Ever since The Great Depression, movies have been a means of escape for audiences who for a brief moment, are transported to another place away from everyday life through the magic of the cinema. While many will argue that they can still have the movie experience in the comfort of their home, the theater is the heart and soul of movies, and some films like Alfred Hitchcock's Rear Window and the wartime drama, Saving Private Ryan, are required to be seen on the silver screen.

Almost every movie can still be entertaining on a smaller screen but the cinephiles of Reddit think titles such as Jurassic Park, Apocalypse Now, and Ben-Hur are a must-see in theaters. From the monumental science-fiction film, 2001: A Space Odyssey to John Ford's Western classic The Searchers, these are 10 of the best movies that Redditors think should be seen on the big screen.

1 '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Image via MGM

Dr. Dave Bowman (Keir Dullea) and several other astronauts are sent on a mysterious mission into space with the ship's computer system, HAL, acting as their guide. As Bowman and his crew embark on their journey, they start to notice that HAL is displaying unusual behavior that eventually leads to an intense showdown between man and technology.

RELATED: The 10 Most Realistic Sci-Fi Movies, According to Reddit

According to Redditor grameno, Stanley Kubrick's masterpiece, 2001: A Space Odyssey is cinema's Sistine Chapel that can only be fully appreciated on the big screen preferably in 70 mm. Despite the film's initial mixed reviews, 2001: A Space Odyssey is recognized as a major milestone for the science-fiction genre as well as advancements in visual effects and cinematography that earned the film the Oscar for Best Special Effects.

2 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Image via Paramount Pictures/DreamWorks

During World War II, Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) and his men are assigned to cross enemy lines to find Private James Ryan (Matt Damon) and bring him home safely after his three brothers are killed in combat. Miller and his men search for Private Ryan, each of them must find the strength and courage to overcome the dangerous path that lies ahead of them and their uncertain futures.

The epic WWII drama, Saving Private Ryan is noted for its immersive battle scenes and widescreen shots - specifically the Normandy Invasion, which has gone on to influence filming techniques in other war and action movies. As the soldiers storm the beaches, audiences are swept up into the chaos of gunfire and incoherent screams that feels entirely too real when seen on the big screen.

3 'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

During the Vietnam War, U.S. Army Captain Benjamin Willard (Martin Sheen) and his unit are ordered to find the once-honorable officer, Colonel Walter Kuntz (Marlon Brando), and assassinate him for waging attacks against Vietnamese forces. As Willard and his men make their way upriver, they locate Kuntz's outpost, but when one of the soldiers makes a fatal error, they soon find themselves at the mercy of the former officer and his descent into madness.

RELATED: The Best Movie from Every Year of the 1970s, According to Letterboxd

Reddit user Aofcardinal44 recommends seeing Francis Ford Coppola's Apocalypse Now in theaters, especially for those who are seeing it for the first time. Coppola's vision is an explosion of horror and hallucinations that audiences can only comprehend in the complete darkness of a theater. The movie earned a total of eight Academy Award nominations and went on to win for Best Cinematography and Sound.

4 'Lawrence of Arabia' (1962)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Rebellious British officer, Lieutenant T.E. Lawrence (Peter O'Toole) is sent to Arabia during the First World War where he's to find Prince Faisal (Alec Guinness) and serve as a liaison between the British and Arabian troops. When he arrives, he blatantly disobeys his orders and with the help of a local man, Sherif Ali (Omar Sherif), he joins the alley troops as they plan to attack a heavily guarded port in Turkey.

David Lean's classic war film, Lawrence of Arabia, is an absolute sight to be hold on the silver screen and one of Redditor greendaymagg's favorite theater experiences. While Lawrence of Arabia is known for its all-star cast and liberating story, it's also highly regarded for its breathtaking cinematography and brilliant use of color over its authentic desert backdrop.

5 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Image via Universal Pictures

Paleontologists, Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and mathematician, Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) are among the lucky few who have been chosen to tour a remote island park populated by dinosaurs that have been created through prehistoric DNA. The park's creator, Dr. John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) assures that the facility is safe, but when bloodthirsty predators manage to escape, the visit turns into a fight for survival.

Spielberg's action-packed thriller, Jurassic Park, gives viewers an up close and personal look into dinosaurs that just hits differently on the big screen. The movie has several suspense-filled scenes including the famous raptor scene in the kitchen and escaping a massive tyrannosaurus as well as stunning views of an idyllic utopia and landscape that deserves more than a widescreen.

6 'Gladiator' (2000)

Image via Universal Studios

In ancient Rome, Emperor Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris) informs his son, Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) that his favorite general, Maximus (Russell Crowe) will inherit the throne. Enraged by the news, Commodus murders his father and arranges to have Maximus sold into slavery where he trains to become a gladiator. As Maximus fights his way through the ranks, his rising popularity in the arena soon becomes a threat to Commodus and the throne.

Ridley Scott's Gladiator is a vicious tale of revenge and honor draped across picturesque countryside and historical sites that are simply stunning to see on the silver screen. Along with the phenomenal cinematography, Gladiator features several intense fight scenes that put audiences smack dab in the middle of the Colosseum for an up-close and personal perspective that can only be achieved on the big screen.

7 'Rear Window' (1954)

Image via Paramount Pictures

In New York City, news photographer, Jeff Jeffries (Jimmy Stewart) is confined to a wheelchair while recovering from a broken leg, and to pass the time, he decides to casually spy on his neighbors. Jeffries soon becomes familiar with the tenants as well as their daily routines but when he happens to witness a married couple fighting one night, he's convinced that there's been a murder.

RELATED:10 Most Rewatchable Alfred Hitchcock Movies, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes

Hitchcock's classic psychological thriller, Rear Window, is a whole different film experience when viewed on the silver screen. The movie consists of POV and binocular shots which are intended to give audiences the uncanny impression of being next to Stewart as he anxiously watches and waits for Grace Kelly to get out of Raymond Burr's apartment. While audiences may still grasp the concept on a smaller screen, Rear Window is one movie that's destined to be seen in theaters.

8 'Jaws' (1975)

Image via Universal Pictures

In a small coastal town, a young woman is killed in a shark attack while swimming one night, but despite the horrific incident, the mayor refuses to close the beaches fearing that it will impact the town's tourist revenue. Local sheriff Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) refuses to stand by and with the help of an ichthyologist (Richard Dreyfus) and a veteran sea captain (Robert Shaw) he sets sail to find the shark only to realize that they need more than just a bigger boat.

Jaws is a summer blockbuster that terrorized audiences to the point where some even refused to go to the beach. Between the film's iconic musical score and its unyielding level of suspense, Jaws ranks as an essential theater film that places audiences directly into an oceanic nightmare and makes even the savviest swimmers think twice about swimming in open water.

9 'Ben-Hur' (1959)

Image via MGM

In Jerusalem, a wealthy Jewish prince and merchant, Judah Ben-Hur (Charlton Heston) is betrayed by his friend, Messala (Stephen Boyd), and subsequently sold into slavery. As his family faces cruel persecution, Ben-Hur vows to regain his freedom and eventually return to Jerusalem to seek his revenge against Messala.

William Wyler's classic film, Ben-Hur, features a thrilling chariot race scene that is considered to be one of the most famous action sequences in movie history. The nine-minute spectacle ended up taking five weeks to complete over a three-month period and required six Panavision 65 mm cameras to capture the entire shot. Ben-Hur went on to win a record total of 11 Academy Awards and is regarded by many as an essential film that must be witnessed in theaters.

10 'The Searchers' (1956)

Image via Warner Bros.

After the Civil War, Ethan Edwards (John Wayne) returns home to Texas where his brother and members of his family are murdered by American Indians. When Edwards learns that his niece, Debbie (Natalie Wood) has been abducted with her older sister, Lucy, he believes they are still alive, and with the help of his nephew (Jeffrey Hunter), they set out to find them and bring them back home.

Reddit user FridayNightFreedom wasn't a fan of John Ford's The Searchers until they saw it in theaters. The movie is a classic staple of the Western genre that has gone on to influence the work of other notable filmmakers including Steven Spielberg, George Lucas,and Martin Scorsese. The Searchers feature some of the first scenes to be filmed outdoors on-location which Ford takes full advantage of by capturing the vast open range of desert and towering mountains that only really pop on the silver screen.

NEXT: 10 Movies Worth Seeing Multiple Times in Theaters, According to Reddit