and develops a mind connection with her unborn child after completing a Fremen ritual. As he learns their ways, Paul and Chani (Zendaya) fall in love. The other Fremen are divided when it comes to Paul. Some believe he is their prophesized messiah, others still see him as an outsider.

The techno-tribal nature of the Fremen and Paul's growing acclimation to their ways is reflected in Hans Zimmer's imposing and instantly recognizable score for Dune: Part Two. Gutteral vocals, choral elements, synth and electric influences and obscure instruments crash together to create a score that is equally futuristic and prehistoric. Dune by Frank Herbert was once considered unadaptable due to the intricacies of the plot and the breadth of the world building required. This assumption has since been surmounted by the skill of writer and director Denis Villeneuve, but the director didn't achieve this feat alone. The costuming, production design, and absolutely domineering score from Zimmer all contribute to the narrative and atmosphere of Dune: Part Two.