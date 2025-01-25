Today's entertainment industry has become obsessed with remaking or rebooting popular films from the last century and updating their stories to recapture the spark that made them so successful and memorable. Some worked, others failed spectacularly, but whether you love them or hate them, there are a few movies that are just too perfect to remake.

Below are ten iconic and beloved cinematic masterpieces that Hollywood should leave untouched. These classics are truly timeless, and have had a lasting impact on cinema and pop culture that continues even today. They've captivated us with their thrilling stories, and created a sense of wonder and amazement that simply can never be replicated. From epic blockbusters to best picture winners, here are ten movies that nobody wants to see a remake of.

10 'Citizen Kane' (1941)

Directed by Orson Welles