This week marks the return to school for many, but that doesn’t mean that summer fun must end! A theatrical re-release of A24’s Academy Award-winning hit, Everything Everywhere All At Once, will be available to see in IMAX format for those who missed out on seeing the film in select theaters before it comes to Max in September. Additionally, an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming Max crime-drama series, The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell as the titular character will be tied into a screening of the 2022 film, The Batman, before the series makes its premiere on September 19. Last week, we saw Alien: Romulus overtake Deadpool & Wolverine in the box office charts, but seems to have lost steam as the latter film earned over $18 million in ticket sales during its fifth weekend in theaters compared to Alien: Romulus’ $16 million in its second week. That being said, there are still plenty of new movies hitting the big screen every weekend and whether you prefer thrillers, science-fiction, or historical dramas, there is something for everyone at theaters this week! Read on to find out what you can check out at the movies this weekend!

‘AfrAId’

For those eagerly awaiting the new season of Black Mirror to hit Netflix, this is the perfect movie to watch this weekend. AfrAId showcases the potential and possibilities of new technology in an ominous way, following a young family selected to beta test a trial version of smart home AI known as AIA. The digital assistant is designed to learn and streamline the family’s behaviors and routines, not only performing tasks when asked but also anticipating their needs without needing direction. The family is excited and overjoyed by how well AIA works but soon becomes concerned after the program develops self-awareness and starts to interfere with their lives.

AfrAId stars John Cho (Cowboy Bebop) as Curtis, the father who first introduces AIA to his home. His wife, played by Katherine Waterston (Alien: Covenant) is initially uneasy about the idea but soon warms to it after AIA proves to be helpful. However, AIA begins to overstep boundaries when it comes to parenting their children and becoming too involved in their lives. When they realize that AIA is making them uncomfortable, it’s already too late as the computer sees and hears everything and has become possessively involved in “protecting her family.”

‘Slingshot’

Slingshot is a great choice if you’re big on space-based science fiction thrillers. Unlike the recent release, Alien: Romulus, this movie is more in line with movies like Interstellar or Apollo 13, focusing on the technical aspects of space travel and the inherent risks that come with it. That’s not to say that Slingshot won’t have plenty of action and disturbing sequences, as it deals heavily with the mental effects of being isolated in deep space. Led by Captain Franks (Laurence Fishburne), crewmates John and Nash wake up after traveling “a billion and a half miles” over two years on a mission to Titan, one of Saturn’s moons. If something goes wrong on the ship, they have to work quickly to remedy the situation on their own, as a distress signal to home would only serve as an obituary by the time the message was received.

Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea) stars as John, who begins to lose his perception of reality, plagued by paranoia, isolation, and regret over leaving his partner, Zoe (Emily Beecham), behind. Nash is played by Tomer Capone, who is best known for his portrayal of Frenchie from The Boys. The three men begin to fight over the best course of action as they learn that in order to complete their mission, they will have to use the gravitational force of the planet Jupiter to propel them to Titan as a “slingshot maneuver.” They have to gamble with the possibility that their calculations are correct, otherwise the three men could be sent into deep space, never to return home.

‘Reagan’

This biopic on former President Ronald Reagan is loosely inspired by his early life as an actor and subsequent political career trajectory as Governor of California, which then led to his election as President of the United States. Portrayed by Dennis Quaid (The Day After Tomorrow), Reagan shines light on the childhood of the titular character and how his upbringing turned him into the man who became such an icon of political influence and nationalism during the Cold War in 1987. The idea for the film was originally conceived in 2010 but has finally surfaced after many changes of directors, producers, and actors since then. In the trailer, you can see the iconic moment when Reagan declares, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!” If you’re interested in biography movies like Lincoln or the 1995 historical drama, Nixon, this film would be a great choice to check out before this year’s presidential election!

‘1992’

1992 is an American drama that encapsulates the political and social tension between two families during the Los Angeles riots that occurred in the spring of that year following the extremely controversial Rodney King verdict. Tyrese Gibson (Furious 7) stars as Mercer, a father who is desperately trying to restore his life and relationship with his son. Meanwhile, the late Ray Liotta portrays Lowell, another father who has a troubled relationship with his son, Riggin (Scott Eastwood), as the two of them plan a heist to steal large amounts of platinum used in catalytic converters from Mercer’s workplace under the cover of the riots and looting that happened in Los Angeles at the time. The two families inevitably cross paths and fathers and sons have to navigate tense cooperation to survive the night.

‘City of Dreams’

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Another film set in Los Angeles, City of Dreams is inspired by the true story of a Mexican boy named Jesús (Ari Lopez) who dreams of becoming a professional soccer player. An incredible opportunity arrives, and he has the chance to train at a soccer camp in Los Angeles, only to learn that his father sold him to a sweatshop owned by El Jefe (Alfredo Castro) instead. While there, he forms a bond with Elena (Renata Vaca), who was similarly duped into thinking she was traveling to the United States to attend a fashion school. After Elena goes missing and another coworker is severely beaten, Jesús realizes that his only hope for the life he wants necessitates a daring escape from the world of human trafficking in which he’s found himself.

