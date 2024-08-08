The weather has been a bit dreary and wet, thanks to Hurricane Debby, but that gives you all the more reason to escape and immerse yourself in movie magic at the theaters! Last week, we saw new releases Trap and Harold and the Purple Crayon compete with blockbusters like Twisters and Deadpool & Wolverine, which have maintained their position as the top two earners since their release. If you've already seen all the major movies that have been dominating the silver screen, this article will help you find something brand new to enjoy this weekend!

‘Cuckoo’

This psychological thriller stars Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer as 17-year-old Gretchen who is forced to move from America to Germany to live with her estranged father and his new family at a resort in the Alps. Soon after her arrival, she begins to have disturbing visions and nightmares that cause her to question the seemingly benign and inviting location. Furthermore, her father’s boss, Herr König (Dan Stevens), seems to take an inexplicable interest in her mute half-sister, Alma. Because Gretchen and her family are there because they were invited by König, her father is less than receptive to the idea of saying anything to him. The longer Gretchen stays, the more bizarre and unsettling events occur, and she feels like the only one taking notice. The more she questions, the more she discovers that things are not as they seem, and it’s only a matter of time before someone has to pay the price with their life.

Cuckoo (2024) 8 10 After moving to the German Alps with her father and his new family, Gretchen begins to experience disturbing events. As she uncovers the town's dark secrets, her father's enigmatic boss, Mr. König, reveals a sinister interest in her mute half-sister, Alma. Tilman Singer directs this psychological horror featuring Hunter Schafer and Dan Stevens​ Release Date August 9, 2024 Director Tilman Singer Cast Hunter Schafer , Dan Stevens , Jessica Henwick , Marton Csokas , Astrid Bergès-Frisbey , Greta Fernández , Kalin Morrow , Mila Lieu Runtime 102 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Tilman Singer Expand

‘Borderlands’

Based on the popular video game of the same name, Borderlands features an all-star cast including Cate Blanchett, Ariana Greenblatt, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis, Edgar Ramírez, and more. Blanchett stars as the lead character, Lilith, an outlaw who is begrudgingly tasked with a mission to find and rescue the daughter of Atlas (Ramírez), one of the most powerful men in the universe. While on her home planet of Pandora, she builds a rag-tag team of other people with questionable backgrounds that she needs to accomplish her goal. Her team consists of Roland (Hart), who is an elite mercenary seeking redemption, Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a “feral” teenager with a knack for explosives and demolition who comes with her protector, Krieg (Florian Munteanu), Tannis (Curtis), an eccentric scientist, and Claptrap (Black), a robot who has difficulty determining when humor or sarcasm is appropriate. This sci-fi action movie is guaranteed to have laughs, explosions, and dramatic twists and turns as the team searches for Atlas’s missing daughter.

Borderlands 5 10 A feature film based on the popular video game set on the abandoned fictional planet of Pandora where people search for a mysterious relic. Release Date August 9, 2024 Director Eli Roth Cast Cate Blanchett , Haley Bennett , Jack Black , Gina Gershon , jamie lee curtis , Kevin Hart Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Eli Roth , Joe Crombie Studio Lionsgate Expand

‘It Ends With Us’

It Ends With Us is a romantic drama that is based on Colleen Hoover’s 2016 novel of the same name. Starring Blake Lively as the lead character, Lily Bloom, the movie follows her journey as she moves to Boston after college to start a floral business. Rereading her diary from her younger years, she is reminded of her first love, Atlas (Brandon Sklenar), who left to join the military and promised to return to her. She then meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (who is played by director Justin Baldoni), who is initially emotionally unavailable to her, but the two of them form a tenuous relationship because of their chemistry and attraction. After an incident when Ryle gets physically aggressive with Lily, she is reminded of her childhood trauma, growing up in a house where her father was abusive towards her mother. While out at a restaurant with Ryle, she runs into Atlas, who expresses concern about her happiness and safety. Things turn more volatile in her current relationship and Lily must decide if she wants to stay in her abusive relationship or break the chain of generational trauma once and for all.

It Ends With Us 7 10 Lily believes she's found true love with Ryle, but when a painful incident triggers past trauma, she must decide if love alone can carry her marriage through. However, things are complicated when her first love returns to her life. Release Date June 21, 2024 Director Justin Baldoni Cast Blake Lively , Jenny Slate , Brandon Sklenar , Justin Baldoni Main Genre Drama Writers Justin Baldoni , Christy Hall , Colleen Hoover

‘Good One’

This drama serves as a quiet introspection into the life of 17-year-old Sam (Lily Collias), a queer woman who is looking forward to going to college in the fall. She’s invited on a 3-day hiking trip in the Catskills with her father, Chris (James Le Gros), his lifelong best friend, Matt (Danny McCarthy), and Matt’s son, who is Sam’s age. On the day of the excursion, she learns that Matt’s son has decided not to join, as he is angry with his father about a recent argument. Left without a companion of her own age, Sam finds herself stuck in the wilderness with two men who bicker like an old married couple. The more she listens to their discussions about their youth, marriages, infidelity, and struggles, she becomes increasingly uncomfortable in her situation, despite the beautiful and picturesque setting. This film examines the delicate balance between parent and child, and how vastly different their worlds can be.

Good One 9 10 During a weekend backpacking trip in the Catskills, 17-year-old Sam navigates the clash of egos between her father and his oldest friend. Release Date January 21, 2024 Director India Donaldson Cast James Le Gros , Danny McCarthy , Sumaya Bouhbal , Lily Collias Runtime 90 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers India Donaldson Expand

Stay tuned to see what will be coming to theaters next week!