Rejection, Rejection, Rejection. While that's not what any aspiring scriptwriter, filmmaker, or producer wants to hear, it's an evitable truth they sometimes have to face. Even the greatest films that have won multiple awards for their cinematography or special effects initially faced rejection after rejection when trying to get their screenplay accepted by a major studio.

Movies such as Eight Below (2006) and The Half of It(2018) were screenplays selected for The Black List, a list of the "most liked" undeveloped movies. Yet other movies, at first, weren't as lucky nor were initially approved by studios. Some studios believed the movies would be box-office flops, whereas other filmmakers suggested changing their lead actors before resubmitting their screenplay.

'Get Out' (2017) - Didn't Understand the Story

There were no ghosts, alien creatures, or other paranormal creatures in the film Get Out (2017), yet the story paired with its visual effects was enough to send chills down any viewers' spine. Rose's parents invited Rose (Allison Williams) and her boyfriend, Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), for the weekend at their home. Chris was nervous about meeting her parents and how they will accept their interracial relationship, but he began to grow suspicious of her parents when he noticed how their African American staff began to behave strangely as if they were trapped.

According to an interview with director Jordan Peele with Fast Company, he mentioned that he received rude rejections from studios who didn't understand the story and referred to it as a "stupid" or foolish story. The film was nominated and won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 2018. Get Out is available on YouTube.

'Bad Santa' (2003) - Too Dark for a Holiday Film

Most holiday films feature a light-hearted story that aims to show a greater appreciation for spending time with family and friends over the holiday season. The 2003 film, Bad Santa, took a darker approach to portray Santa. Instead of Santa promising young children gifts, he intended to rob them. Willie (Billy Bob Thornton) dressed up as Santa each year, while his accomplice, Marcus (Tony Cox) would assist him in robbing the department stores.

The dark take on a holiday genre didn't appeal to too many executives. According to The New York Times, while one studio wasn't against the idea of having a film promoting the "anti-Christmas" spirit, another studio liked that idea. Bad Santa is currently available on Vudu.

'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993) - Too Scary

Christmas looked frightening for children and parents in the town of Christmas in The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993). The film centered on Jack Skellington (voiced by Danny Elfman) who lived in Halloween Town. While venturing outside his town, he found Christmas town, a town that only celebrated Christmas. He decided to change it up, rather than Santa delivering presents, he delivered his Halloween gifts.

The Nightmare Before Christmas wasn't necessarily a rejected film. Disney executives didn't want their name attached to the project, so the film was released under Touchstone Pictures. According to Forbes, the Disney executives worried that The Nightmare Before Christmas would terrify children and that it wouldn't be a successful film. The Nightmare Before Christmas is available on Disney+.

'Back to the Future' (1985) - Wasn't Risque for Some Studios

Who would have thought that the time-traveling adventure starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Dr. Emmett "Doc" Brown would be rejected by studios? Back to the Future (1985) was set in the 1980s, where Marty, a high school teenager is friends with Doc, a scientist who just turned a DeLorean into a time machine. While they were testing out the time machine, they were attacked by a group of men. Marty escaped by driving the DeLorean into the past.

The rewatchable 80s movie, Back to the Future released two additional sequels: Back to the Future II (1989) and Back to the Future Part III (1990). This wouldn't have been possible if Back to the Future was never released after facing 40 rejections. According to Esquire, studios rejected Back to the Future because they believed the movie wouldn't be able to compete with the risqué films released at the time. Disney didn't accept the idea of Marty's mother from 1955 being attracted to Marty (from the 1980s). Back to the Future is available on FuboTV.

'Indiana Jones and the Raiders Of The Lost Ark' (1981) - Too Much Money

In Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), the archeology professor and globetrotting explorer Indiana 'Indy' Jones (Harrison Ford) searched for the Ark of the Covenant. The Ark of the Covenant was said to be a powerful artifact capable of destroying large groups of people. If Indy didn't find the artifact before Dr. René Belloq, the consequences would be catastrophic.

Studios liked the story but didn't agree with the budget needed for the project. According to The Indian Express, George Lucas, the writer for Indiana Jones, asked for $20 million while keeping the license and sequels, thus giving the studios little control over the franchise. Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark is available on Showtime.

'Rocky' (1976) - Stallone Couldn't Be The Lead

The underdog story of Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) almost had no chance of becoming a film. The 1976 film Rocky, followed Rocky, a boxer from Philadelphia who believed that he could still be a respected award-winning boxer and not have an additional job as a debt collector. Apollo Creed, the undefeated Heavyweight Champion, challenged him to a boxing match to give Rocky a chance at earning the respect that he claims he desired.

So far, there is a total of nine Rocky movies with the most recent being the 2018 film Creed II, where Rocky was a trainer. Despite the popularity of the films, the first film almost had a different lead. According to Forbes, the producers would only accept the script for Rocky (and pay $360,000 for it) if a different actor was cast as the lead of the film instead of Stallone. At the time, Stallone wasn't a familiar household name, but Stallone believed that the film had the potential to be a great success. The producers reconsidered their offer and proposed $1 million for the script and allowed Stallone to play the role of Rocky. Rocky is available on FuboTV.

'The Godfather' (1972) - Disagreements on Casting Choices

The Corleone family was the most powerful mafia in New York in the film The Godfather (1972). It might be difficult to imagine that the story of The Godfather 'Don' Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) and his son, Michael (Al Pacino), almost was a scrapped motion picture project.

The filmmakers ran into a couple of issues when trying to bring the story together. According to Insider, Francis Ford Coppola, the director of the film, was fired multiple times from the film after executives didn't agree with his approach to the story or casting choices. However, he wasn't the only person that was almost dropped from the project. Pacino, who portrayed the lead character, Michael, was almost fired by executives. In 2022, the history of The Godfather was adapted into a TV series under the name The Offer, which gave a glimpse into the other challenges the filmmakers and cast faced during the making of the film. The Godfather is available on Amazon Prime Video and The Offer is available on Paramount+.

