Last week, many people saw the creepy Neon horror movie, Longlegs, surpass Inside Out 2 in box office earnings for the week, amassing over $25 million, coming in second place behind Universal’s Despicable Me 4, which earned over $43 million. Additionally, Fly Me to the Moon landed the number 5 spot on the list, only generating a little over $9 million in its first week. While horror movies like Longlegs are not every moviegoer’s cup of tea, it’s still an impressive feat to accomplish during the summer months when children are out of school, generating some of the highest ticket sales for family-friendly films. Although there are no new animated family movies being released this week, there’s always something coming out that everyone can enjoy! Read on to see what movies you should check out this weekend!

‘Twisters’

This standalone sequel has been in the making since 2020, with many twists and turns along the path to production. Twisters follows Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones) who, after a close call with a tornado, is dragged back into the field by her friend Javi (Anthony Ramos) to test out a new tornado tracking system. However, she is met with competition by social media superstar Tyler Owens (Glen Powell) and his team, who post their various storm-chasing adventures online. The separate groups quickly learn they have to work together as multiple Twisters converge over their heads in central Oklahoma. In the face of nature at its most brutal, this action-packed disaster film promises to be one of the biggest hits of the summer. While making the film, Academy Award-nominated director Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) consulted with multiple professional storm chasers, tornado experts, and climate change experts to make the film as horrifyingly accurate and realistic as possible, emphasizing the fact that climate change has had a direct impact on creating a larger and more volatile tornado season each year.

Oddity is a paranormal horror film directed by Damian Mc Carthy. It follows a blind medium named Darcy (Carolyn Bracken) who is desperately seeking answers surrounding the unexpected death of her identical twin sister, Dani, a year prior. Darcy insists that her late sister would never let a strange man into her home in the middle of the night, despite the evidence pointing to that. Dani's husband, Ted, is convinced that Darcy is just struggling with the loss of her sister, but allows her to continue her search, as he hopes it might bring her closure. Olin, the man who was persecuted for killing Dani, had a glass eye that Darcy obtains and touches to gain insight into the events of that fateful night, which makes her believe that it was someone or something else that murdered her sister. As a shopkeeper with a vast collection of curiosities, she eventually comes across a grotesque wooden mannequin that could help her find the answers she’s looking for.

Oddity is inspired by Mc Carthy’s 2013 short film, How Olin Lost His Eye, and the title itself is an acronym for the main characters’ first names. Olin (Tadgh Murphy), Dani/Darcy (Bracken), Ivan (Steve Wall), Ted (Gwilym Lee), and Yana (Caroline Menton). Olin can be seen in the trailer as the man with a glass eye, warning Dani that she is not safe, and she is not alone in her house. The movie was also filmed in the same converted barn in West Cork, Ireland as Mc Carthy’s first film, Caveat. Mc Carthy, who is an avid antique collector, acquired many of the props used in the film himself, including the creepy rabbit toy that’s featured heavily in Caveat, and has stated that he’s “a big fan of those old ‘doll comes to life’ films.” The biggest thing that sets this film apart from other similar concepts like Annabelle, is the fact that the “doll” (or in this case a wooden mannequin) is the size of an adult human, offering a much more ominous and threatening force to be reckoned with.

‘Widow Clicquot’

This biographical drama centers on the story behind the Veuve Clicquot champagne family and the conception of their business in the late 18th century. Inspired by the true story of a woman creating and running one of the most prestigious champagne empires, Widow Cliquot stars Haley Bennett (Swallow) as the titular widow, Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin Clicquot. Not long after marrying into the Clicquot family, her husband (Tom Sturridge) dies unexpectedly, leaving the future of the company in her hands.

Of course, this doesn’t go over well with other family members and those involved in the political and financial aspects of the fledgling wine business, but she prevails, challenging societal norms and creating one of the most prestigious and successful champagne companies in the world, forever revolutionizing the industry. Barbe-Nicole’s innovation and ability to overcome unnecessary obstacles simply because she is a woman, eventually turned her into one of the world’s most influential entrepreneurs. Widow Clicquot will have a limited theatrical release, so be sure to double-check if there are available showtimes at your local theater!

‘The Punishment’

The Punishment is a Chilean-Argentine drama that tackles fear, guilt, and marital struggles in the face of losing your child. After he is sent away on a timeout for misbehaving, young Lucas (Santiago Urbina) vanishes without a trace. His parents, Ana (Antonia Zegers) and Mateo (Néstor Cantillana), desperately search for him in the surrounding forest. At first, they think Lucas is punishing them for giving him a timeout, convinced he is watching them from the nearby trees, but as time goes on, they become more frantic and worried about his safety.

They call the police to help with their search, but Ana feels like they are judging her for losing her son in the first place. She and Mateo quarrel as they continue their search, and Ana is forced to admit something to herself and her husband for the first time. A part of her hopes that they will never find their son, because she hasn’t been happy since the day he was born. It’s not clear what Lucas has done to deserve his punishment, but it’s heavily implied that he might have a history of acting out because he’s never felt wanted or truly loved by his mother. The Punishment may not be available at all theaters upon its release, so be sure to check your local listings to see if it will be coming to a theater near you!

