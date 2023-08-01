August is an odd month for horror fans. The summer heat still lingers, but the promise of the “Spooky Season” hovers over the horizon. Many people look forward to and long for the warmth and sunshine that summertime brings, but often find themselves ready for it to be done and over with come August. Horror aficionados simply cannot wait for the chill to return to the air, for the leaves to start turning bright shades of orange, yellow, and red, and for the horrors that await come October.

Shudder is adding two original films this month, in addition to a few domestic and international films that will make you reconsider turning all the lights off at night. This article will guide you toward your next nightmare while you wait for days filled with flannels, candles, and pumpkins!

Tower. A Bright Day (2017)

Available on: August 7

Director: Jagoda Szelc | Runtime: 106 minutes | Sub-Genres: Mystery, Drama

Cast: Anna Krotoska, Malgorzata Szczerbowska, Anna Zubrzycki

This Polish drama-thriller is Jagoda Szelc’s feature debut as a writer and director. Tower. A Bright Day follows Mula (Anna Krotoska) as she prepares for her daughter Nina’s first holy communion in a small countryside town. Mula and her husband invite family to visit for the event and are surprised when Mula’s estranged sister Kaja (Malgorzata Szczerbowska) shows up at their door. It’s soon revealed that Kaja is Nina’s biological mother, and disappeared shortly after her birth, leaving Mula to care for the child and their ailing mother, Ada (Anna Zubrzycki). With the return of her long-lost sister, strange occurrences begin to happen in Mula’s life, some of which, she might not be able to handle.

The Communion Girl (2022)

Available on: August 11

Director: Victor Garcia | Runtime: 98 minutes | Sub-Genres: Suspense, Religious

Cast: Carla Campra, Aina Quiñones, Marc Soler

If you’re a fan of the “haunted doll” trope as seen in movies like Annabelle or The Boy, this is the movie for you. Set in 1987, the religious horror film, The Communion Girl, centers on two young women, Sara and Rebe (Carla Campra and Aina Quiñones, respectively) who are returning from a nightclub after having taken multiple recreational drugs earlier in the night. They come across a doll wearing a communion dress and after that, their night out on the town becomes a living nightmare. This Shudder Original film marks the first Spanish-language film for director Victor Garcia.

Elizabeth Harvest (2018)

Available on: August 14

Director: Sebastian Gutierrez | Runtime: 105 minutes | Sub-Genres: Sci-Fi, Mystery-Thriller

Cast: Abbey Lee, Cirián Hinds, Carla Gugino, Matthew Beard, Dylan Baker

Newly wedded bride Elizabeth (Abbey Lee) is whisked away to a gorgeous modern mansion by her husband, Henry (Cirián Hinds). Similar to Beauty and the Beast, he gives her a tour of his palatial home and introduces her to the housekeeper Claire (Carla Gugino), and his blind son, Oliver (Matthew Beard), who both live in the house as well. He also tells her that a specific room in the house is absolutely forbidden to her, and she must never enter it. At first, she is content with all the luxuries provided by her new life, but she soon grows bored being left to her own devices each day after Henry leaves for work. Curiosity eventually gets the best of her, and she enters the room to discover Henry’s dark and dangerous secrets.

A Dark Song (2018)

Available on: August 14

Director: Liam Gavin | Runtime: 99 minutes | Sub-Genres: Occult, Supernatural

Cast: Steve Oram, Catherine Walker, Mark Huberman, Susan Loughnane

A desperate woman, Sophia (Catherine Walker), after the kidnapping and murder of her 7-year-old son, rents a house in rural Wales and hires occultist Joseph Solomon (Steve Oram) in order to summon a guardian angel who can grant her the ability to speak to her son one last time. A Dark Song highlights the torment of a parent who has unexpectedly lost their child and is desperately seeking answers, closure... and revenge. The ritual takes months, and Sophia and Solomon clash constantly, butting heads over having to cohabitate in the rented house. As they get closer to their goal of summoning the angel, they test each other’s limits and possibly unleash something that they did not ask for.

America Latina (2021)

Available on: August 14

Directors: Damiano D’Innocenzo and Fabio D’Innocenzo| Runtime: 90 minutes | Sub-Genres: Drama, Mystery-Thriller

Cast: Elio Germano, Astrid Casali, Sara Ciocca

In this Italian horror film, written and directed by Fratelli D’Innocenzo (Damiano D’Innocenzo and Fabio D’Innocenzo), Massimo (Elio Germano) is a dentist who is happily married with two daughters. One day while he is doing work around the house, he goes into the cellar only to discover a young girl who is bound and gagged. She pleads for help, but he needs to understand why she was tied up in his basement, and who put her there before he can react. This suspense-thriller makes you question how well you really know your family… and yourself.

Bad Things (2018)

Available on: August 18

Director: Stewart Thorndike | Runtime: 83 minutes | Sub-Genres: Supernatural, Thriller

Cast: Gayle Rankin, Hari Nef, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Molly Ringwald

Similar to Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 horror masterpiece, The Shining, this movie takes place in a snowy resort hotel haunted by a dark (and deadly) history. Recently inherited from her late grandmother, a young woman stoically attempts to manage the hotel, inviting a group of her friends to come and stay with her for a weekend getaway. The Shudder Original film follows the friend group as they slowly learn that most of the deaths that had occurred on the property were all women, as they begin to experience horrific supernatural events during their stay. Bad Things has been compared to a gender-swapped version of The Shining, complete with a set of creepy twins.

Sea Fever (2020)

Available on: August 18

Director: Neasa Hardiman | Runtime: 95 minutes | Sub-Genres: Sci-Fi, Parasitic

Cast: Hermione Corfield, Connie Nielsen, Dougray Scott, Olwen Fouréré

This Irish horror movie centers on a fishing boat that becomes marooned on an unknown shoal in a protected area. PhD student Siobhan (Hermione Corfield) has purchased a spot on the trawler in an attempt to learn more about the aquatic wildlife, but soon realizes she might have gotten in over her head when they discover another boat filled with bodies left behind from a group suicide. They soon realize that they are not stuck on a sandbank, but an unknown, potentially alien creature. Despite their attempts to capture the creature, the crew slowly begins to get infected by a water-borne parasite that is actually larvae from the said creature as it perforates their vessel. Paranoia and Sea Fever run rampant on the boat as they all struggle to escape and prevent themselves from becoming the next host.

