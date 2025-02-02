What is it about sequels and spinoffs that audiences seem to love these days? For years, especially recently, sequels have become all the rage as they are churned out left and right. Just by looking back on last year, most of the highest-grossing movies of 2024 were sequels, and it seems people can't get enough of them. Maybe every popular film should get a sequel, right?

Well, a sequel doesn't seem necessary for the following ten iconic movies below. These perfect classics told the stories they wanted to tell and did them flawlessly. Trying to continue the story wouldn't be as good or simply wouldn't work, and any attempt would just be a cash grab trying to milk these films' success. Some of these tell open-and-shut stories; others have incredible cliffhangers, but all tell incredible tales that don't have to keep going. From kid's flicks and blockbusters to horror classics and Best Picture winners, here are ten movies nobody wants to see a sequel to.

10 'The Goonies' (1985)

Directed by Richard Donner