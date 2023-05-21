If you're like most movie fans, you probably have a handful of movies that really stick in your mind. Whether it's because the story was so captivating, the characters so memorable, or the visuals so stunning, there are certain movies that embed themselves in our brains like burrs on a cotton sweater.

But here's the thing - some of these films may not be as simple to comprehend as they seem. Even after one watch, you may find yourself piecing together the finer details and wondering if maybe there was something you missed. Join these Redditors for a look into 10 movies that require more than one viewing to be truly understood.

10 'Fight Club' (1999)

Fight Club, mentioned by Redditor Kanfb remains one of the most iconic films of our time. This cult classic is filled with complex characters, thrilling plot twists, and visually stunning moments. When you watch it for the first time, however, you might be left feeling a bit confused — it's only when you come back to revisit the film that all of its intricacies and nuances become clear.

This is because Fight Club is an incredibly deep-layered movie. It explores themes like toxic masculinity, existentialism, consumerism, and identity with an often ironic twist. There are countless subtle references throughout the movie which can be hard to catch if you watch it only once. So to fully understand this classic movie and all its complexities, a rewatch is undoubtedly necessary!

9 'Into the Wild' (2007)

As suggested by Redditor coozgoblin Into the Wild is a 2007 American biographical adventure drama film directed by Sean Penn. It follows the story of Christopher McCandless, a young man who sets out on an odyssey in search of a deeper understanding of himself and the world.

The first time you watch Into the Wild, you may be frustrated at its lack of narrative structure and slow pace. On the second viewing, you will be able to appreciate how each element comes together and gain new insight into themes such as freedom and self-discovery while better appreciating its complex narrative structure and visual artistry.

8 '(500) Days of Summer' (2009)

Another movie suggested by Redditor coozgoblin that often requires a re-watch to fully appreciate is the 2009 romantic comedy, (500) Days of Summer. It follows the story of two people who are meant to be together but in a very non-traditional way. The movie looks back and forth between two timelines and tells a story about how relationships don't always work out the way we may want them to. It shows us that love isn't a straight line and that sometimes it takes more than one try to make things right.

The multi-layered structure of (500) Days of Summer allows for so much nuance, which many viewers don’t realize on their first watch of the film. On the second viewing, however, they can recognize all those small details such as how the characters' dialog changes throughout the film or how two small moments can be mirrored in unexpected ways.

7 'Jaws' (1975)

"Easiest answer for me is Jaws," said Redditor stumpcity. This classic 1975 horror needs to be seen again to be truly appreciated. After all, the movie is about more than a giant shark terrorizing Amity Island and Chief Brody's attempts to stop it. The takeaway message of Jaws is about understanding and respecting Nature.

The crabbing industry in the film is portrayed negatively—they don't care for the environment, instead taking what they can before leaving behind destruction. Contrast Chief Brody's appreciation for nature as he fights for the safety of his people. Jaws is a movie that can be interpreted on many levels and contains underlying messages about the environment and conservation.

6 'Enemy' (2013)

Enemy mentioned by Redditor cancerBronseV may appear, on the surface, to be a story about two men with the same face. But if you dig a bit deeper, you'll discover that the film is actually about identity versus sameness. Enemy follows the story of Adam Bell (Jake Gyllenhaal), an introverted history professor who discovers - through a movie he's watching - that he has an exact double.

The conflicts between identity versus sameness play out throughout the movie in various ways. From Adam's initial confusion upon discovering his double, to his frantic and often violent attempts to discover the mysteries held within their identities, it becomes increasingly clear that this is what Enemy was created to explore.

5 'Psycho' (1960)

Psycho is one of Alfred Hitchcock's most iconic films, and you may think you know it. But to really get the full significance of it, you'll need to give it a rewatch according to Redditor SewDisorganized.

The movie follows the story of Marion Crane, an unmarried busybody who impulsively steals a sizable stack of money and then checks into the Bates Motel. What follows from there is a wild and unsettling psychological thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

4 'Kiki's Delivery Service' (1989)

Redditor theicewalker suggested something you might not have heard about, Kiki's Delivery Service. This anime movie released in 1989 and directed by Hayao Miyazaki follows the story of a young witch who moves away from home and finds herself in the bustling city of Koriko.

It's easy to understand the basic plot of Kiki's Delivery Service the first time around, but it takes multiple viewings to get to the true heart and soul of this movie. The subplots, symbolism, themes, and character arcs can be easily missed on your first watch — after all, it clocks in at 2 hours and 5 minutes—so it definitely needs a rewatch if you want to appreciate all its hidden gems.

3 'There Will Be Blood' (2007)

There Will Be Blood is a masterpiece of subtlety that requires multiple viewings to appreciate as confirmed by Redditor pinwheelpride. It stars Daniel-Day Lewis in the role of Daniel Plainview, an oil prospector in the early 20th century who is driven by an insatiable thirst for power and money.

It's no surprise that the movie is critically acclaimed and has spawned numerous essays and analyses. At its core, it's about how a person can become corrupted by their hunger for money and power — and how far they will go to get it. This film isn't for the faint of heart, so make sure you buckle up before watching it.

2 'The Big Chill' (1983)

The Big Chill, the 1983 classic starring Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum and Kevin Kline, is worth a second watch if you want to understand it better. It's about seven friends who reunite for a weekend after the suicide of one of their old college buddies. "Watching The Big Chill at age 25, I couldn't get into it at all. Watching it at 35 hit me pretty hard," said Redditor BlackBen.

But every viewing provides something new: the music that connects each character and drives the story forward; the stoic protagonist (Close); confrontations between marital partners; and subtle moments between two characters that give us glimpses into their personalities. A rewatch is definitely worth your while if you want to fully appreciate this timeless movie.

1 'Donnie Darko' (2001)

"Donnie Darko. Hated it the first time. Completely understood and loved it the second," mentioned Redditor fleshvessel. If you didn't see it when it first came out, you might have some trouble catching the plot now. Donnie Darko is about a troubled teen who finds himself caught in a time-traveling adventure, and the only way to get the full experience is by rewatching it.

It's a complex story, but once you understand it, Donnie Darko becomes one of the most original and creative movies ever made. There are themes of fate and free will, along with alternate realities that don't make sense at first glance—but rewatching helps to shed light on all the details. So if you're looking for something unique that needs multiple visits before you can appreciate all its nuances, Donnie Darko should be at the top of your list.

