New At-Home Releases Include ‘Fantasy Island’ & ‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’

The times they are a-changin’. Turns out that when a global pandemic forces movie theaters around the world to close, production companies are more than happy, willing, and able to get their movies into the hands of homebodies faster than the traditional theater release windows allowed. So while we get used to commercials and trailer proclaiming “In Theaters and At-Home Soon”, we’re aiming to keep you up to date with the latest home video releases, some of which will be the typical digital/physical distribution following theatrical releases, and some of which will be the first time that most audiences get to see the title in question at all.

We’re closing out month with a transition state of sorts: Sonic the Hedgehog and Bad Boys for Life, which were among the last to enjoy a normal theatrical release pre-COVID-19, will arrive on home video tomorrow, Tuesday March 31st. The same can be said for Impractical Jokers: The Movie, which arrives appropriately on Wednesday, April 1st, a.k.a. April Fools Day. Those movies are then followed by new, wide releases Never Rarely Sometimes Never, Storm Boy, and Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island.

Here’s a brief look at the next week in at-home/VOD movie releases, followed by more details below:

Tomorrow / Tuesday 3/31:

Wednesday 4/1:

Impractical Jokers: The Movie

Friday 4/3:

Monday 4/6:

Storm Boy

Tuesday 4/14:

Fantasy Island

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

NBCUniversal has announced their specialty film label Focus Features’ latest title Never Rarely Sometimes Always, an urgent and poignant drama, will be re-released at home on demand for viewers next Friday, April 3rd. The film had originally opened theatrically on March 13th. Eliza Hittman’s critically acclaimed, multi award-winning film will be available to rent at participating on-demand services for $19.99.

After premiering at the Sundance Film Festival and walking away with a Special Jury award, Never Rarely Sometimes Always went on to win the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at the Berlin International Film Festival, and currently holds an acclaimed 99% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The title is the second from Focus Features to take this model, along with Autumn De Wilde’s reimagining of Jane Austen’s classic Emma, which was available on demand along with Universal’s The Hunt and The Invisible Man on March 20th. Joining these previously released films on April 3rd, Never Rarely Sometimes Always will be available on demand for a 48 hour viewing period.

Written and directed by Eliza Hittman, the film is an intimate portrayal of two teenage girls in rural Pennsylvania. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn (Sidney Flanigan) and her cousin Skylar (Talia Ryder) embark across state lines to New York City on a fraught journey of friendship, bravery and compassion.

Never Rarely Sometimes Always is produced by Academy Award-winner Adele Romanski (Moonlight) and Sara Murphy under their and executive producer Barry Jenkins’ production banner PASTEL. The film was developed by BBC Films who also co-financed production alongside Tango Entertainment and Mutressa Movies. Executive producers are Rose Garnett for BBC Films, Tim Headington and Lia Buman for Tango Entertainment, Elika Portnoy and Alex Orlovsky for Mutressa Movies.

Storm Boy

Lightbulb Film Distribution are excited to share the official trailer and poster for upcoming family film, Storm Boy which will be coming to Digital Download from April 6th.

Based on the international best-selling book, Storm Boy is a timeless story of unconditional friendship. Starring Geoffrey Rush (The King’s Speech, Shakespeare In Love) and Jai Courtney (Divergent, Suicide Squad).

When Michael Kingley (Rush), a retired businessman, sees images from his past that he can’t explain, he is forced to recall his childhood memories and how, as a boy, he rescued and raised an orphaned pelican, Mr Percival.

The film will be available across all major Digital Download platforms – including Sky Store, Virgin Media, Apple TV, Amazon and Google Play – from April 6th.

Fantasy Island

In Blumhouse’s FANTASY ISLAND, the enigmatic Mr. Roarke (Michael Peña) makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives.

Directed by Jeff Wadlow, Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island is written by Jeff Wadlow & Chris Roach & Jillian Jacobs and is produced by Jason Blum, Marc Toberoff and Jeff Wadlow.

BLU-RAY, DVD AND DIGITAL BONUS MATERIALS:

Deleted Scenes

Unrated and theatrical versions of the movie included

Unrated Director and Cast Commentary: Audio commentary by Director Jeff Wadlow and Cast (Unrated Version Only)

CAST AND CREW

Director: Jeff Wadlow

Written By: Jeff Wadlow & Chris Roach & Jillian Jacobs

Producers: Jason Blum, Marc Toberoff, Jeff Wadlow

Executive Producers: Couper Samuelson, Jeanette Volturno

Cast: Michael Peña (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Maggie Q (Divergent), Lucy Hale (TV’s “Pretty Little Liars”), Austin Stowell (Battle of the Sexes), Jimmy O. Yang (TV’s Silicon Valley), Portia Doubleday (Carrie), Ryan Hansen (TV’s Veronica Mars), and Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy)