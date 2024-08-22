Summer is quickly coming to an end, but don’t let that fool you into thinking the summer blockbusters are slowing down. Last week we saw Alien: Romulus dethrone Deadpool & Wolverine at the top box office position, raking in over $42 million in one week. Although Deadpool & Wolverine has amassed over $1.15 billion worldwide since the film hit the big screen last month, it couldn’t beat Fede Álvarez’s disturbing new addition to the Alien franchise with only $30 million in ticket sales. As the weather has started to cool off, horror movie fans are ravenous to see the latest horror movies coming to theaters.

However, there’s always something for everybody to enjoy at the movies, even if horror movies aren’t high on your watchlist. This week in theaters, we will see an ominous billionaire CEO of a tech company whisk unsuspecting victims off to a remote island, a man so hell-bent on revenge that even death can’t stop him, a Jewish man struggling with his faith and identity, and a serial killer thriller that may or may not be inspired by true events. Read on to find out which movies you should see on the big screen this weekend!

‘Blink Twice’

This satirical thriller follows cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) who becomes swept up in the lifestyle of tech mogul Slater King (Channing Tatum) after the two meet at one of his fundraising galas. She travels with him and her friend, Jess (Alia Shawkat) to a private island he owns for a massive party. Everything seems too good to be true until Jess disappears and Frida begins to question the dangerous reality of the situation she’s found herself in. Blink Twice marks the directorial debut of Zöe Kravitz, who co-wrote the script with E. T. Feigenbaum (High Fidelity).

After a prolonged and mysterious absence from the public eye, Slater King reemerges and reveals that he purchased a private island in order to clear his mind and get away from the stresses of everyday life. Once on the island, King and his group of guests are expected to turn in their cell phones to enjoy the true “unplugged” experience. In addition to being cut off from the outside world, the guests are given matching outfits to wear during their stay. Jess quickly becomes concerned that something feels wrong about the island and wants to leave, but she disappears before she gets the chance to do so. As Frida tries to find her missing friend (whom nobody else seems to remember being there), she realizes that she has been losing chunks of time while on the island and that Slater King is not exactly who he presented himself to be.

‘The Crow’

The Crow is an intense supernatural revenge thriller starring Bill Skarsgård (Nosferatu) as Eric, a musician who is brutally attacked and killed with his fiancée, Shelly (FKA Twigs). According to lore, crows are tasked with the job of transporting souls from the land of the living to the land of the dead. However, if a person’s death is tragic, a crow can resurrect the person and give them a chance to right their wrongful death. With the assistance of the crow, Eric returns to life with nothing but vengeance on his mind.

He soon learns that any injuries he sustains are healed almost immediately and searches out the gang members who murdered him and Shelly. As he hunts down the men responsible, he quickly learns that they all work underneath a demonic crime lord, Vincent Roeg (Danny Huston), and will have to fight his way through countless henchmen to get a shot at Roeg and potentially save Shelly. The Crow is a modern re-imagining of the 1996 film of the same name, which starred the late Brandon Lee as the titular character.

‘Between the Temples’

Between the Temples is a comedy-drama starring Jason Schwartzman as Ben, a cantor who is struggling with his faith. He has a catastrophic panic attack during service one day and runs out, leaving the Rabbi, his two mothers, and the congregation in shock. His life begins to spiral out of control until he runs into his middle school music teacher, Carla (Carol Kane), who inspires him to find his voice again. She also decides (seemingly on a whim) to attend his bat mitzvah classes, as she never had one herself when she was younger. Together, they go on a heartfelt and hilarious journey as he regains confidence and direction in what he wants to do with his life.

‘Strange Darling’

Strange Darling is the latest cat-and-mouse thriller to hit theaters, starring Willa Fitzgerald (The Fall of the House of Usher) as “the Lady,” and Kyle Gallner (Smile) as “the Demon.” Unbeknownst to her, she goes on a date with a notorious serial killer. While on the date, she (Fitzgerald) discovers something about him (Gallner) that causes him to snap, spurring on a vicious rampage as he kills anyone who stands in his path. She has to stay one step ahead of him as he chases her down, but it seems like she might have a history that gives her a slight advantage over him. The film is self-described as a dramatization of the final known murders of a well-known serial killer after undergoing a multi-state killing spree.

The film is told in six separate chapters, which are not shown in chronological order. The nonlinear narrative of the film helps to create a jarring and disturbing story that is designed to keep audiences on the edge of their seats until the end credits start rolling.

Stay tuned to see what big releases are coming to theaters next week!