The box office has quite a lot to offer this weekend. This past weekend, we saw Inside Out 2 pass the torch to Despicable Me 4 as the frontrunner for ticket sales after maintaining the lead for three consecutive weeks. A Quiet Place: Day One has done remarkably well since the film's release two weeks ago, serving as the third installment of the A Quiet Place franchise, bringing in $53 million on the domestic opening weekend and $178.2 million in the overall box office gross. Additionally, the third film of Ti West’s trilogy, MaXXXine, has been met with great reviews as the finale to the franchise after the film’s opening weekend. For those who want to relive the nostalgia of their childhoods, select theaters will also be showing the 1994 Disney classic, The Lion King, on the big screen in celebration of the film’s 30th anniversary. Similarly, select theaters will also have the 1997 animated film, Princess Mononoke, available to watch in the cinemas for fans of Studio Ghibli. Read on to see what’s coming to the big screen this weekend!

‘Longlegs’

This Osgood Perkins horror film has been making waves among fans of the genre based on speculation from the trailer and those who have had the opportunity to watch early screenings of the movie. Starring Maika Monroe (It Follows) as Detective Lee Harker and Nicolas Cage as the titular antagonist, the film is set in the 90s, which showcases similarities to other crime-thriller movies of that decade, such as Silence of the Lambs and Se7en. Harker is assigned to work on an unsolved case of a serial killer only known by his calling card: Longlegs. The further she investigates, the more he taunts her and hints that she may be connected to the killings in a way she could never imagine. According to Flickering Myth, Longlegs is in line to become the “scariest film of the decade.”

‘Dandelion’

Dandelion is simultaneously heartwarming and heartwrenching as it tells the story of the titular singer-songwriter, Dandelion (KiKi Layne), who is struggling to find a path and purpose in her career. After a series of fruitless efforts to make a name for herself, she takes a gig at a motorcycle rally in South Dakota. There, she meets Casey (Thomas Doherty), a guitarist with hangups about his own history in trying to break into the music industry. They form a tentative relationship, which quickly develops into much more, reminding them of their love and passion for music. If you’re a fan of music-based dramas like A Star Is Born, this is the drama-romance movie of the summer for you to check out!

Directed by Greg Berlanti (Love, Simon), Fly Me to the Moon is a romantic comedy-drama surrounding the “Space Race” between the United States and the Soviet Union in the 1960s. Prior to the launch of Apollo 11, NASA launch director Cole Davis (Channing Tatum) is put under pressure by the White House, who insists on bringing in marketing specialist Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson) to help stage a “fake moon landing” video to help bolster the public image of the United States and NASA in case the Apollo 11 mission is unsuccessful. Cole and Kelly butt heads initially, as he is insulted that she was even brought on board to preemptively “fix” his potential failure as launch director, but the two of them develop a tenuous relationship as they work side by side to protect the legacy and future of the United States.

If you’re looking for a more light-hearted and campy horror movie to see, The Inheritance fits the ticket. The premise follows a 75-year-old billionaire who invites his estranged children to his estate, only to inform them that he will be dead by midnight. After reassuring them that he isn’t ill, he tells them that someone, or something, will come to kill him before the clock strikes 12. Furthermore, he lets them know that if they want to see any of their inheritance, they must do whatever it takes to help him survive the night. With $2 billion hanging over each of their heads, the siblings will learn soon enough just what it cost their father to amass that fortune in the first place. The movie stars Bob Gumpton (The Shawshank Redemption) as the father and David Walton (Bad Moms), Rachel Nichols (Continuum), Austin Stowell (Whiplash), Peyton List (Cobra Kai), and Brianna Middleton (Sharper) as the unwitting victims of their potential inheritance.

