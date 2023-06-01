The year has been flying by, but don’t be so hasty to get to October that you miss out on some great horror flicks that Shudder has to offer this month. The streaming platform boasts both new and classic horror movies and shows to choose from, constantly adding new content. This month, Shudder is unveiling two brand new movies and beloved classics such as An American Werewolf In London, Ginger Snaps, and The Howling. This article will help you navigate Shudder’s streaming catalog and find your next nightmare-inducing movie night!

Brooklyn 45 (2023)

Available on: June 9

Director: Ted Geoghegan | Runtime: 92 minutes | Sub-Genres: Supernatural, Thriller

Cast: Anne Ramsay, Ron E. Rains, Jeremy Holm, Larry Fessenden, Ezra Buzzington

Brooklyn 45 is a supernatural thriller written and directed by Ted Geoghegan and is set in December 1945. Geoghegan wrote the story with assistance from his late father, due to his experience in the Air Force. The plot follows a group of military veterans as they gather for drinks in support of one who is suffering the recent loss of his wife. After some discussion, they ultimately decide to attempt a séance to give the widower closure. Of course, instead of the late wife, they accidentally open a doorway to something else entirely. As the supernatural entity toys with and torments them, they soon learn they don’t know each other as well as they thought they did.

Quicksand (2023)

Available on: June 23

Director: Andres Beltran | Runtime: 88 minutes | Sub-Genres: Survival Horror, Suspense

Cast: Allan Hawco, Carolina Gaitan, Sebastian Eslava

Set and filmed in Colombia, Quicksand features a married American couple who have a tenuous and rocky relationship with each other. While traveling through Colombia for a work conference, they find themselves on a hike through the rainforest. A sudden storm catches them off-guard and as they try to flee the elements, they wind up falling into a pit of quicksand. Unable to move, the two of them have to work together if they want to beat the odds against venomous snakes and insects, and of course, get out of the quicksand.

Children of the Corn (2020)

Available on: June 30

Director: Kurt Wimmer | Runtime: 93 minutes | Sub-Genres: Supernatural, Slasher

Cast: Elena Kampouris, Kate Moyer, Callan Mulvey, Bruce Spence, Stephen Hunter

Children of the Corn is the third adaptation of the Stephen King novel of the same name but offers a fresh new reimagining of the main antagonist. Instead of the young Isaac, from the original 1984 film, we get Eden (Kate Moyer), a 12-year-old girl who rallies the children of a small Nebraska town to form a homicidal religious cult. Due to the negligence of the adults in town, the corn crop, which is the primary income for all, begins to fail, creating uncertainty for the children’s futures. On her order, the children set out to slaughter all the corrupt and irresponsible adults and those who disagree with her. The town’s only hope is Boleyn Williams (Elena Kampouris), a high school student who refuses to follow Eden’s commands.

Devil’s Candy (2017)

Available on: June 12

Director: Sean Byrne | Runtime: 80 minutes | Sub-Genres: Supernatural, Thriller

Cast: Ethan Embry, Shiri Appleby, Kiara Glasco, Pruitt Taylor Vince

The Devil's Candy is a classic haunted-house-style horror movie, focusing on a struggling painter and his young family who move into a small farmhouse in rural Texas. Shortly after moving in, Jesse (Ethan Embry) begins to experience auditory hallucinations. He hears voices and begins to experience blackouts, producing artwork that he’s never been capable of creating previously. When a man named Ray comes to his house, claiming to have lived there previously, he confirms that he also heard voices when he lived there as a boy and that they are indeed the voices of the devil himself. Will Ray be helpful in saving Jesse and his family, or will he ultimately side with Satan?

Baskin (2015)

Available on: June 19

Director: Can Evrenol | Runtime: 97 minutes | Sub-Genres: Supernatural, Fantasy

Cast: Mehmet Cerrahoglu, Görkem Kasal, Ergun Kuyucu

Baskin is a Turkish film that traverses between the land of the living and a terrifyingly surreal version of Hell. After receiving a call for backup assistance, five police officers enter an abandoned building where they discover a group of occultists performing a satanic ritual. The officers become separated and are overcome by the sycophants, one by one. They are informed that “Hell” is not a place that you can go to, instead, something that everyone carries with them all the time. Struggling to escape the grasp of the murderous cult, Arda (Görkem Kasal) has to navigate the dark labyrinth that the abandoned building has become.

Home Movie (2008)

Available on: June 26

Director: Christopher Denham | Runtime: 76 minutes | Sub-Genres: Found-footage, Psychological

Cast: Adrian Pasdar, Cady McClain, Amber Joy Williams, Austin Williams

Home Movie follows the Poe family, who appear to be just like any other family living in the remote woods of upstate New York. However, 10-year-old twins Jack (Austin Williams) and Emily (Amber Joy Williams) are harboring a sinister secret. Through the lens of the family camcorder, we see their behavior become more erratic and violent as their parents David (Adrian Pasdar) and Clare (Cady McClain) desperately try to keep their family together… and alive. Are these twins having a psychotic break or is there something more sinister that is causing their disturbing behavior?

Calvaire (2004)

Available on: June 5

Director: Fabrice du Welz | Runtime: 88 minutes | Sub-Genres: Found-footage, Psychological

Cast: Laurent Lucas, Jean-Luc Couchard, Jackie Berroyer, Philippe Nahon

Calvaire is a French horror film that follows a struggling singer as he finishes performing at a nursing home a few days before Christmas. He sets out on the road in his van, which doubles as his mobile home but becomes lost and stranded when it breaks down on him in the middle of a deserted mountain region. A kind but strange elderly man named Mr. Bartel (Jackie Berroyer) finds him and offers him a bed at the inn he runs, but Marc (Laurent Lucas) quickly discovers the man is not all he seems. After Bartel destroys Marc’s van, Marc seeks help from nearby villagers but learns too late that they might be worse than his captor.

