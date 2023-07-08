Some films leave such a great lasting impression they stand alone as masterpieces. These films captivated audiences so much that creating a sequel risks diluting the film's magic.

Reddit users in this thread shared different movies with endings so satisfactory that producing a sequel would be antithetical. Even though the films were enjoyable and extremely special, they are not worth tarnishing with a sequel.

10 'Dredd' (2012)

Based on the comic book series 2000 AD, the film is set in a dystopian future where society has crumbled, and Judge Dredd (Karl Urban) is the judge, jury, and executioner amidst the chaos. The film became popular as it stayed true to the original comic book, as well as Karl Urban's performance as Judge Dredd.

RELATED: 11 Sci-Fi Classics That Were Considered Box Office Bombs

However, despite its popularity, one Reddit user, pm8rsh88, said that as much as they wanted one, "it's been so long now that the Karl Urban film works amazing as a one-off." Another user added that while they could make more films based on the character, they should never make a direct sequel to Karl Urban's Dredd.

9 'Napoleon Dynamite' (2004)

Named one of the best sleeper hit movies, Napoleon Dynamite revolves around Napoleon Dynamite (Jon Heder), a socially awkward teenager who navigates the challenges of high school life. The film's deadpan humor, quirky characters, and nostalgic portrayal of small-town life made the film popular.

Although the film became a cult hit, some Reddit users like SeAndre_3000 said that it's such a unique and uplifting movie with the perfect ending, adding that there is "no point in risking tarnishing it with a sequel. After all, the film's charm lies in its standalone nature.

8 'Forrest Gump' (1994)

Starring Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump, the film revolves around him during significant historical events and his perspectives. The film won viewers over as it had heartwarming storytelling that explored the themes of love, friendship, and destiny.

RELATED: From 'Harry Potter' to 'Forrest Gump': 10 Iconic Movies Adapted From Books

As the film ended with wrapping up Forrest's life story, audiences already got a sense of closure. Forrest Gump never got a direct sequel, but a few Reddit users were okay with that. For instance, Reddit user ChrisNYC70said that they are glad they didn't go with the sequel idea.

7 'The Breakfast Club' (1985)

Released in 1985, The Breakfast Club was one of the great hangout movies. The film was set in a high school on a Saturday detention, bringing together five diverse students, described as the brain, the athlete, the basket case, the princess, and the criminal. The Breakfast Club became a cult classic mainly for its witty dialogue and for portraying the complexities of teenage life.

However, despite it being a cult classic, Reddit user BullDude4u named The Breakfast Club as a movie that should never have a sequel. Therefore, the film could be best appreciated as a standalone masterpiece that audiences continue to love watching.

6 'The Revenant' (2015)

Set in the 1820s American frontier, The Revenant follows Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio), a fur trapper that was left for dead after a brutal bear attack. Viewers watched as Hugh went on a treacherous journey of survival to track down those who betrayed him. The powerful performances and stunning cinematography of the harsh wilderness made the film popular.

RELATED: 11 Movies Like 'The Northman' to Watch Next For More Dark Revenge Stories

Ultimately, the film ends with Hugh finding closure and a resolution to his personal quest. Reddit user narcdup1 said that The Revenant "perfectly ends up the story" and gives the perfect amount of backstory, that it "doesn't need a prequel/sequel".

5 'Interstellar' (2014)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Interstellar was a film with many philosophical sci-fi adventures. The film starred Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway, and it is set in a near-future Earth plagued by government catastrophe. From there, a team of astronauts embarks on a journey to save humanity.

The film left audiences sparking discussions and pondering on the vastness of the universe, making it an enriching movie. Reddit user PeteTownsendPTsaid that they'd "love and devour a sequel," but they say it's such a wholesome movie on its own.

4 'The Road' (2009)

Image via Dimension Films

Based on the novel by Cormac McCarthy, The Road follows a father and son's journey through a barren landscape, and audiences watch as they strive to survive and maintain their humanity. Audiences were captured by the film's bleak and haunting portrayal of a devastated world.

RELATED: 10 Post-Apocalyptic Movies That Don't Have Zombies In Them

Overall, The Road ended with a bittersweet ending, especially since the viewers watched the emotional bond between the father and son, portrayed by Viggo Mortensen and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Reddit user UnfinishedThings named The Road as the film to not get a sequel saying that "The story is told" and "we don't need to know what happened to the boy afterwards."

3 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

Image Via 20th Century Studios

The Princess Bride tells the story of Westley's (Cary Elwes) quest to rescue his true love, Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright). The film's timeless charm and popularity made The Princess Bride a classic comedy movie that just get better with age.

As the movie ended with a complete and satisfying story, wrapping up all the character arcs, the audience got the closure they needed. A Reddit user named The Princess Bride as a film that doesn't need a sequel, and also says that it shouldn't be rebooted either.

2 'Fight Club' (1999)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Starring Edward Norton and Brad Pitt, the film revolves around a disaffected office worker (Norton) who forms an underground fight club with the mysterious soap salesman Tyler Durden (Pitt). Fight Club's slick style and charismatic leads captured audiences while also being a potent critique of consumerism and toxic masculinity.

RELATED: 10 Movies Like 'Fight Club' For More Cinematic Angst

The film ended with a powerful and shocking conclusion that shocked audiences. However, Reddit user blackmagicman named Fight Club as a film that should never get a sequel.

1 'Inception' (2010)

Inception follows the story of a skilled thief, Dom (Leonardo DiCaprio), where he enters peoples' dreams to obtain or implant information. On top of this mind-bending narrative of Inception, audiences were grasped by its stunning visuals.

Although the film left room for interpretation and discussion, some fans say that they don't want a sequel. For instance, Reddit user trylobyte says that the "ambiguous ending of Inception is just perfect." They also said that if there were to be a spin-off series, there should be nothing related to Dom's fate or the other characters.

KEEP READING: 'Avatar' and 9 Other Movie Endings Ruined by Their Sequels, According to Reddit