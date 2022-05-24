If your inflight movie is one of these films, you might want to find a different flight.

Choosing what to watch on a plane trip is almost as important as choosing what clothes to pack in your suitcase. Flying thousands of feet in the air squished in a metal tube full of strangers is never a fun voyage. If making it through the busy airport doesn't put you in a sour mood, being shoved into the tiny middle seat will get you there. That's why inflight entertainment is so important.

Some films will never be a good pick for passing the time on an airplane, though. Most of Hollywood's foray into plane settings are anxiety-riddled and will have you clutching the armrest of your seat. And rightly so — watching a serial killer run loose on a plane, seeing a plane get hijacked, or watching it crash are just a few of the reasons that warrant saving these movies for when you're safely back on the ground.

'Red Eye' (2005)

Wes Craven made one of the most exhilarating airplane thrillers of all time. Starring the icy-eyed Cillian Murphy in his breakout role and the charismatic Rachel McAdams, the movie takes place on a red-eye flight to Miami. McAdams' seemingly pleasant encounter with a handsome passenger turns into a cat and mouse chase when she finds out he has been following her for weeks.

Murphy has played a lot of bad guys, but Red Eye is one of his most sinister. He plays the cold-hearted assassin, Jackson Rippner, with such ease that the movie sets him up for a decade of villain castings in film. The film perfects the high stakes of a thriller and pushes the boundaries of its characters in each scene. It also ensures that you'll never think positively about any coincidental airplane meetings again.

'Flight' (2012)

The first thirty minutes of Flight are what you might imagine your most hellish nightmare to look like. It contains some of the most nerve-wracking footage of a simulated plane crash in film. After a night of alcohol and drugs, pilot Whip Whitaker is met with a disastrous malfunction mid-flight, forcing him to pull off a miraculous crash landing.

There's nothing quite like watching this adrenaline rush of a movie. It is one of Denzel Washington's best performances, and Robert Zemeckis' venture into airplane physics is a bit bewildering. While trying to save the plane at one point, Whip steers it into a barrel roll and glides across the sky entirely upside down.

'Flightplan' (2005)

There are very few psychological mysteries that take place on airplanes in movies, and even fewer do it well. Flightplan tackles the genre perfectly in this movie starring Jodie Foster. Foster plays an engineer heading home with her daughter when halfway through the flight, she wakes up to her child missing.

The horrifying part about this film is that the entire flight crew, including the Captain and Air Marshal, claim that her daughter was never on board. Foster's character slowly loses her sanity while trying to find her child on the enclosed plane. There are only so many places she can be, right?

'Snakes on a Plane' (2006)

Snakes On A Plane started as one giant meme before the movie was ever released and before memes even existed on the internet. The ludicrous title of the movie became the butt of every joke and the laughingstock of pop culture in 2006. There is rarely such a literal title for an action movie, but it served it well. The film is about an assassin on a flight who releases a bunch of deadly snakes on a plane.

Led by Samuel L. Jackson, the movie is a lot of fun, if nothing else. It also combined two of people's greatest fears: poisonous snakes and flying. Jackson's iconic line in the movie happens about an hour and 26 minutes into it and ensures that at least one person over the subsequent five years would utter it on your flight before the plane took off.

'Air Force One' (1997)

Air Force One is one of the quintessential Harrison Ford action movies of the '90s. The film is an exuberant ride on an Air Force One plane that hijackers overtake. The film begins with Ford vowing to never negotiate with “terrorists” and ends with the iconic line delivery of “Get off my plane!”

And maybe Ford's line might inspire a more confident flight experience when he kicks the bad guys off of his plane, but the real trouble is the terrifying idea of being hijacked, period. Having your family held hostage and being held at gunpoint mid-air is simply not a fun time. Planes are one of the safest ways to travel, but not when Gary Oldman's Russian accent is around.

'Sully' (2016)

There are many heroic plane pilots throughout history, but none more talked about in recent times than Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger. Sully made headlines in 2009 when he made an emergency landing in New York's Hudson River after striking a flock of geese.

Tom Hanks' portrayal of the titular man gained him critical praise and award nominations as he completely transformed into the man who saved the lives of 155 passengers. He truly became Sully in both looks and demeanor. Based on a true story, the film puts the harrowing experience into perspective, reminding you that something as small as a goose can really ruin the mood.

'Con Air' (1997)

Nicolas Cage's eclectic filmography hit its peak with the action film Con Air. He was cast perfectly as Cameron Poe in one of his best performances to date. Poe is the dirty, grizzled, paroled army ranger with a white tank top, dirty blue jeans, and a mullet. He must fly home on a prison transport flight among some of the most dangerous criminals in the world. The serial killer, Cyrus "The Virus" Grissom (John Malkovich), tries to escape mid-flight.

There is a lot to love about Con Air but also a lot to be alarmed by. The film is basically Die Hard on a plane and is home to some of the most intense action sequences of the '90s. Being locked on a flight with a bunch of violent serial killers is definitely a low point in awful plane flight experiences, though.

'Non-Stop' (2014)

Liam Neeson was, without a doubt, the go-to action star of the late 2000s. To top off his array of action thrillers like Taken and Unknown, he played the alcoholic and misanthropic U.S. Air Marshal, Bill Marks in Non-Stop.

An airplane setting is one of the easiest and most terrifying places to set a hostage situation in. The environment raises the stakes because there is, quite literally, nowhere to hide. Non-Stop follows Bill's flight after receiving a series of text messages demanding the airline transfer $150 million to an account. If they fail to do so, a passenger on his plane will die every 20 minutes.

'Knowing' (2009)

Knowing doesn't solely take place on an airplane. Regardless, it contains a very frightening plane crash scene that could make anyone nervous about their next flight across the country.

Nicolas Cage plays a man who finds a document in a buried time capsule that accurately lists every major disaster from the past 50 years. It predicts future catastrophes as well, and he tries to stop them. The airplane crash is just one of many disasters in the film, but it is the most horrifying to watch as it flies over Cage's head and he rushes to rescue dying passengers.

'Executive Decision' (1996)

The '90s were chock-full of plane hijacking movies, sowing an unconscious fear into people across the globe. Kurt Russell and Steven Seagal joined forces in Executive Decision, where they must bring a plane to safety after terrorists hijacked it while traveling to Washington D.C.

Full of '90s cheese and pure action-star charisma, the two stars discover the plane is carrying a bomb after the terrorists try to force the U.S. government to release their leader. Kurt Russell must do what every action hero does: save the passengers, rescue the president, and disarm the explosive under pressure.

'Sorry for Your Loss' Is Elizabeth Olsen at Her Most Vulnerable

