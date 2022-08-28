Nothing better than Philly! As one of the most historic, populated, and influential cities in the United States, Philadelphia has had its fair share of movies filmed and set in the Philadelphia neighborhoods. In regard to television, Philadelphia has been widely recognized. Shows like Abbott Elementary, The Goldbergs, and (of course) It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia showcase the Eagles’ home for the world to see.

In terms of film, there have been numerous movies both set and filmed in Philadelphia, and there are many that go down in history for their showcase of the City of Brotherly Love.

'The Blob' (1958)

The Blob is a classic horror flick based in the Allentown and Downingtown areas near Philadelphia. In the film, an extraterrestrial blob terrorizes the Philadelphia suburbs, and the citizens must outrun and outsmart the creature to destroy it before it destroys everyone and everything they love.

RELATED: 10 Classic, Black & White Horror Movies You Can Watch Now

The film is one of the most famous films in the history of cinematography, and there are many tributes, reenactments, and filming locations still available to visit in the Philadelphia area. The film is so important to Philadelphian culture that the mascot for the USFL in Philadelphia is a reddish-purple creature titled “the Blob!”

'Concrete Cowboy' (2020)

Concrete Cowboy was a 2020 Netflix original film starring Idris Elba and Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin. The movie was produced by Elba and is based on the book titled Ghetto Cowboy by Greg Neri. In the film, Cole (McLaughlin) is driven to live with his estranged father in Philadelphia after acting out in school. His father is a part of the urban horse riding culture in Philadelphia, where groups like the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club focus on inner-city horsemanship in Philadelphia.

The movie is a wonderful watch and really showcases a different type of culture—horse culture, that is—that many movie-watchers would not think to take place in an urban setting. Better yet, a majority of the supporting characters in the film are played by real members of the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club!

'National Treasure' (2004)

Image via Disney

National Treasure is by far one of the best family-friendly adventure films that also explores the foundations of how the United States was formed. In National Treasure, Nicolas Cage plays Benjamin Franklin Gates, a historian in search of a long-lost treasure hidden by the American Freemasons during the American Revolutionary War. In order to find the treasure, he must find a map. And that map is within the Declaration of Independence (written and signed in Philadelphia), which they miraculously steal.

RELATED: ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’: Cast, Teaser, and Everything We Know So Far

The map points to Trinity Church in Philadelphia, and Benjamin and the rest of his treasure-hunters outrun a rival team throughout the historic district of Philadelphia. They go through Independence Hall, one of the most important national landmarks located in Philadelphia.

'Baby Mama' (2008)

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler unite in this romantic comedy film about two women who must work together for the other to have a child. Kate Holbrook (Fey), a successful businesswoman who is unable to conceive a child, hires Angie Ostrowski, a South Philly woman to become her surrogate mother.

While the film is not set within the inner city of Philadelphia, they filmed numerous scenes in and around the city. Additionally, having a character from South Philadelphia was huge, since Philadelphian characters are greatly underrepresented, especially in comedies—and by two women from SNL!

'The Irishman' (2019)

While this film may not scream “Brotherly Love!” in the way everyone thinks, a movie about mob bosses and hitmen in the Mafia might display that type of love in other ways. The Irishman is a 2019 film set in 1950s Philadelphia about a truck driver who becomes a hitman (Robert De Niro) after getting involved with mob boss Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci).

The movie is a stunning crime drama and is not for the faint of heart. While it does have rather intense and frightening plot points, the film touches on the true history of the Mafia in Philadelphia and the way mobsters influence culture.

'Hustle' (2022)

Hustle is a 2022 drama film starring Adam Sandler, who plays an NBA scout for the Philadelphia 76ers who discovers a talented basketball player in Spain and tries to train him for the NBA. The film goes in-depth about their relationship and the struggles and hardships they encounter in the very ambitious process of trying out for the NBA, but the film showcases one of the most important sports in Philadelphia: basketball.

RELATED: The 11 Best Adam Sandler Performances

The Philadelphia 76ers have absolutely dominated the attention in Philadelphia, although they are often upstaged by the Philadelphia Eagles and occasionally the Flyers. But one thing about Philadelphians is that they love their sports—and boy, do they take them seriously. Hustle does a wonderful job of representing a crucial part of Philadelphia’s culture—and Sandler’s performance is phenomenal.

'Rocky' Franchise

Image via United Artists

Of course, nothing says Philadelphia besides hoagies, cheese steaks, and Rocky! By far the most famous movie to take place in Philadelphia is Rocky, and the cultural imprint the film has had on the city is outrageous.

The Art Museum steps that Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) climbed while training and frequented by tourists daily, and there is even a giant statue of the fictional character on full display! The movie showcased the diligence, strength, and resilience that are at the heart of every Philadelphian.

NEXT: 10 Underrated Movies About New York City