Last week we saw the new releases, It Ends With Us and Borderlands placed among the top 5 earners at the box office. Despite off-screen drama surrounding the film, It Ends With Us stole second place, bringing in over $50 million in its opening weekend. However, it wasn’t enough to top the weekly earnings of Deadpool & Wolverine, which has maintained the top spot with over $53 million and a total gross of almost $500 million since its release three weeks ago. It did take the second-place spot over Twisters, which had been in theaters for four weeks. In fourth place is Borderlands, the movie based on the popular video game, bringing in over $8 million in its opening week, bumping Despicable Me 4 down to fifth place. Despicable Me 4 has been in theaters for 6 weeks and has grossed over $333 million during its run and still continues to bring audiences to theaters regardless of its digital release.

This week, three major movies are coming to theaters with vastly different genres. One is a heartfelt true story of friendship between man and animal despite incredible odds, one is inspired by a true story involving Hollywood glitz, glamor, and scandal, and the third is a new installment in a beloved franchise set in outer space… where no one can hear you scream. This article will give you a rundown of which movie could be your new favorite!

‘Alien: Romulus’

Alien: Romulus is the seventh installment in the Alien franchise and serves as a standalone sequel that takes place between the events of the 1979 original, Alien and its 1986 sequel, Aliens. Directed by Fede Álvarez (Evil Dead) and produced by Ridley Scott, the director of the original Alien, this sci-fi horror film will follow a new set of space explorers who discover an old station that has seemingly been abandoned. While investigating the derelict space station, they inadvertently stumble upon multiple face-huggers that have been incubating in stasis. After the arrival of the crew, the creatures reanimate and attack the small team, turning them into unwilling vessels to bring forth the next generation of Xenomorphs.

While this film is technically a sequel to the original Alien, it is supposed to be relatively separate from the events in the original movie and its 1986 sequel. However, that doesn’t mean that the film won’t be filled to the brim with throwback references for eagle-eyed viewers. Alien: Romulus stars Cailee Spaeny (Civil War) as Rain Carradine, Isabela Merced (Instant Family) as Kay, Archie Renaux (Morbius) as Tyler, David Jonnson (Industry) as Andy, Spike Fearn (Aftersun) as Bjorn, and Aileen Wu as Navarro. If you’re looking for a reason to go to the theaters this weekend, look no further! You can check showtime availability below!

Alien: Romulus

‘Skincare’

This thriller drama stars Elizabeth Banks (Charlie’s Angels) as Hope Goldman, a famous aesthetician known as the “Skincare Queen.” As she continues to grow her career and expand her business, she is shocked to discover a rival beautician, Angel (Luis Gerardo Méndez) has just opened a boutique directly across the street from her shop. Shortly after that, her email is hacked, and a fake email addressed to all her clients and friends is sent out, potentially ruining her reputation and career. Now she has to find out who might want to ruin her life and everything she’s built, even if it means taking things to a murderous level. Convinced that she is being stalked and harassed, Hope begins to look into various methods of self-defense as she grows paranoid about almost everyone around her.

Skincare is loosely based on the true story of “Facialist to the Stars” Dawn DaLuise, who spent 10 months in jail before ultimately being found not guilty of a hit-for-hire plot in 2014. DaLuise was supposedly working with Netflix to create a documentary about the ordeal and was in shock when she saw the trailer for Skincare. She claims that Banks and IFC have ripped the story out of her hands and might put her “in grave danger” by doing so, and is consulting with lawyers about her potential legal options. If you don’t want to have to wait for a potential documentary about the story, check the link below to see when and where you can find showtimes for Skincare!

Skincare

‘My Penguin Friend’

A slightly more heartwarming true story is also coming to theaters this weekend: My Penguin Friend. Based on the incredible story of friendship between a man and a penguin, the story went viral and caught the attention of the world. Jean Reno (Léon: The Professional) stars as Brazilian fisherman Joao Pereira de Souza, who discovers he cannot fish one day because of an oil spill contaminating the water. Walking along the beach instead, he discovers a penguin covered in oil, too weak to move or eat. He takes the penguin home, cleans the oil off, nurtures it back to health, and teaches it to swim again.

During this time, the two of them form a bond, and he names the penguin “Dindim,” which means ice pop in Portuguese. As Patagonian Magellanic penguins can be migratory, Joao is filled with bittersweet emotions when he discovers Dindim has returned to the ocean. However, to his surprise, Dindim returns the next year, traveling over 5,000 miles to do so. Year after year, the two friends are reunited, and the story of their friendship catches the attention of researchers who want to keep Dindim to observe his interactions with humans. Click the link below to see if My Penguin Friend is playing at a theater near you!

Stay tuned to see what's coming to theaters next week!