Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss the movies they love but feel like no one else has seen. Most movie fans can relate. There's one obscure, largely-unknown film that we adore but few other people have even heard of.

The Redditors came up with some interesting picks, including horrors that are hard to find and a few TV movies that vanished into the ether. These selections are perfect for a deep dive into obscure cinema.

10 'Time Share' (2000)

Nastassja Kinski and Timothy Dalton star in this TV movie about two families, the Ryans and the Monroes, who mistakenly find themselves double-booked for the same vacation time-share condo. What begins as a simple mix-up quickly escalates into a comedic battle for control over the sought-after accommodation. Their idyllic vacation turns into a chaotic adventure as the families clash and scheme to gain the upper hand.

"I never see anybody mention this movie when people are discussing movies/[TV] shows from our childhoods and I'm starting to think it only exists in my mind lmao," said user MPSD3. The movie was actually a hit on the Fox Family Channel when it came out but has since largely been forgotten.

9 'The Wraith' (1986)

Charlie Sheen leads this sci-fi as Jake Kesey, also known as The Wraith. He's a mysterious young man who returns from the dead to seek vengeance on a group of street racers led by Packard Walsh (Nick Cassavetes). With his sleek and futuristic car, The Wraith challenges the gang members to deadly races, eliminating them one by one.

"Whether intentional or not, The Wraith has pretty much the same plot as the Clint Eastwood film High Plains Drifter, only the Eastwood film is set in the Wild West, and The Wraith is set in the then-current 1980s," said Redditor Corrosive-Knights.

8 'Buffalo '66' (1998)

Buffalo '66 is an independent drama directed by Vincent Gallo, who also stars as the troubled Billy Brown. After being released from prison, Billy kidnaps a young tap dancer named Layla (Christina Ricci) and forces her to pose as his wife during a visit to his estranged parents. As their unconventional relationship unfolds, secrets from Billy's past gradually come to light.

"[Gallo's sophomore film] Brown Bunny gets all the hype due to the [Roger] Ebert thrashing [...] but this was Gallo's directorial debut," said user laterdude. "My brother & I used to quote this movie all the time," said Redditor JustAboutAlright.

7 'Somewhere in Time' (1980)

Richard (Christopher Reeve) is a playwright who becomes enchanted with a photograph of Elise (Jane Seymour), a beautiful actress from the early 20th century. Determined to meet her, he discovers a way to time travel back to 1912. They fall in love, but numerous obstacles stand in their way.

"I love this movie! It made me want to go to Mackinac Island," said user dingleberry_mustache. "Beautiful soundtrack. Super dated and creepy premise though," replied Redditor medietic.

6 'The Peanut Butter Solution' (1985)

The story follows centers on Michael (Mathew Mackay), a young boy who encounters a gang of mischievous ghosts. The spirits give him an illness that causes his hair to fall out and then trick him into using a peanut butter-based concoction to grow it back. However, the kids soon find that their hair is growing unstoppably, causing all kinds of problems.

"[The Peanut Butter Solution] is basically 'what if we took a theoretical children’s nightmare, but made it into a movie?' said user ShadwChsr. "That scene where the guy gets his hair attacked by a pack of dogs is f---ing terrifying," agreed Redditor Steepleofknives83.

5 'The Morning After' (1986)

The Morning After is a lesser-known film by legendary director Sidney Lumet, perhaps most famous for 12 Angry Men. Jane Fonda plays Alex, a washed-up, alcoholic actress who wakes up one morning to find a dead man in her bed. Unable to remember the previous night's events, she becomes embroiled in a sinister plot as she tries to uncover the truth and clear her name.

As Alex navigates the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, she encounters Turner Kendall (Jeff Bridges), a charming stranger who offers to help her. "Creepiest movie I saw for years," said user CapableTangelo1970. "It was sooooo bizarre and unnerving at the time. Completely thrown and the seemingly innocuous title didn't help."

4 'Pulse' (1988)

Pulse is a horror movie about a young couple, Bill (Cliff De Young) and Ellen (Roxanne Hart), who move into a new house. After a series of strange occurrences, they discover that a malevolent force is at work in their home. With the help of a parapsychologist, they must unravel the mystery and confront the vengeful spirit before it consumes them.

"A visiting son tries to warn his father and stepmother that they are being menaced by a living and intelligent pulse of electricity that moves from house to house and terrorizes the residents therein. The music is great and the multiple physical effects shots of electronics melting and sparking scared the hell out of me as a young lad," said Redditor TriscuitCracker.

3 'Renaissance Man' (1994)

Advertising executive Bill Rago (Danny DeVito) loses his job, so, to make ends meet, he takes on a teaching position in the U.S. Army, where he is assigned to a group of young recruits who are struggling academically. Determined to inspire his students, Rago introduces them to the works of William Shakespeare, using the timeless themes and characters to teach them life lessons.

"A 1994 film where Danny DeVito teaches Shakespeare to GIs. A young Marky Mark is in it too. I remember it being on cable channels a bunch growing up. Always thought it was decently funny, but I swear no one's ever heard of it," said user Rough-n-TumbleDryLow.

2 'Made in Heaven' (1987)

Mike (Timothy Hutton) dies prematurely and arrives in Heaven. There, he falls in love with another soul Annie (Kelly McGillis). However, their love is cut short when Mike is given the chance to be reborn on Earth. Determined to reunite with Annie, he embarks on a cosmic adventure across different time periods and locations, searching for his true love.

"Local TV stations used to run this film incessantly but nobody ever mentions it anymore these days. I've always found it a fascinating film. It plays with the themes of reincarnation, free will, fate, and destiny in interesting ways I don't see today. The way it's played by Hutton is heartbreakingly relatable for anyone who's felt aimless and lost in life at times too," said u/bravetailor.

1 'Drop Dead Gorgeous' (1999)

Drop Dead Gorgeous is a dark comedy that satirizes beauty pageants. It follows Amber Atkins (Kirsten Dunst), an aspiring pageant contestant who becomes entangled in a web of cutthroat rivalry and sabotage. The cast is terrific across the board, including Denise Richards, Allison Janney, and Amy Adams in her film debut.

"It's my favorite movie ever. I've watched it a million times and no one has ever heard of it. It's filmed documentary style and there are hilarious little nuggets that you need a second or third watch to catch. My love for the movie endures," said Redditor goodinsmallbatches.

