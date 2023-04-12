Look no further if you find yourself hankering for a great new horror-watching experience. Shudder is the best streaming platform to scratch that itch with its vast catalog of a variety of horror movies spanning decades. Shudder hosts “Halfway to Halloween” annually during the month of April, for those who simply cannot wait until October. Some people celebrate “Christmas in July,” and others celebrate the month of April as “Halfway to Halloween.” This article will help you navigate all the best that Shudder has to offer this month.

Slasher: Ripper (2023)

Available on: New Episodes Every Thursday

Director: Adam MacDonald | Creator: Ian Carpenter & Aaron Martin | Sub-Genres: Slasher, Anthology Series

Cast: Eric McCormack, Paula Brancati, Gabriel Darku, Salvatore Antonio, Lisa Berry, Sabrina Grdevich, Clare McConnell, Thom Allison, Daniel Kash, Sadie Laflamme-Snow

The fifth season in the Slasher franchise will transport viewers back to the 1800s, hence the new season’s name, Slasher: Ripper. The horror anthology series features a different theme with each season, much like the American Horror Storyseries. The first two episodes are directed by Adam MacDonald (Backcountry), and written by Ian Carpenter and Aaron Martin, both of whom had previously collaborated in writing Terror Train.

This season follows a new mysterious killer called “The Widow” who plagues the rich and powerful in Toronto in the 19th century. Teaming up with Detective Kenneth Rijkers (Gabriel Darku), the first murder victim’s wife, Regina Simcoe (Clare McConnell) wants to find her husband’s killer and stop their reign of terror. Episodes will be released weekly, but it’s still unclear if this season will have 8 episodes (like the previous four seasons) or start a new pattern with only 6 episodes this season.

Kids vs. Aliens (2023)

Available on: April 14

Director: Jason Eisener | Runtime: 75 minutes | Sub-Genres: Sci-fi

Cast: Asher Grayson, Calem MacDonald, Dominic Mariche, Emma Vickers, Phoebe Rex

Kids vs. Aliens is a sure fit for anyone who is into science-fiction horror. This is the second spin-off from the V/H/S franchise, based on the segment “Slumber Party Alien Abduction,” and is once again directed by Jason Eisner and co-written by Eisner and John Davies. The two of them have collaborated in the past on Hobo With A Shotgun, a movie based on a mock trailer that they created for Quentin Tarantino’s Grindhouse.

In this movie, bloodthirsty aliens invade and attack a group of kids at a large slumber party, and two siblings who were previously at war with each other have to team up in order to save their lives. Starring Dominic Mariche (Are You Afraid of the Dark?), Phoebe Rex (The Last Divide), and Calem MacDonald (Moonshine), this new alien survival movie will be out of this world.

From Black (2023)

Available on: April 28

Director: Thomas Marchese | Runtime: 100 minutes | Sub-Genres: Supernatural

Cast: Anna Camp, Jennifer Lafleur, John Ales, Travis Hammer, Richi Montgomery

Directed by Thomas Marchese (Fallen) and co-written by Marchese and Jessub Flower (Cenote), From Black follows a recovering drug addict, played by Anna Camp, who had lost her young son 5 years prior. When a stranger approaches her and informs her that there’s a way she can bring him back by performing a certain ritual, she decides she has nothing to lose. Not unlike the two 2016 films The Other Side of the Door, and A Dark Song, this movie tests the limits of how far a mother is willing to go to be reunited with her child. This isn’t the first time the Pitch Perfectactress has delved into the realm of horror, as she was also in the Creepshow television series reboot in 2020.

Boulet Brothers’ Halfway to Halloween TV Special (2023)

Available on: April 25

Director: Nathan Noyes, Michael Varrati | Sub-Genres: Variety Special

Cast: Dracmorda Boulet, Swanthula Boulet, David Dastmalchian, Matthew Lillard, Kevin Smith, Emily Hampshire, Taran Killam, Jorge Garcia, Steve Agee

The Boulet Brothers are best known for their reality show drag competition, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, which features drag artists that showcase a dark, horror-inspired drag theme. They were recently featured on the cover page of Fangoria’s horror magazine in 2022, earning them the title of “Horror’s New Icons.”

The scripted variety show will mimic the age of classic holiday-themed variety shows, the special will feature musical performances, scripted skits, and guest appearances from other horror icons including but not limited to Matthew Lillard (Scream), David Dastmalchian (Boston Strangler), Kevin Smith (Tusk), the Satanic doo-wop band Twin Temple, several former contestants from The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, and other guests who have not yet been confirmed.

What Josiah Saw (2021)

Available: Now

Director: Vincent Grashaw | Runtime: 120 minutes | Sub-Genres: Souther Gothic, Psychological

Cast: Robert Patrick, Nick Stahl, Scott Haze, Kelli Garner, Jake Weber, Tony Hale, Ronnie Gene Blevins

This psychological horror movie is directed by Vincent Grashaw (And Then I Go) and written by Robert Alan Dilts. What Josiah Saw starts off with the damaged Graham family at their remote family farmhouse, struggling to face their haunted past as it slowly resurfaces. Adult twins Eli and Mary (played by Nick Stahl and Kelli Garner, respectively) return to their family home to be met with their younger mentally disabled brother Tommy (Scott Haze), who still regularly converses and interacts with their father, Josiah (Robert Patrick) despite the fact that he has been dead for decades. If you’re a fan of Hereditary or other slow-burn horror movies that focus on generational trauma, add this one to your watch list.

Kandisha (2020)

Available: Now

Director: Alexandre Bustillo | Runtime: 85 minutes | Sub-Genres: Supernatural

Cast: Mériem Sarolie, Walid Afkir, Suzy Bemba, Bakary Diombera, Sandor Funtek, Félix Glaux-Delporto, Dylan Krief, Mathilde Lamusse, Nassim Lyes, Samarcande Saadi

Prepare for an international cinematic field trip, the French horror movie Kandisha, co-written and co-directed by Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury, is based on Moroccan folklore. After she is physically abused by her boyfriend, Amélie (Mathilde Lamusse) and two of her girlfriends summon the spirit of Kandisha, a vengeful entity in Moroccan legends. Kandisha kills the boyfriend but is not satisfied with only one sacrifice and begins to target other men in the three girls’ families. With assistance from an Islamic spiritualist, the three friends have to band together to save the lives of their fathers and brothers before Kandisha claims them all.

Magic (1978)

Available: Now

Director: Richard Attenborough | Runtime: 107 minutes | Sub-Genres: Psychological

Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Ann-Margret, Burgess Meredith, Ed Lauter, E.J. André, Jerry Houser, David Ogden-Stiers, Lillian Randolph

This 1978 gem was added to Shudder earlier this month, and it deserves recognition. Starring a very young Anthony Hopkins as the main character, Charles “Corky” Withers. Corky is a struggling magician who introduces “Fats,” a ventriloquist dummy, to his routine and becomes an instant hit. His agent tries to set him up with a contract to host his own television show, but Corky instead retreats to his hometown in the Catskill Mountains because he wants to avoid the required psychological evaluation for the television show.

It’s revealed that he has severe mental issues, and cannot control Fats, as he is a physical manifestation of Corky’s alter-ego or id. Back in his hometown, he reunites with an old crush of his from high school, Peggy (Ann-Margret). Fats becomes jealous and possessive, and the line becomes blurred regarding who is really in control… the man or the puppet? If you enjoyed the movie Hide and Seek starring Robert DeNiro and Dakota Fanning, it’s worth your time to give this movie a shot. Who would ever think that Anthony Hopkins could play such a realistic psychopath… at least he doesn’t eat anybody in this movie.

As you enjoy your “Halfway to Halloween” month, be sure to give some of these movies and shows a watch and stay tuned for a new article next month that will highlight the best that Shudder has to offer!