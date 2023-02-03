Awards season is the perfect opportunity to reflect on the best and worst movies ever made. Sometimes, the line between good and bad art is incredibly thin. Many Oscar nominees have been widely panned by critics and viewers alike. The Oscars and the Golden Raspberry Awards show the sheer range of cinematic achievement (or lack thereof) in a given year.

Some, like Joker, are still considered exceptional movies by wide fan bases. Others, like Con-Air, have become cult classics over time. It is quite the contrast to see the same movie nominated for Hollywood's top prize and its silliest.

1 'Yentl' (1983)

Yentl is about a young Jewish woman who wants to study the Talmud. Starring Barbra Streisand and Mandy Patinkin, the movie is based on the short story "Yentl the Yeshiva Boy." It is a delightful feminist campy romp that people have gradually come to appreciate more.

The movie was nominated for several Oscars at the 1983 Academy Awards. It ultimately came away with a win for Best Original Score. Unfortunately, Streisand was nominated for a Razzie for Worst Actress this same year.

2 'Joker' (2019)

DC Comics had its moment with Joker. Rather than featuring massive team-ups and CGI villains, this was a dark meditation on the lack of mental health resources and the massive divide between the wealthy and the working class. This movie re-invented what a comic book movie could be.

As the titular character, Joaquin Phoenix received the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2020. Joker was also nominated for the Razzie for Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property. With all the carnage the story caused the fictional city of Gotham, it's hard to argue.

3 'Pearl Harbor' (2001)

Pearl Harbor is a World War II romance that follows two friends and a wild love triangle. The melodrama made the movie a box office success, even as critics and viewers found it to be a mixed bag overall. The movie focuses significantly more on romance than the backdrop of history.

The movie was nominated for six Razzies and was nominated for four Oscars: ironically, out of all the awards it was nominated for, it did walk away with an Academy Award for Best Sound Editing. It is also the only movie directed by Michael Bay to date to win an Academy Award.

4 'Armageddon' (1998)

Armageddon is a classic 1990s sci-fi action thriller. Heavy on the action and light on the plot, this movie captured everything about this unique genre. Bruce Willis led this motley crew of oil drillers tasked with saving the planet from an incoming asteroid.

At the 1998 Academy Awards, the movie picked up five nominations, including one for Steve Tyler's power ballad, "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing." Sadly, Willis won the Razzie for Worst Actor the same year. The movie was nominated for seven Razzies overall, including Michael Bay for Worst Director and Ben Affleck and Liv Tyler as Worst Screen Couple.

5 'Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace' (1999)

While the Star Wars franchise is still going strong with entries like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor, the prequels were their own brand of chaos. Before the internet hubbub around the sequel series, Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace kicked off its own brand of controversy.

The Phantom Menace picked up three Academy Award nominations, including Best Sound Effects Editing, Best Visual Effects, and Best Sound. This wasn't enough to protect the movie from seven Razzie nominations, including for Worst Picture, Worst Director, and Worst Screenplay. Most controversially, child actor Jake Lloyd was nominated for Worst Actor.

6 'Con Air' (1997)

So much can be said about what makes Con Air a work of art. The movie stars Nicolas Cage, John Cusack, and John Malkovich: that alone says so much. Con Air embodies the 1990s action flick in the most chaotic way.

Dianne Warren's "How Do I Live Without You" was nominated for Best Original Song and Worst Original Song. The movie was also honored with the Razzie for Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property.

7 'Flashdance' (1983)

Flashdance capitalized on the 1980s dance drama craze, adding to an impressive line of projects, including the likes of Footloose and Purple Rain. Jennifer Beals stars as a teenager passionate about fulfilling her dream to become a dancer. Despite having no formal training, she never gives up on her dream.

Irena Cara's classic hit, "Flashdance... What a Feeling" was appropriately honored with the award for Best Original Song. Unfortunately, the folks at the Razzies weren't fans of the movie's script, giving Tom Hedley and Joe Eszterhas a nomination for Worst Screenplay.

8 'Wall Street' (1987)

Greed wasn't always good for Oliver Stone's Wall Street. Starring Michael Douglas and Charlie Sheen, the movie is a time capsule of how American capitalism was perceived in the 1980s. It was a fictional inside look at the system that keeps America running.

The movie was generally well-received by critics. Wall Street came away with one major win at each of the Academy Awards and Golden Raspberry Awards, respectively. Douglas was crowned Best Actor for his performance: Daryl Hannah came away with the Razzie for Worst Actress.

9 'The Last Temptation of Christ' (1988)

Martin Scorsese's The Last Temptation of Christ is just one in a long list of impressive projects from a great artistic mind. Recounting the life of Jesus Christ, the movie caused a lot of drama when it was released. It stars Willem Dafoe and Barbara Hershey and features David Bowie as Pontius Pilate.

Scorsese was nominated for Best Director for his achievement with this movie. By contrast, Harvey Keitel was nominated for Worst Supporting Actor for his role as Judas Iscariot.

10 'The Godfather Part III' (1990)

The Godfather is one of the most iconic franchises of all time. Sadly, it hit a snag in the final film of the trilogy. The Godfather Part III is widely regarded as the least impressive of this movie trilogy that has left a lasting legacy on film.

Despite its flaws, the movie was nominated for several Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. Sofia Coppola was doubly disrespected, winning Razzies for Worst Supporting Actress and Worst New Star.

