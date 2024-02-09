Nihilism is a philosophical concept that is often associated with extreme pessimism and radical skepticism; it is the belief that life has no inherent meaning or value and is often characterized by a rejection of all religious and moral principles. Over the years, this idea has been explored in various forms of media, from classic literary works like Albert Camus' The Stranger to popular, more recent movies such as American Psycho.

Because of how challenging and thought-provoking nihilism is, it has become one of the most discussed concepts of recent times, despite the idea itself having been around since it arose in popularity fundamentally in 19th-century Russia, during the early years of the reign of Tsar Alexander II. But how is this ideology explored in film? Although the definition can be a bit subjective at times, we look back at the best movies about nihilism, from devastating and polemical films like Salò to the 1960s iconic satire Dr. Strangelove.

10 'Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom' (1975)

Director: Pier Paolo Pasolini

Referred to simply as Salò most of the time, Pier Paolo Pasolini's disturbing movie set during the Second World War in Italy, is a loose adaptation of the 1785 novel of the same name by Marquis deSade. The film centers around four fascists (PaoloBonacelli, GiorgioCataldi, UmbertoPaoloQuintavalle, and AldoValletti) in the time of the fascist Republic of Salò, who kidnap nine young boys and girls and subject them to four months (120 days) of physical, mental, and sexual torture.

Pasolini's gut-wrenching final film was released three weeks after the controversial director's still unsolved murder. Given how devastatingly radical Salò was and the political and socio-historical themes it tackles, it was banned in 1976 in Italy (as well as in other countries for the extremely graphic content it has, though it was released in the U.S. in the following year). Salò deals with political corruption, consumerism, totalitarianism, and sadism. At its core, Pasolini's movie is a deeply nihilistic feature that highlights the cold, sick, and disturbing nihilism prevalent during such dark times.

9 'Funny Games' (1997)

Director: Michael Haneke

Michael Haneke's Austrian psychological horror film follows a disturbed couple of friends, Paul (ArnoFrisch) and Peter (FrankGiering). The two head on a mission to visit a lakeside house. However, this quickly becomes sinister when they take the family (UlrichMühe, SusanneLothar) hostage and subject them to a nightmarish series of abuse and humiliation. What's more? Funny Games breaks the fourth wall in a creepy way that will send the chills up viewers' spines.

Blurring the line between fiction and reality, Haneke's 1997 film is definitely not suitable for younger audiences. Like Salò (though perhaps not as disturbing), the radical home invasion feature, which plays like a horror slasher, is sometimes uncomfortable to sit through, given all the explicit content it features. Funny Games is sick and twisted and everything audiences would expect from such a sadistic and nihilistic narrative. However, viewers can't help but sit down and watch.

8 'American Psycho' (2000)

Director: Mary Harron

Widely beloved by "film bro" cinephiles, this satire of toxic masculinity directed by Mary Harron has garnered a massive cult following its highly successful release, which grossed over $34 million on a $7 million budget. Starring Christian Bale in one of his most memorable movie roles (comically inspired by Tom Cruise), American Psycho blends elements of comedies and horror slashers as it centers around a New York City investment banker who leads a double life as a serial killer.

Based on the 1991 novel by BretEastonEllis, this satirical movie has become a huge part of the meme culture, too; this has mostly to do with Bateman's "sigma male" traits, as TikTok users now call them. Furthermore, Haron's American Psycho conveys messages about the negative aspects of capitalism while providing insight into modern nihilism through its morally nihilistic, self-absorbed protagonist. It is safe to say that Patrick Bate has cemented himself as one of the most memorable characters in the film industry.

7 'Melancholia' (2011)

Director: Lars von Trier

Although any movie by Lars von Trier could easily make it to this list, Melancholia is among the filmmaker's most nihilistic, considering its approach to the themes of the human condition as well as the exploration of the human psyche. Starring Kirsten Dunst (who was honored with the Best Actress Cannes Film Festival award) and Charlotte Gainsbourg, Melancholia provides audiences with a sneak peek inside the minds of two sisters who approach the end of the world in very different ways.

This arthouse, psychological apocalyptic thriller is the second movie in von Trier's unofficially titled Depression Trilogy, which also includes Antichrist and Nymphomaniac. Despite being a somewhat controversial feature (a shocker, coming from the filmmaker), Melancholia is regarded to be one of the best films out there about depression, delivering a harrowing portrayal of the subject matter.

6 'Naked' (1993)

Director: Mike Leigh

Featuring David Thelewis in a tour de force, career-defining performance (an entirely different person from his most popular character, Lupin in the Harry Potter films), Naked is a bleak Mike Leigh effort that offers a compelling character study of a man's descending into his own hell as it follows an unemployed British man. In the film, the pseudo-intellectual Johnny unleashes his anger on strangers during a nighttime journey across London.

With a highly unlikeable, downright terrible character (who is namely both a predator and abuser) at its center, the realistic Naked is a highly apathetic, utterly nihilistic feature that will likely appeal to those who enjoy the genre. Not only is it extremely well executed and sharply written, but it also provides food for thought by shedding light on misogyny and alienation.

5 'No Country for Old Men' (2007)

Directors: The Coen Brothers

Coen Brother's neo-Western crime thriller is one of the most critically acclaimed movies of 2007, being often regarded as the best film by the filmmaker duo. It is based on Cormac McCarthy's 2005 novel and revolves around a man (JoshBrolin) who stumbles upon the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong and takes the cash left behind with him. However, things go south when the terrifying Chigurh (JavierBardem) picks up his trail.

Thanks to its impressive screenplay and fantastic acting performances — namely from Bardem, who delivers his best performance so far — the R-rated, Best Picture-winning No Country for Old Men makes for an unconventional Western that takes an intriguing look at modern America. The Coen Brothers' movie is certainly worth the watch, especially considering how intensely entertaining it is. What makes No Country for Old Men such a nihilistic film is not only, but also Bardem's realistic psychopathic character, who at times feels like a personification of a different variety of ideologies.

4 'There Will Be Blood' (2007)

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

One can always count on Daniel Day-Lewis to deliver a masterclass, career-defining performance in every film he stars, and There Will Be Blood is no exception. This PaulThomasAnderson epic period drama is loosely based on the novel Oil! by Upton Sinclair. The movie follows a silver miner and his son (DillonFreasier) as he later turns into an oilman and embarks on a quest for wealth during the 19th and early 20th centuries Southern California's oil boom.

Thomas Anderson's impeccable movie has become one of the best films of all time — or, at least, the 21st century — providing a masterful character study that delves into the consequences of greed and ambition, shedding light on the morally corrupt that seek wealth and money at all cost. Furthermore, There Will Be Blood offers an interesting portrayal of nihilistic ideologies, with Daniel Plainview's views on the world at its core.

3 'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

Directors: The Coen Brothers

The second Coen Brothers movie on this list, The Big Lebowski, centers around the laid-back "the Dude," played by Jeff Bridges in one of his most iconic roles, who just happens to have the same name as a millionaire whose wife owes a lot of dangerous people a bunch of money. Needless to say, this does not end well for Dude, as he accidentally spirals into the Los Angeles underworld.

Depicting modern nihilism and its effects, the Coen Brothers' fan-favorite movie is certainly a popular choice when it comes to the subject — in fact, this cult classic comedy movie (that just gets better with age) even gave rise to a semi-religious philosophy often referred to as Dudeism. Naturally, it is only right to include it on this list. The Big Lebowski is a hilarious and engaging comedy in its entirety, with its eccentric characters and soundtrack being the subject of various praise.

2 'Woman in the Dunes' (1964)

Director: Hiroshi Teshigahara

Kyôko Kishida is an unnamed widow who lives alone in a house at the bottom of the sandpit in Hiroshi Teshigahara's bizarre film, found by the movie's protagonist (EijiOkada), an entomologist on vacation who becomes trapped with her. As Niki plots his escape, the woman is forced by the villagers to dig the sand that they sell to nearby cities.

With an adapted screenplay by Kōbō Abe from his 1962 novel, Woman in the Dunes was rightfully nominated for two Academy Awards: Best Direction and Best Foreign Language Film; it is considered one of the best Japanese movies of all time, and earns a spot among the best features of the 1960s, too. With stunning camerawork, Kishida's breathtaking, poetic, and downright symbolic piece of cinema compellingly deals with alienation and nihilism.

1 'Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb' (1964)

Director: Stanley Kubrick

It is not surprising that Stanley Kubrick's Dr. Strangelove is on this list. The top-notch war comedy revolves around an American general, portrayed by the talented PeterSellers, who orders a bombing attack on the Soviet Union. As expected, this sets off a chain of events and even leads to a nuclear holocaust, which a war room packed with politicians and generals desperately tries to prevent.

Released in the same year as Woman in the Dunes, Kubrick's astounding film was rightfully nominated for Best Picture. The highly influential Dr. Strangelove endures one of the most iconic satires in cinema, as it analyzes the nihilism and absurdities of the Cold War while offering audiences a thoroughly engaging, out-of-the-box narrative. Ranked twenty-sixth in the American Film Institute's list of the best American movies, the 1964 film is well worth a look.

